Stanton Optical, a Leading Eye Health Provider, Opens New Retail Store in Fresno Area Today

CLOVIS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#California—Stanton Optical, a retail brand of Now Optics, which is a leading eye health provider offering accessible and affordable eye care, today announced, the opening of a new retail store in Clovis, Calif. at 200 W. Shaw Ave.

The new location increases the company’s retail store presence in Fresno to five and California, 28. It features an experience focused on convenience and ease with a design that highlights the latest technology. Stanton Optical offers a myriad of services including complete eye exams on-sitei and walk-in appointments. Customers can choose from an assortment of over 3,000 frames to fit both style and budget – in 3,000 square feet of space. Additionally, its NOW Service provides a complete pair of single-vision eyeglasses to customers in 15 minutes.ii

Eduardo Ortiz, Stanton Optical regional manager, attributes the new store addition to projected increase in population and provide support to customers in the surrounding areas.

“With this new store, we have an opportunity to reach our existing and new customers in the Fresno area, one that’s expected to increase in population over the next year,” said Ortiz.

About Now Optics

Now Optics, formerly known as Vision Precision Holdings, is a leader in the eye health industry. Its retail brands, My Eyelab and Stanton Optical, are amongst the nation’s fastest growing, full-service retail optical centers. The company continues to expand its retail footprint with 176 corporate and franchise locations in 25 states while delivering affordable eye care services. The company consistently ranks among the top 15 largest optical retailers in the country by Vision Monday. Visit myeyelab.com or stantonoptical.com for more information. For franchise opportunities, call 561-800-4868.

