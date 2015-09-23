Shen Yun Returns to Phoenix with All New Dance Spectacular

Tickets on Sale October 2

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Phoenix with a bold

and high-energy new production at the Orpheum Center, March 31 –

April 6, 2016. Tickets go on sale October 2 through www.shenyun.com.





The gong strikes and a journey across five millennia begins. From the

mist, 60 dancers clad in traditional costumes emerge in front of a

30-foot tall video backdrop that morphs from the mountains of Tibet to

the sprawling plains of Mongolia and points in between. A 40-piece

orchestra rises with the sounds of western and ancient eastern

instruments. The all-new spectacular Shen Yun 2016 tells the

banned in Communist China stories of when heroes split mountains and

swam with dragons, when divine beings walked the earth and when

dynasties ruled supreme.

Cherished stories from China’s 5,000-year history like the tales of the

heroine Mulan and General Yue Fei are told through large scale dance

numbers featuring authentically detailed period costumes. The vibrant

video backdrop transports audiences through time to ancient dynasties

such as the Tang and the Qin, to the mountains of Tibet, the shores of a

Dai village and the sprawling plains of Mongolia. The interactive video

allows dancers to jump in and out of the screen delighting the audience.

Tickets are $60 – $149 and are available by calling 800-880-0188. More

information is available at www.shenyun.com.

ABOUT SHEN YUN PERFORMING ARTS

In 2006, a group of leading classical Chinese artists came together in

New York with one wish: to revive the true, divinely inspired culture of

China and share it with the world. Entirely nonprofit and independent of

the Chinese regime, Shen Yun Performing Arts enjoys the artistic freedom

of New York, enabling it to now bring these ancient traditions to the

stage. Shen Yun and its mission have drawn top talent from around the

world; many artists are winners of international competitions in dance,

choreography, and music. The five companies travel six months of the

year, performing in more than 30 countries on four continents. To date,

millions have seen a Shen Yun show. For more information on Shen Yun

Performing Arts, visit www.shenyun.com

or the company’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ShenYunTV.

