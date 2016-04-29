Scott Felder Homes Announces Esperanza Community Grand Opening Event

Discover the Lifestyle You’ve Hoped For in Boerne’s First
Master-Planned Community
SAN ANTONIO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Esperanza–Scott Felder Homes, the premier Central Texas home builder, today
announced the Grand Opening Event of Boerne, Texas’ first master-planned
community, Esperanza. Esperanza offers five distinctive neighborhoods
with Scott Felder Homes’ award-winning home designs featured in Las
Brisas at Esperanza. The Grand Opening Event will take place May 14-15,
2016.
Join Scott Felder Homes for the Esperanza Grand Opening Event
|When:
|Saturday May 14, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Sunday, May 15, Noon – 3 p.m.
|Where:
|Scott Felder Homes Model Home, 103 Palisades, Boerne, TX 78006
|What:
|Meet the builder, tour the model home and explore Esperanza.
|
Enjoy local food and drinks, music, kids’ activities, goody bags and
prizes. Golf carts will be available for touring the property.
Esperanza, meaning “hope,” is tucked away in the thriving and beloved
small town of Boerne, Texas and includes hand-selected premier home
custom home builders including Scott Felder Homes. Artfully developed by
the Lookout Group, the community is designed as a walkable neighborhood
with acres of parks, miles of trails, and elaborate amenities – families
will have the best of everything here. Home buyers can select from an
array of ¾ acre home sites to build their dream custom home.
Las Brisas at Esperanza Features
- 60’ home sites with homes starting from the low $300’s
- 1-2 Story floor plans ranging from 1,800 to 3,400 square feet
-
Walkable neighborhood with highly acclaimed Boerne School District
-
340 acres of parks and open space, miles of meandering trails, and a
proposed elaborate amenity center
- 3 Minute drive to historic downtown Boerne
About Scott Felder Homes
Scott Felder Homes is one of Central Texas’ premier home builders. We
are a Texas owned company, financed by Texas based lending institutions.
This, coupled with the Central Texas residential real estate market, has
allowed us to prosper through diverse economic cycles. Over the past 30
years, Scott Felder Homes has risen through the ranks to become one of
the largest producers of quality, move-up homes in Austin and San
Antonio.
Scott Felder Homes has been honored with the prestigious “Volume Builder
of the Year” award in 2012, 2013, and 2015 by the Texas Association of
Builder, in 2015 by the Greater San Antonio Builders Association, and
in 2012, 2013 and 2014 by the Home Builders Association of Greater
Austin. As a market innovator, we have made it our mission to understand
the needs and desires of today’s home buyer. We go above and beyond to
create an exceptional home buying experience that fulfills our clients’
needs by offering the latest designs, features and elevations.
Contacts
Scott Felder Homes
Corinne Wall, 210-547-4296