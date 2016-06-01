SEA-U.S. Travelers Ride Across Borders with Grab and Lyft Integration

– For the first time, Grab users can use the Grab app outside of
Southeast Asia and book Lyft rides in the U.S. from today
– The Grab app can now be used in over 200 U.S. cities where Lyft
operates
– First two-way integration in global rideshare partnership goes live
in the coming weeks
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grab, the leading ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia, is now
available for the first time outside of the region. Grab users who are
travelling to the U.S. from Southeast Asia can book rides in over 200
U.S. cities from today, with the Lyft integration in the Grab app now
complete. This is part of Grab’s commitment to provide solutions that
make the Grab app a seamless experience, whether in cross-border travel,
payments or new services.
The Grab and Lyft two-way integration will go live in the coming weeks,
enabling users in Southeast Asia (SEA) and the U.S. to book rides
through their native apps when they travel. This is the first two-way
integration to go live in the global rideshare agreement between Didi
Chuxing, Grab, Lyft and Ola announced in December 2015 – a partnership
that reaches nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population, including the
millions of international travelers across China, Southeast Asia, the
U.S. and India yearly.
Today, one in nine smartphone users in SEA are Grab users, with access
to the largest land transport fleet in the region including taxis,
private cars and motorbike services. The Grab-Lyft integration enables
Grab’s users to additionally access leading ridesharing services in over
200 U.S. cities where Lyft operates.
The Grab-Lyft integration will also provide Lyft users with convenient
access to rideshare services in 30 cities across six countries in SEA, a
region which continues to attract an increasing number of international
travelers from the U.S. and around the world. In 2015, SEA’s
international arrivals totaled 106 million, and this number is expected
to increase to nearly 200 million travelers over the next 10 years.1
American tourists are among the top travel spenders in the Asia Pacific
region and will continue to be in the foreseeable future, spending
US$231.6 billion in 2015. 2
“Grab has always put the freedom of choice, flexibility and convenience
in the hands of our customers, including providing a seamless travel
experience across borders, as we seek to outserve our users,” said Tan
Hooi Ling, Co-Founder of Grab. “Southeast Asia is a huge growth market
for international visitors and we welcome our American friends and
travelers from the U.S. to experience ride-hailing via taxis and cars in
our region. This partnership with Lyft is another step to enable
seamless international travel, and it combines the strength and reach of
our companies to cross-share learnings and leverage the best services in
each local market for the benefit of our users.”
“As more and more people travel to and from the U.S. and Southeast Asia,
our work with Grab gives travelers peace of mind when abroad. It’s as
easy as opening up the app you already know and love, requesting a ride
and jetting off to where you need to be,” said Kristina Gibson, head of
international product for Lyft. “Our goal is to provide passengers with
a seamless experience.”
The roaming integration, which is part of a broader global partnership,
enables international travelers to access local on-demand rides, without
worry of local currency, language, downloading a new app or setting up
new payment accounts. Grab users traveling in the U.S. will be able to
book Lyft and Lyft Plus rides through the Grab app, and a Lyft user
traveling in SEA will be able to book GrabCar and GrabTaxi rides through
the Lyft app (in cities where available). All rides are cashless and
transacted via credit card or alternative payment options such as PayPal
wallet, enabling for a seamless ride experience.
The Lyft integration in the Grab app is now available and Grab users can
book Lyft rides in the U.S. using the Grab app from today. The Grab
integration in the Lyft app will be available in the coming weeks.
About Grab
Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing platform. Grab solves
critical transportation challenges and make transport freedom a reality
for 620 million people in Southeast Asia. Grab began as a taxi-hailing
app in 2012, but has expanded its core product platform to include
private cars and motorbikes. Grab is focused on pioneering new commuting
alternatives for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience,
safety and reliability. As part of its innovative culture, Grab is
testing new services such as social carpooling, as well as last mile and
food deliveries. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia,
Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information,
please visit: http://www.grab.com.
About Lyft
Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to
reconnect people and communities through better transportation. Lyft is
the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available in
more than 200 cities. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for
its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to affecting
positive change for the future of our cities.
