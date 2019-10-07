Stanton Optical, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Debuts Retail Store in San Angelo Today

Location Offers Accessible, Affordable Eye Care Solutions Including a 15% Military Discount

SAN ANGELO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EyeExam—Stanton Optical, a retail brand of Now Optics, which is a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care, today announced the debut of its retail store in San Angelo, Texas at 5651 Sherwood Way, #113. Additionally, a 15% military discounti is available for eligible retired, active or non-active, veteran, or dependents with valid military identification card.

The new location features an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. Stanton Optical offers a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-siteii and walk-in appointments. Customers can choose from an assortment of over 3,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in 2,200 square feet of space. Also, our NOW Serviceiii offers customers a complete pair of eyeglasses made in 15 minutes.

Tim Turner, Stanton Optical regional manager, anticipates the new store in San Angelo, Texas to meet the eye care demand of its residents with the products and services it offers.

“With this retail store location, we have an opportunity to fulfill a need for accessible and affordable eye care and provide a special discount in support of the military men and women in the community,” said Turner.

Visit this Stanton Optical store where two pairs of eyeglasses are $59.95iv including a free eye exam. To schedule an appointment, find us online or call 1-800-STANTON. Hours for retail stores are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Sunday from Noon to 5:00 p.m.v

To learn more about the services and solutions available at Stanton Optical, please visit your local retail store or find us online at StantonOptical.com. Follow us on social media to receive content, offers, and more. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/stantonoptical and or on Instagram @stantonoptical.

About Now Optics

Now Optics, formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings, is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are amongst the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with 181 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit stantonoptical.com or myeyelab.com for more information. For franchise opportunities, call 561-800-4868.

——————–

i 15% off for retired, active or non-active, veteran, or dependent members of the military with active military (or dependent) identification (ID). The military discount applies toward your entire purchase including our two-pair offer. Multiple promotions cannot be applied toward a single purchase. Contact lenses do not apply for discount. Active military (or dependent) ID card must be presented to store associate prior to transaction.

ii Eye exams available by independent eye care providers located within or adjacent to Stanton Optical retail locations.

iii NOW Service is only available for single vision finished lenses with our bogo promotion. Not all prescriptions qualify. Frames must be in stock to qualify. Two pair value offer and safety frames do not qualify for this service. Cannot be combined with other offers or insurance. Not valid in all locations. Additional services or upgrades may change price of offer. For a complete list of details, see a sales associate.

iv Valid on frames $19.00 or less with single-vision plastic lenses and a total power of +4 to -6 up to +/-2 cylinder. Cannot be combined with other offers or insurance. Additional services or upgrades may change price of offer. Customer will be charged for the cost of the eye exam and will receive a credit against the value and/or bogo 2 pair offers equal to the lesser of the cost of the eye exam or $45.00 ($59.00 in AR, OK, MS, and AK). Eye exam otherwise has no cash value. My Eyelab does not perform eye exams. Eye exams available by independent eye care provider located within or adjacent to My Eyelab retail locations. For a complete list of details, see a sales associate.

v Hours may vary by store.

Contacts

Julianne Embry



jembry@stantonoptical.com | 561-275-2020 x 2087