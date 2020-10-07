Southeastern Grocers Expands Fresco y Más into Southwest Florida

New Fresco y Más grocery store to open in Lehigh Acres

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announces plans to expand its popular Hispanic grocery store into Southwest Florida. SEG will reveal the newest Fresco y Más store, and the grocer’s 27th location, on Oct. 21 in Lehigh Acres, Florida.





With more than 30 years of experience serving the Lehigh Acres community, SEG has made the strategic decision to diversify the grocer’s offerings in the local community. By listening to customer feedback and evaluating key consumer insights, SEG has tailored the new Lehigh Acres Fresco y Más to provide the products and services that directly reflect the unique tastes and needs of the local community.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to cultivating a shopping experience that meets the needs of each community we serve and is tailored to the everyday lifestyles of our customers. With a growing desire for Hispanic products in Southwest Florida, we are thrilled to introduce the Lehigh Acres community to our Hispanic grocery store – Fresco y Más. The new store will feature all the aspects customers love about our Fresco y Más stores as well as personalized offerings fit for the Lehigh Acres community.”

The Lehigh Acres Fresco y Más will bring new flavors and offerings to the community, including a full-service Latin butcher shop (Carnicería) featuring an expanded selection of custom cut meats and an all-new bakery (Panadería) for customers to enjoy a fresh slice of tres leches cake or croquette with a freshly brewed Cuban coffee in the new café.

In advance of the store’s grand opening, Fresco y Más will distribute 25,000 pounds of fresh produce and shelf-stable food to the local community during a drive-through mobile food pantry event in partnership with Lehigh Community Services. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Iglesia Cristiana Misionera AIC, located at 1311 Edward Ave. in Lehigh Acres. Food donations will be distributed to the public on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. To ensure the health and safety of all, recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicles during the event.

The new Fresco y Más, located at 1145 Homestead Road North, will be officially introduced to the Lehigh Acres community with a special ribbon cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21 followed by a small community event on Saturday, Oct. 24. As a continued COVID-19 safety precaution, customers are asked to maintain social distancing protocols while enjoying the new store.

Since 2016, Fresco y Más has continued to delight customers with an authentic shopping experience and serve as a community hub for families wishing to create authentic Hispanic meals. For more information about Fresco y Más, please visit www.frescoymas.com.

About Fresco y Más

Founded in 2016, Fresco y Más grocery stores serve Hispanic communities throughout South and Central Florida. Fresco y Más is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.frescoymas.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the seven southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina. BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.bi-lo.com, www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

Contacts

For SEG interviews or images contact:

Kaley Shaffer



Director of Public Relations and Community



Cell: (904) 612-9441



media@segrocers.com