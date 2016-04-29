Scott Felder Homes Announces Esperanza Community Grand Opening Event

Discover the Lifestyle You’ve Hoped For in Boerne’s First

Master-Planned Community

SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Esperanza–Scott Felder Homes, the premier Central Texas home builder, today

announced the Grand Opening Event of Boerne, Texas’ first master-planned

community, Esperanza. Esperanza offers five distinctive neighborhoods

with Scott Felder Homes’ award-winning home designs featured in Las

Brisas at Esperanza. The Grand Opening Event will take place May 14-15,

2016.

Join Scott Felder Homes for the Esperanza Grand Opening Event

When: Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Noon – 3 p.m. Where: Scott Felder Homes Model Home, 103 Palisades, Boerne, TX 78006 What: Meet the builder, tour the model home and explore Esperanza. Enjoy local food and drinks, music, kids’ activities, goody bags and

prizes. Golf carts will be available for touring the property.

Esperanza, meaning “hope,” is tucked away in the thriving and beloved

small town of Boerne, Texas and includes hand-selected premier home

custom home builders including Scott Felder Homes. Artfully developed by

the Lookout Group, the community is designed as a walkable neighborhood

with acres of parks, miles of trails, and elaborate amenities – families

will have the best of everything here. Home buyers can select from an

array of ¾ acre home sites to build their dream custom home.

Las Brisas at Esperanza Features

60’ home sites with homes starting from the low $300’s

1-2 Story floor plans ranging from 1,800 to 3,400 square feet

Walkable neighborhood with highly acclaimed Boerne School District

340 acres of parks and open space, miles of meandering trails, and a

proposed elaborate amenity center

proposed elaborate amenity center 3 Minute drive to historic downtown Boerne

About Scott Felder Homes

Scott Felder Homes is one of Central Texas’ premier home builders. We

are a Texas owned company, financed by Texas based lending institutions.

This, coupled with the Central Texas residential real estate market, has

allowed us to prosper through diverse economic cycles. Over the past 30

years, Scott Felder Homes has risen through the ranks to become one of

the largest producers of quality, move-up homes in Austin and San

Antonio.

Scott Felder Homes has been honored with the prestigious “Volume Builder

of the Year” award in 2012, 2013, and 2015 by the Texas Association of

Builder, in 2015 by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, and

in 2012, 2013 and 2014 by the Home Builders Association of Greater

Austin. As a market innovator, we have made it our mission to understand

the needs and desires of today’s home buyer. We go above and beyond to

create an exceptional home buying experience that fulfills our clients’

needs by offering the latest designs, features and elevations.

