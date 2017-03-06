Salt Lake Comic Con, Subaru of America, Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers Name the Humane Society of Utah as Official 2017 Charity

Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers and Salt Lake Comic Con will match up
to $5,000 in fan donations to the Humane Society of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salt
Lake Comic Con, Subaru
of America, Inc. and the Wasatch
Front Subaru Retailers announced the Humane
Society of Utah (HSU) as their official 2017 charity. The Salt Lake
Comic Con FanXperience 2017 (FanX™) will be held March 17-18, 2017 at
the Salt Palace Convention Center located at 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake
City, UT 84101.
At FanX 2017, fans will have the opportunity to include their pets in
official Salt Lake Comic Con events and donate money to the Humane
Society of Utah. Specific FanX17 events and donation opportunities
include a “Pawsplay”
photo contest for pets in costume, discounted admission tickets and
an opportunity to donate to HSU with FanX ticket purchase or directly.
“We’re excited to name the Humane Society of Utah as our official
charity of 2017,” said Dan Farr, Salt Lake Comic Con founder and show
producer. “The HSU provides such important services to our community and
pet friends, and we want to play a major part in supporting the
important work that they do. Our fans have always been supportive of us
and the charities we work with; we know that they’ll step up to the
challenge of raising money and awareness for the Humane Society of Utah.”
Fans can purchase admission tickets at a 25 percent discount off regular
pricing with the promotion code FANX17HS March 5-18, and 15 percent of
the purchase will be donated to the HSU.
Adoptable pets from the HSU will visit with FanX celebrity guests for a
photo op of their own in the celebrity green room during the event.
“We like to be actively involved in the communities in which we work,
live and play, and the opportunity to partner with and make an impact on
the Humane Society of Utah aligns perfectly with our corporate values,”
said Charles Lamoureux, Subaru of America zone marketing manager. “We
look forward to having fun with man’s best friends and seeing the
creative cosplay at FanX17 and throughout the year.”
In addition to the “Pawsplay” pet photo contest and other innovative,
fun events with pets, FanX17 will allow fans to get closer than ever to
their favorite celebrities, artists and authors.
“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to partner with Salt
Lake Comic Con,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU director of marketing and
communications. “This is an innovative and positive pairing of our
animals with one of the state’s largest events that will help support
the many lifesaving programs and services that we offer.”
“It’s important for us to give back to the community and support causes
that mean a lot to us and our fans. Since 2013 we have given over $2
million in cash and in-kind donations back to the community,” said Bryan
Brandenburg, Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder and chief marketing officer.
“In 2017, we’ll have a lot of opportunities for our fans to help support
the Humane Society of Utah and have fun while doing it. We’ve set world
records for the number of fans in cosplay in one place, and we’re
confident our fans will deliver at FanX for the Humane Society of Utah
in epic fashion.”
For more information about the Humane Society of Utah’s involvement,
visit https://www.utahhumane.org/FanX/.
For more information about FanX17 or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.saltlakecomiccon.com/.
For more information about Subaru, visit https://www.subaru.com.
About Salt Lake Comic Con:
Salt Lake Comic Con is organized by Dan Farr Productions, in partnership
with ABC4/CW30 of the Nexstar Broadcasting Group and was co-founded by
Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg. Dan Farr Productions is an event and
marketing group devoted to organizing events, launching and acquiring
new shows, and partnering with premium celebrities and brands in the pop
culture arena. Dan Farr Productions is dedicated to producing
spectacular celebrations of popular culture that lead the market in
providing exceptional and rewarding experiences for our consumers, fans,
celebrity guests, vendors and partners. Find out more at: www.SaltLakeComicCon.com,
www.abc4.com/.
About Subaru of America, Inc.
Subaru of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Heavy
Industries Ltd. of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in
Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the company markets and distributes Subaru
vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 620
retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured
in zero-landfill production plants, and Subaru of Indiana Automotive,
Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a
backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. For
additional information, visit media.subaru.com.
About the Humane Society of Utah
The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear
and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering
homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an
environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals
across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admissions shelter in
the state and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be
admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU
works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters
the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of
Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located at
4242 South 300 West, Murray, Utah, that does not receive any state tax
dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary
contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more
about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.
