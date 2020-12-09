Salem Media Group, Inc. Appoints David Cruz as Vice President of Salem Si

CAMARILLO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today that David Cruz has joined the company as Vice President of Salem Si, a new digital streaming platform scheduled to launch January, 2021 and is focused on the nation’s Latino market.





“We are very excited that David and Salem have entered into this collaboration that promises to reach and serve the youngest and fastest growing audience demographic in the United States,” says David Santrella, President of Broadcast Media. “The challenges presented by COVID-19 have only accelerated the shift in listening patterns by Latinos who are seeking timely, relevant and accurate information live and on-demand. David’s extensive background as one of the country’s established and well-known Latino broadcast network journalists, makes him the ideal person to lead this new digital initiative with Salem Media Group,” added Santrella.

Cruz began his career with Spanish International Network (SIN), the predecessor to UNIVISION, before working in various news assignments with ABC, CBS and NBC television network stations, as well as becoming anchor of the nation’s first syndicated, bilingual news talk program for CNN Spanish Radio and Radio Centro in Latin America. More recently, Cruz worked with I-Heart Radio based in Burbank, California as on-air talent in LA and Director of Corporate and Community Partnerships in emerging markets. His background also includes working as a crisis media and government relations consultant to legacy Latino organizations and Fortune 500 clients.

“Salem Si is an opportunity for Salem Media Group to serve a Latino audience that is highly mobile, wants to access digital content on all devices and more than likely, lives in multi-generational, bilingual households,” says Cruz. “America’s 60-million Latinos don’t care what language knowledge comes in as long as they can access and understand it. Plus, they want content that is useful so they can make their lives better on their own. Si means yes in Spanish. Salem Si is about empowering Latinos to keep moving forward, and continue striving for themselves and their children, to achieve that American dream, the same thing everyone else wants,” added Cruz.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

