Smart Cars Meet Smart Homes: Ford Exploring SYNC Integration with Amazon Echo and Alexa, Wink

Ford is working to integrate SYNC Connect and Amazon Echo to provide voice control access between the car and home; drivers could also access Internet-enabled devices, such as lights, home security systems, TVs and garage doors

Using Ford SYNC AppLink, drivers may also connect with the Wink smart home platform enabling seamless home automation, including the ability to program a garage door to open and a porch light to turn on when a certain distance from home

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ford is exploring linking smart devices like Amazon Echo and Wink to its

vehicles to allow consumers to control lights, thermostats, security

systems and other features of their homes from their car, and to stop,

start, lock, unlock and check their vehicle’s fuel range from the

comforts of their couch.





Ford is working to link the home automation devices with its vehicles

through industry-leading Ford SYNC®. This comes as half of

consumers say they will buy at least one smart home product in the next

year, according to Icontrol Networks.

“Consumers increasingly want to stay connected to their homes while on

the move,” said Don Butler, Ford executive director, Connected Vehicle

and Services. “Linking smart devices like Amazon Echo and Wink to

vehicles via SYNC would fulfill that desire, and allow consumers to

connect with their vehicles even when they aren’t behind the wheel.”

With more than 15 million SYNC-equipped vehicles on roads around the

world today and 43 million expected by 2020, Ford’s industry-leading

communications and entertainment technology is offering customers even

more connectivity. Amazon Echo and Wink connectivity innovations are

part of Ford Smart Mobility, the plan to take Ford to the next level in

connectivity, mobility, autonomous vehicles, the customer experience,

and data and analytics.

SYNC Connect and Amazon Echo

Ford is looking to use new

SYNC Connect technology to link vehicles with the Amazon cloud-based

voice service Alexa, which would allow customers to access their vehicle

from inside their home. Using

Amazon Echo, a hands-free speaker and voice command device that

interfaces with Alexa, Ford owners could request assistance with various

functions of their car including:

Start/stop the vehicle

Lock/unlock

State range and charge status of their electric vehicle

Check fuel level/miles-to-empty

State vehicle mileage summary

Provide vehicle location with street name and driving time/mileage home

While at home, a Ford owner would experience an interaction such as this:

Owner: “Alexa, ask my Ford for my scheduled car start time.”

Alexa: “Here is the list of your current go times. You have a start time

set for Monday at 7 a.m., with a cabin temperature set to 85 degrees

Fahrenheit. Tuesday at 5:45 a.m., with a cabin temperature set to 75

degrees Fahrenheit.”

Owner: “Alexa, ask my Ford for my car’s driving range.”

Alexa: “You have an available range of 56 miles.”

Alexa also provides a link to a variety of Internet-enabled smart

devices, such as lights, home security systems, automatic garage doors

and more.

From inside the vehicle, a driver would access Alexa through the

steering wheel-mounted voice recognition button, allowing the driver to

make requests of connected smart devices or functions of Alexa,

including weather reports, music, shopping lists and more.

On the move, a driver could ask and receive answers to the following:

“Alexa, is my garage door closed?”

“Alexa, turn my porch lights on.”

“Alexa,

when is my next appointment?”

SYNC AppLink and Wink

Ford also is working with Wink, the smart home platform that brings

together smart home devices from many different companies. Compatibility

with SYNC AppLink enables Wink users to easily control and automate

their smart home device on the dashboard of their car or through voice

control.

For example, a driver nearing home could have the option to either press

a button or say a command that opens the garage door, turns on the

lights, and unlocks the front door.

“Connecting homes and cars is all about making life easier and

convenient for our customers,” said Butler. “As smart homes and smart

cars continue to evolve, SYNC technology makes it easy to implement

features that will make life better and more convenient for our

customers.”

About Ford Motor Company

Ford

Motor Company, a global automotive industry leader based in

Dearborn, Michigan, manufactures or distributes automobiles across six

continents. With about 197,000 employees and 67 plants worldwide, the

company’s automotive brands include Ford and Lincoln. The company

provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. For more

information regarding Ford and its products worldwide, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

