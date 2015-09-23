Shen Yun Returns to Phoenix with All New Dance Spectacular

Tickets on Sale October 2
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shen Yun Performing Arts returns to Phoenix with a bold
and high-energy new production at the Orpheum Center, March 31 –
April 6, 2016. Tickets go on sale October 2 through www.shenyun.com.
The gong strikes and a journey across five millennia begins. From the
mist, 60 dancers clad in traditional costumes emerge in front of a
30-foot tall video backdrop that morphs from the mountains of Tibet to
the sprawling plains of Mongolia and points in between. A 40-piece
orchestra rises with the sounds of western and ancient eastern
instruments. The all-new spectacular Shen Yun 2016 tells the
banned in Communist China stories of when heroes split mountains and
swam with dragons, when divine beings walked the earth and when
dynasties ruled supreme.
Cherished stories from China’s 5,000-year history like the tales of the
heroine Mulan and General Yue Fei are told through large scale dance
numbers featuring authentically detailed period costumes. The vibrant
video backdrop transports audiences through time to ancient dynasties
such as the Tang and the Qin, to the mountains of Tibet, the shores of a
Dai village and the sprawling plains of Mongolia. The interactive video
allows dancers to jump in and out of the screen delighting the audience.
Tickets are $60 – $149 and are available by calling 800-880-0188. More
information is available at www.shenyun.com.
ABOUT SHEN YUN PERFORMING ARTS
In 2006, a group of leading classical Chinese artists came together in
New York with one wish: to revive the true, divinely inspired culture of
China and share it with the world. Entirely nonprofit and independent of
the Chinese regime, Shen Yun Performing Arts enjoys the artistic freedom
of New York, enabling it to now bring these ancient traditions to the
stage. Shen Yun and its mission have drawn top talent from around the
world; many artists are winners of international competitions in dance,
choreography, and music. The five companies travel six months of the
year, performing in more than 30 countries on four continents. To date,
millions have seen a Shen Yun show. For more information on Shen Yun
Performing Arts, visit www.shenyun.com
or the company’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ShenYunTV.
