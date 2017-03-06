Salt Lake Comic Con, Subaru of America, Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers Name the Humane Society of Utah as Official 2017 Charity

Wasatch Front Subaru Retailers and Salt Lake Comic Con will match up

to $5,000 in fan donations to the Humane Society of Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salt

Lake Comic Con, Subaru

of America, Inc. and the Wasatch

Front Subaru Retailers announced the Humane

Society of Utah (HSU) as their official 2017 charity. The Salt Lake

Comic Con FanXperience 2017 (FanX™) will be held March 17-18, 2017 at

the Salt Palace Convention Center located at 100 S W Temple, Salt Lake

City, UT 84101.





At FanX 2017, fans will have the opportunity to include their pets in

official Salt Lake Comic Con events and donate money to the Humane

Society of Utah. Specific FanX17 events and donation opportunities

include a “Pawsplay”

photo contest for pets in costume, discounted admission tickets and

an opportunity to donate to HSU with FanX ticket purchase or directly.

“We’re excited to name the Humane Society of Utah as our official

charity of 2017,” said Dan Farr, Salt Lake Comic Con founder and show

producer. “The HSU provides such important services to our community and

pet friends, and we want to play a major part in supporting the

important work that they do. Our fans have always been supportive of us

and the charities we work with; we know that they’ll step up to the

challenge of raising money and awareness for the Humane Society of Utah.”

Fans can purchase admission tickets at a 25 percent discount off regular

pricing with the promotion code FANX17HS March 5-18, and 15 percent of

the purchase will be donated to the HSU.

Adoptable pets from the HSU will visit with FanX celebrity guests for a

photo op of their own in the celebrity green room during the event.

“We like to be actively involved in the communities in which we work,

live and play, and the opportunity to partner with and make an impact on

the Humane Society of Utah aligns perfectly with our corporate values,”

said Charles Lamoureux, Subaru of America zone marketing manager. “We

look forward to having fun with man’s best friends and seeing the

creative cosplay at FanX17 and throughout the year.”

In addition to the “Pawsplay” pet photo contest and other innovative,

fun events with pets, FanX17 will allow fans to get closer than ever to

their favorite celebrities, artists and authors.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to partner with Salt

Lake Comic Con,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU director of marketing and

communications. “This is an innovative and positive pairing of our

animals with one of the state’s largest events that will help support

the many lifesaving programs and services that we offer.”

“It’s important for us to give back to the community and support causes

that mean a lot to us and our fans. Since 2013 we have given over $2

million in cash and in-kind donations back to the community,” said Bryan

Brandenburg, Salt Lake Comic Con co-founder and chief marketing officer.

“In 2017, we’ll have a lot of opportunities for our fans to help support

the Humane Society of Utah and have fun while doing it. We’ve set world

records for the number of fans in cosplay in one place, and we’re

confident our fans will deliver at FanX for the Humane Society of Utah

in epic fashion.”

For more information about the Humane Society of Utah’s involvement,

visit https://www.utahhumane.org/FanX/.

For more information about FanX17 or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.saltlakecomiccon.com/.

For more information about Subaru, visit https://www.subaru.com.

About Salt Lake Comic Con:

Salt Lake Comic Con is organized by Dan Farr Productions, in partnership

with ABC4/CW30 of the Nexstar Broadcasting Group and was co-founded by

Dan Farr and Bryan Brandenburg. Dan Farr Productions is an event and

marketing group devoted to organizing events, launching and acquiring

new shows, and partnering with premium celebrities and brands in the pop

culture arena. Dan Farr Productions is dedicated to producing

spectacular celebrations of popular culture that lead the market in

providing exceptional and rewarding experiences for our consumers, fans,

celebrity guests, vendors and partners. Find out more at: www.SaltLakeComicCon.com,

www.abc4.com/.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fuji Heavy

Industries Ltd. of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in

Cherry Hill, New Jersey, the company markets and distributes Subaru

vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 620

retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured

in zero-landfill production plants, and Subaru of Indiana Automotive,

Inc. is the only U.S. automobile production plant to be designated a

backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. For

additional information, visit media.subaru.com.

About the Humane Society of Utah

The Humane Society of Utah is dedicated to the elimination of pain, fear

and suffering in all animals. Since 1960, the HSU has been sheltering

homeless animals, fighting cruelty and neglect, and creating an

environment of respect, responsibility, and compassion for all animals

across the state of Utah. HSU is the largest open-admissions shelter in

the state and welcomes any companion animal that can legally be

admitted. As a member of the No-Kill Utah (NKUT) Coalition, the HSU

works hard to ensure that every healthy and treatable pet that enters

the facility will be placed into a loving home. The Humane Society of

Utah is a local, private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located at

4242 South 300 West, Murray, Utah, that does not receive any state tax

dollars or government funding. HSU is funded by the voluntary

contributions of individuals, businesses and foundations. Read more

about the HSU online at www.utahhumane.org.

Note to Editors:

Pawsplay Contest Page

http://www.saltlakecomiccon.com/humane-society/

Subaru of America

http://www.subaru.com

Humane Society of Utah

http://www.saltlakecomiccon.com/humane-society/

Salt Lake Comic Con

http://www.saltlakecomiccon.com

Salt Lake Comic Con Tickets

http://saltlakecomiccon.com/tickets/

Salt Lake Comic Con FanXperiences

http://saltlakecomiccon.com/fanxperiences/

Salt Lake Comic Con Master Guest Schedule

http://saltlakecomiccon.com/guests/

Humane Society of Utah FanX information

https://www.utahhumane.org/FanX

Contacts

Salt Lake Comic Com

Jeremy Kartchner, 801-703-4092

jdkartchner34@gmail.com

or

Bryan

Brandenburg, 323-517-0669

Chief Marketing Officer and Co-founder

bryan@slcomiccon.com

or

Subaru

of America, Inc.

Diane Anton, 856-488-5093

Corporate

Communications Manager

danton@subaru.com

or

Humane

Society of Utah

Deann Shepherd, 801-747-9136

Director of

Marketing and Communications

deann@utahhumane.org