South Florida Contributes Over $2 Million to Miami Dade College Students in Unprecedented Campaign

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BeMDC–Miami Dade College Foundation broke campaign records for a fourth consecutive year with an unprecedented $2,001,262 and counting, raised by South Florida. To commemorate the College’s 59th anniversary on September 6, I AM MDC Day received support from over a thousand people and set records for most dollars raised, most sponsors and largest grassroots effort to mobilize alumni at local organizations – a tremendous achievement for a community’s college.





I AM MDC Day celebrates the community-building power of MDC and over 2 million lives changed since first opening on Sept. 6, 1960. All dollars raised benefit scholarships and programs at Miami Dade College.

“Our campaign is a testament to the College’s significant impact on so many lives. Over a thousand people contributed over $2 million this year, an unprecedented feat for community colleges and rivaling some university efforts,” said Al Salas, vice chair of MDC Foundation Board of Directors. “Surely, every dollar is needed to sustain MDC’s excellence and meet the challenges of an evolving world and workforce. And all this was accomplished during a leadership transition and as Hurricane Dorian threatened.”

Ahead of I AM MDC Day, organizations such as Miami-Dade County, South Florida Educational Federal Credit Union, Regions Bank and Jackson Health mobilized hundreds of alumni and employees to support the campaign. Corporate sponsors included Follett, City of Miami, BankMobile, Cisneros, GEICO, Bank of America, MBAF, Pizza Hut South Florida, Aria Development Group, TBR Property Management Services, Verizon, Pacific National Bank, MagicWaste Youth Foundation, VITAS Healthcare and Shutts & Bowen.

I AM MDC Day kicked off with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, City Manager Dr. Emilio T. Gonzalez and City Commissioner Willy Gort who presented 50 new scholarships as part of the City’s early I AM MDC Day gift. The scholarship fund honored President Emeritus Dr. Eduardo J. Padrón for his outstanding service and leadership during his 50-year tenure.

“I will be the first college graduate in my family,” added Carolina Romero, one of the 50 scholarship recipients. “As a wife and mother, balancing school and caring for my family is not easy. Because of MDC and this scholarship, I am grateful because I already see a brighter future.”

A portion of the raised funds on I AM MDC Day will benefit students from the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian to ensure they can continue their education.

