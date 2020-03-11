Survive and Advance: Bring Home Bojangles Bracket Challenge Invites 16 Hungry Cities to Compete for Week-Long Food Truck Visit

Four Voters to Win $1,000 Each

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BringHomeBojangles–Sixteen cities across America tipped off this week in the first-ever Bring Home Bojangles Bracket Challenge to find out which one wins a visit from the popular Southern chicken and biscuits chain.

Food lovers in Bojangles-less cities or those who have Bojangles nearby but want their friends and family to experience it can visit www.BringHomeBojangles.com and vote in the bracket-style tournament. The city with the most votes at the end of Round 4 will receive the Bojangles food truck for one week.

“We hear every day from fans all across the country who crave our real deal Southern flavor but don’t have a restaurant within driving distance,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer for Bojangles. “This is their chance to have us serve up delicious Southern food in their city. May the hungriest city win!”

The competing cities, which are seeded by their distance from Bojangles headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., include Boston; Chicago; Cincinnati; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Indianapolis; Las Vegas; Little Rock, Ark.; Miami; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; St. Louis; San Francisco; and Tulsa, Okla.

Here’s how it works:

Visit www.BringHomeBojangles.com and register with your email and zip code;

Pick the cities you want to make it to the next round and cast your vote;

Come back and vote once every 24 hours;

See which cities advance each Monday and vote again for the remaining cities;

Follow along as the winning city is announced on April 6.

After each of the four rounds, Bojangles will randomly select one fan to win $1,000 and a Bojangles prize pack, so no matter which cities advance, fans should continue to vote for the remaining cities for the chance to win. For official rules, go to www.BringHomeBojangles.com/rules.

The Bojangles food truck will visit the winning city later this year and give away free food for a limited time. Throughout the week, the food truck will also offer some of Bojangles’ signature menu items, including made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits, chicken, seasoned fries and Legendary Iced Tea®.

To encourage even more votes for their city, fans can share the challenge on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and tag @Bojangles on each platform.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. Currently, Bojangles has approximately 750 system-wide restaurants in 11 states. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Natalie Bailey, LGA (nbailey@thinklga.com, 704-552-6565)



Brian Little, Bojangles (blittle@bojangles.com, 704-940-8736)