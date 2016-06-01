SEA-U.S. Travelers Ride Across Borders with Grab and Lyft Integration

– For the first time, Grab users can use the Grab app outside of

Southeast Asia and book Lyft rides in the U.S. from today

– The Grab app can now be used in over 200 U.S. cities where Lyft

operates

– First two-way integration in global rideshare partnership goes live

in the coming weeks

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Grab, the leading ride-hailing platform in Southeast Asia, is now

available for the first time outside of the region. Grab users who are

travelling to the U.S. from Southeast Asia can book rides in over 200

U.S. cities from today, with the Lyft integration in the Grab app now

complete. This is part of Grab’s commitment to provide solutions that

make the Grab app a seamless experience, whether in cross-border travel,

payments or new services.

The Grab and Lyft two-way integration will go live in the coming weeks,

enabling users in Southeast Asia (SEA) and the U.S. to book rides

through their native apps when they travel. This is the first two-way

integration to go live in the global rideshare agreement between Didi

Chuxing, Grab, Lyft and Ola announced in December 2015 – a partnership

that reaches nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population, including the

millions of international travelers across China, Southeast Asia, the

U.S. and India yearly.

Today, one in nine smartphone users in SEA are Grab users, with access

to the largest land transport fleet in the region including taxis,

private cars and motorbike services. The Grab-Lyft integration enables

Grab’s users to additionally access leading ridesharing services in over

200 U.S. cities where Lyft operates.

The Grab-Lyft integration will also provide Lyft users with convenient

access to rideshare services in 30 cities across six countries in SEA, a

region which continues to attract an increasing number of international

travelers from the U.S. and around the world. In 2015, SEA’s

international arrivals totaled 106 million, and this number is expected

to increase to nearly 200 million travelers over the next 10 years.1

American tourists are among the top travel spenders in the Asia Pacific

region and will continue to be in the foreseeable future, spending

US$231.6 billion in 2015. 2

“Grab has always put the freedom of choice, flexibility and convenience

in the hands of our customers, including providing a seamless travel

experience across borders, as we seek to outserve our users,” said Tan

Hooi Ling, Co-Founder of Grab. “Southeast Asia is a huge growth market

for international visitors and we welcome our American friends and

travelers from the U.S. to experience ride-hailing via taxis and cars in

our region. This partnership with Lyft is another step to enable

seamless international travel, and it combines the strength and reach of

our companies to cross-share learnings and leverage the best services in

each local market for the benefit of our users.”

“As more and more people travel to and from the U.S. and Southeast Asia,

our work with Grab gives travelers peace of mind when abroad. It’s as

easy as opening up the app you already know and love, requesting a ride

and jetting off to where you need to be,” said Kristina Gibson, head of

international product for Lyft. “Our goal is to provide passengers with

a seamless experience.”

The roaming integration, which is part of a broader global partnership,

enables international travelers to access local on-demand rides, without

worry of local currency, language, downloading a new app or setting up

new payment accounts. Grab users traveling in the U.S. will be able to

book Lyft and Lyft Plus rides through the Grab app, and a Lyft user

traveling in SEA will be able to book GrabCar and GrabTaxi rides through

the Lyft app (in cities where available). All rides are cashless and

transacted via credit card or alternative payment options such as PayPal

wallet, enabling for a seamless ride experience.

The Lyft integration in the Grab app is now available and Grab users can

book Lyft rides in the U.S. using the Grab app from today. The Grab

integration in the Lyft app will be available in the coming weeks.

About Grab

Grab is Southeast Asia’s leading ride-hailing platform. Grab solves

critical transportation challenges and make transport freedom a reality

for 620 million people in Southeast Asia. Grab began as a taxi-hailing

app in 2012, but has expanded its core product platform to include

private cars and motorbikes. Grab is focused on pioneering new commuting

alternatives for drivers and passengers with an emphasis on convenience,

safety and reliability. As part of its innovative culture, Grab is

testing new services such as social carpooling, as well as last mile and

food deliveries. Grab currently offers services in Singapore, Indonesia,

Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. For more information,

please visit: http://www.grab.com.

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to

reconnect people and communities through better transportation. Lyft is

the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available in

more than 200 cities. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for

its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to affecting

positive change for the future of our cities.

