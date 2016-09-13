Swedish Match is contemplating issuance of public note and a tender of part of outstanding note

Swedish Match is contemplating the issuance of senior unsecured EUR

denominated notes and a tender of part of Swedish Match’s outstanding

EUR denominated notes due 24 November 2017. A capital markets

transaction will follow, subject to market conditions.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Deutsche Bank and SEB are mandated as joint lead managers for the

issuance of the new notes and dealer managers for the tender.

Important notice

This announcement does not constitute an offer to participate in the

issuance of the new notes or to participate in the tender of the

outstanding notes.

Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) develops, manufactures, and sells quality

products with market-leading brands in the product areas Snus and moist

snuff, Other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and Lights

(matches, lighters, and complementary products). Production is located

in six countries, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US. The

Group’s global operations generated sales of 14,951 MSEK for the twelve

month period ending 30 June 2016. The Swedish Match share is listed on

Nasdaq Stockholm (SWMA).

Swedish Match’s vision is a world without cigarettes. Some of its

well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, White Owl, Red Man, Fiat

Lux, and Cricket.

Swedish Match AB (publ), SE-118 85 Stockholm, Sweden Visiting address:

Sveavägen 44, 8th Floor. Telephone: +46 8 658 0200 Corporate Identity

Number: 556015-0756 www.swedishmatch.com

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged

to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the

Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication,

through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.30 p.m. CET

on 13 September, 2016.

Contacts

Swedish Match AB

Contacts:

Marlene Forsell, Senior Vice

President and Chief Financial Officer

Office +46 8 658 0489

or

Emmett

Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate

Sustainability

Office +46 8 658 0173