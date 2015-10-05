Sixteen of the World’s Leading Female Surfers Join Together for the Mauli Ola Foundation’s Second Annual Battle for the Breasts

Online surfing contest helping to raise awareness of hereditary

breast cancer, the importance of early detection, and the role of

genetic testing

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mauli

Ola Foundation (MOF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to

providing hope and confidence to people living with genetic diseases,

today launched the second annual Battle for the Breasts. Powered by Surfline,

and supported by Ambry Genetics, the contest features sixteen top female

surfers competing for a chance to win up to $125,000 total in hereditary

breast cancer genetic testing vouchers for cancer center foundations

across the United States.

According to the National

Cancer Institute, breast cancer is the second leading cause of

cancer death among women in the U.S.

“I am so proud to be part of Battle for the Breasts. This is a great

cause to support breast cancer awareness and encourage women to learn

more about their risk,” said professional surfer Bethany Hamilton, who

was last year’s winning surfer. “During Breast Cancer Awareness month,

you can visit Surfline.com, where you can watch some amazing surfing

skills and learn more about hereditary breast cancer.”

Battle for the Breasts helps to spread awareness about the importance of

early detection and screening for breast cancer. For the contest, 16

cancer clinics and hospital foundations have been randomly paired with

16 top women’s professional surfers. Each surfer submits a video clip

that the public can watch by visiting www.surfline.com,

where they can vote for the surfer they think has the best moves. Every

Thursday throughout October, the public voting narrows the playing field

until there’s a winner. Everyone can follow the action on Facebook,

Instagram (@Battleforthebreasts), and Twitter (#BattlefortheBreasts).

The top four surfers will win genetic testing vouchers for the

foundation they are chosen to represent. The remaining 12 surfers also

will receive a voucher for a comprehensive BRCA1/2 analysis for

the foundation they are representing in the contest. Ambry Genetics

plans to donate all vouchers for testing to these foundations, on behalf

of the surfers.

“I am very excited about our second Battle for the Breasts competition.

This is an important initiative, and I’m proud that Mauli Ola Foundation

will help raise awareness for breast cancer. With the support of Ambry

Genetics, we will help people access genetic testing for hereditary

breast and ovarian cancer to empower them to take charge of their

health. Thank you to all the sponsors, surfers, and staff that are

making this possible.” said James Dunlop, President, Mauli Ola

Foundation.

This year’s Battle for the Breasts athletes and their paired centers are:

Alana Blanchard on behalf of the MLC Cancer Foundation, Martinsville,

VA

VA Alessa Quizon on behalf of Southcoast Hospitals Group Inc., New

Bedford, MA

Bedford, MA Bianca Buitendag on behalf of Health Services of Fox Chase Cancer

Center, Philadelphia, PA

Center, Philadelphia, PA Carissa Moore on behalf of the University of Texas Foundation, Austin,

TX

TX Coco Ho on behalf of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, Foundation for St.

Francis and Franklin Inc., Milwaukee, WI

Francis and Franklin Inc., Milwaukee, WI Courtney Conlogue on behalf of the University of Utah, Salt Lake City,

UT

UT Dimity Stoyle on behalf of Parkview Health System Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

Johanne Defay on behalf of St. Joseph’s Hospital of Tampa Foundation

Inc., Tampa, FL

Inc., Tampa, FL Lakey Peterson on behalf of Saint Thomas Hospital Foundation,

Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Laura Enever on behalf of the Saint Francis Foundation, Hartford, CT

Mahina Maeda on behalf of Northeast Georgia Health System Inc.,

Gainesville, GA

Gainesville, GA Nikki Van Dijk on behalf of the Trustees of the University of

Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA Pauline Ado on behalf of Tufts Medical Center Parent Inc., Boston, MA

Sage Erickson on behalf of the Forsyth Memorial Hospital Inc., Forsyth

Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC

Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC Silvana Lima on behalf of St. Vincent Hospital Foundation Inc.,

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN Tatiana Weston-Webb on behalf of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston,

MA

You can learn more about Battle for the Breasts and The Mauli Ola

Foundation by visiting www.mauliola.org.

ABOUT MAULI OLA FOUNDATION

Mauli Ola Foundation (MOF) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated

to providing hope and confidence to individuals living with genetic

diseases. Harnessing the healing powers of the ocean, MOF introduces

surfing and ocean-based activities as natural therapies. MOF is honored

to have the knowledge of the ocean, family values, and community. For

more information, visit www.mauliola.org.

ABOUT AMBRY GENETICS®

Ambry Genetics is both College of American Pathologists (CAP)-accredited

and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)-certified. Ambry

leads in clinical genetic diagnostics and genetics software solutions,

combining both to offer the most comprehensive testing menu in the

industry. Ambry has established a reputation for sharing data while

safeguarding patient privacy, unparalleled service, and responsibly

applying new technologies to the clinical molecular diagnostics market.

For more information about Ambry Genetics, visit www.ambrygen.com.

ABOUT SURFLINE

Surfline/Wavetrak, Inc. specializes in providing live and predicted

ocean weather information, editorial content, and consulting services to

consumers, businesses, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered

in Huntington Beach, California, Surfline/Wavetrak, Inc. is focused on

enabling its customers to pursue peak surfing, marine, and fishing

experiences through the Surfline.com, Buoyweather.com, and FishTrack.com

brands on web and mobile platforms. The company offers paid premium

subscription services on both web and mobile platforms. In addition to

paid subscriptions, the company also offers advertising and provides a

range of marketing services designed to reach and connect with users of

Surfline, Buoyweather, and FishTrack. For more information on Surfline,

visit www.surfline.com.

Contacts

Ambry Genetics

Humberto Huerta

Director of Marketing

hhuerta@ambrygen.com

949-900-5516