In response to DOT case # JI2015100057, the following is provided to the
traveling public, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S.
Department of Justice, and Southwest Airlines
management and investors.
“I appreciate the prompt explanation that I received from Southwest
Airlines following my complaint of unfair pricing,” said David Howe,
president of SubscriberWise.
“The content of their response is available here: http://www.subscriberwise.com/Southwest_Airlines_Defends_Pricing_Scheme.pdf.”
About SubscriberWise
SubscriberWise® launched as the first U.S. issuing consumer reporting
agency exclusively for the cable industry in 2006. In 2009,
SubscriberWise and TransUnion announced a joint marketing agreement for
the benefit of America’s independent cable operators. Today
SubscriberWise is a risk management preferred-solutions provider for the
National Cable Television Cooperative.
SubscriberWise contributions to the communications industry are today
quantified in the billions of dollars annually.
David Howe is founder, president, and majority share-holder of
SubscriberWise. He is also a consultant and credit manager for MCTV. At
MCTV, Howe manages the bad debt and equipment losses on annual sales in
excess of $60 million. During his 19-year career at MCTV, Howe has
reviewed more than 50,000 credit submissions. His interest in credit
began in 1986 while a 17-year-old student in high school.
Howe is recognized as one of the most productive and engaged child
identity theft experts of the 21st century. Today Howe is using the
resources of SubscriberWise to help protect children from identity theft
and exploitation across the nation: http://www.enhancedonlinenews.com/news/eon/20140921005062/en/Child-Identity-theft/SSNFraud/FTC.
Howe is the only known individual – living or deceased – to have
obtained simultaneous perfect FICO 850 scores across every national
credit bureau. Howe has also obtained simultaneous perfect Vantage
scores at Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion.
Howe has obtained FICO Professional Certification and is also the first
and only citizen of the world to describe and report the details of the
perfect FICO and Vantage scores to U.S. reporters.
Howe produced and published two videos on the subject of perfect credit:
FICO 850 Credit Report Facts and FICO Scores: The Facts. The first
general-purpose FICO scores were debuted a quarter century ago.
SubscriberWise is a U.S.A. federally registered trademark of the
SubscriberWise Limited Liability Co
