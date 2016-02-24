Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Reports 2015 Fully Diluted Earnings of $3.21 Per Share and Declares Dividend of 35¢ Per Share

SOUTHPORT, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) announced today that for 2015

the Company reported net sales of $551.1 million and fully diluted

earnings of $3.21 per share, compared with net sales of $544.5 million

and fully diluted earnings of $1.95 per share in 2014. In the fourth

quarter of 2014, the Company recorded an expense of $41.0 million

related to the termination and settlement of its defined-benefit pension

plans. Excluding this expense, 2014 fully diluted earnings were $3.22

per share.

For the fourth quarter of 2015, net sales were $152.4 million and fully

diluted earnings were 88¢ per share. For the corresponding period in

2014, net sales were $122.6 million and the Company realized a fully

diluted loss of 77¢ per share. Excluding the aforementioned

defined-benefit pension-plan expense, fourth quarter 2014 fully diluted

earnings were 53¢ per share.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a

dividend of 35¢ per share for the fourth quarter, for shareholders of

record as of March 11, 2016, payable on March 25, 2016. This dividend

varies every quarter because the Company pays a percentage of earnings

rather than a fixed amount per share. This dividend is approximately 40%

of net income.

Chief Executive Officer Michael O. Fifer made the following observations

related to the Company’s results:

After a year of declining demand in 2014, demand rebounded in 2015 to

slightly higher levels and followed typical historical seasonal

patterns.

Today, the Company filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2015. The

financial statements included in this Annual Report on Form 10-K are

attached to this press release.

Tomorrow, February 25, 2016, Sturm, Ruger will host a webcast at 9:00

a.m. ET to discuss the 2015 operating results. Interested parties can

access the webcast at www.ruger.com/corporate

or by dialing 866-515-2911, participant

code 25263783.

The Annual Report on Form 10-K is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov

and the Ruger website at www.ruger.com/corporate.

Investors are urged to read the complete Annual Report on Form 10-K to

ensure that they have adequate information to make informed investment

judgments.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of

rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. The only

full-line manufacturer of American-made firearms, Ruger offers consumers

over 400 variations of more than 30 product lines. For more than 60

years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility.

Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens,” echoes the importance

of these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative

firearms.

The Company may, from time to time, make forward-looking statements

and projections concerning future expectations. Such statements

are based on current expectations and are subject to certain qualifying

risks and uncertainties, such as market demand, sales levels of

firearms, anticipated castings sales and earnings, the need for external

financing for operations or capital expenditures, the results of pending

litigation against the Company, the impact of future firearms control

and environmental legislation, and accounting estimates, any one or more

of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those

projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on

these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publish revised

forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the

date such forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the

occurrence of subsequent unanticipated events.

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2015 2014 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,225 $ 8,901 Trade receivables, net 71,721 49,735 Gross inventories 81,278 89,017 Less LIFO reserve (42,061 ) (40,578 ) Less excess and obsolescence reserve (2,118 ) (3,750 ) Net inventories 37,099 44,689 Deferred income taxes 8,219 7,246 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,008 7,603 Total Current Assets 189,272 118,174 Property, Plant, and Equipment 308,597 288,236 Less allowances for depreciation (204,777 ) (177,575 ) Net property, plant and equipment 103,820 110,661 Other assets 22,791 25,547 Total Assets $ 315,883 $ 254,382

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2015 2014 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 42,991 $ 36,150 Product liability 642 641 Employee compensation and benefits 28,298 18,302 Workers’ compensation 5,100 5,133 Income taxes payable 4,962 156 Total Current Liabilities 81,993 60,382 Product liability 102 204 Deferred income taxes 6,050 8,334 Contingent liabilities – – Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, non-voting, par value $1: Authorized shares – 50,000; none issued Common stock, par value $1: Authorized shares – 40,000,000 2015 – 23,775,766 issued, 18,713,419 outstanding 2014 – 23,717,321 issued, 18,737,074 outstanding 23,776 23,717 Additional paid-in capital 29,591 25,472 Retained earnings 239,098 198,159 Less: Treasury stock – at cost 2015 – 5,062,347 shares 2014 – 4,980,247 shares (64,727 ) (61,886 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 227,738 185,462 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 315,883 $ 254,382

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (In thousands, except per share data) Year ended December 31, 2015 2014 2013 Net firearms sales $ 544,850 $ 542,267 $ 678,552 Net castings sales 6,244 2,207 9,724 Total net sales 551,094 544,474 688,276 Cost of products sold 378,934 375,300 429,671 Gross profit 172,160 169,174 258,605 Operating Expenses: Selling 49,864 44,550 48,706 General and administrative 27,864 28,899 35,394 Defined benefit pension plans settlement charge – 40,999 – Other operating income, net (113 ) (1,612 ) (401 ) Total operating expenses 77,615 112,836 83,699 Operating income 94,545 56,338 174,906 Other income: Royalty income 1,084 468 658 Interest income 5 2 4 Interest expense (156 ) (152 ) (135 ) Other income (expense), net 622 584 (201 ) Total other income, net 1,555 902 326 Income before income taxes 96,100 57,240 175,232 Income taxes 33,974 18,612 63,960 Net income 62,126 38,628 111,272 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Defined benefit pension plans – – 10,240 Comprehensive income $ 62,126 $ 38,628 $ 121,512 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 3.32 $ 1.99 $ 5.76 Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 3.21 $ 1.95 $ 5.58 Cash Dividends Per Share $ 1.10 $ 1.62 $ 2.12

STURM, RUGER & COMPANY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Year ended December 31, 2015 2014 2013 Operating Activities Net income $ 62,126 $ 38,628 $ 111,272 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Pension plan settlement charge – 32,218 – Depreciation and amortization 36,235 36,706 20,362 Stock-based compensation 4,530 5,647 5,288 Excess and obsolescence inventory reserve (1,468 ) 1,347 693 Loss (gain) on sale of assets (113 ) (1 ) 1 Deferred income taxes (3,257 ) (12,015 ) 5,736 Impairment of assets – 178 911 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (21,986 ) 17,649 (24,366 ) Inventories 9,058 (22,775 ) (7,945 ) Trade accounts payable and accrued expenses 6,808 (11,047 ) 9,231 Employee compensation and benefits 9,378 (17,435 ) 17,897 Product liability (101 ) (391 ) 179 Prepaid expenses, other assets and other liabilities 6,553 (13,075 ) (19,340 ) Income taxes payable 4,806 (83 ) (250 ) Cash provided by operating activities 112,569 55,551 119,669 Investing Activities Property, plant, and equipment additions (28,705 ) (45,571 ) (54,616 ) Net proceeds from sale of assets 222 24 233 Cash used for investing activities (28,483 ) (45,547 ) (54,383 ) Financing Activities Dividends paid (20,569 ) (31,446 ) (41,079 ) Tax benefit from exercise of stock options 436 1,621 2,302 Repurchase of common stock (2,841 ) (24,002 ) – Payment of employee withholding tax related to share- based compensation (999 ) (2,363 ) (2,423 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 211 23 – Cash used for financing activities (23,762 ) (56,167 ) (41,200 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 60,324 (46,163 ) 24,086 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 8,901 55,064 30,978 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 69,225 $ 8,901 $ 55,064

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding

its results, the Company refers to various United States generally

accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures and one

non-GAAP financial measure, EBITDA, which management believes provides

useful information to investors. This non-GAAP measure may not be

comparable to similarly titled measures being disclosed by other

companies. In addition, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial

measure should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP

financial measures. The Company believes that EBITDA is useful to

understanding its operating results and the ongoing performance of its

underlying business, as EBITDA provides information on the Company’s

ability to meet its capital expenditure and working capital

requirements, and is also an indicator of profitability. The Company

believes that this reporting provides better transparency and

comparability to its operating results. The Company uses both GAAP and

non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s financial

performance.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – EBITDA EBITDA (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Year ended December 31, 2015 2014 Net income $ 62,126 $ 38,628 Income tax expense 33,974 18,612 Depreciation and amortization expense 36,235 36,706 Interest expense 156 152 Interest income (5 ) (2 ) Pension plan termination expense, net of cash payment – 32,218 EBITDA $ 132,486 $ 126,314

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, and

depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates this by adding the

amount of interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and

amortization expenses that have been deducted from net income back into

net income, and subtracting the amount of interest income that was

included in net income from net income to arrive at EBITDA. The

Company’s EBITDA calculation also excludes any one-time non-cash,

non-operating expense, such as the pension plan termination expense in

2014.

