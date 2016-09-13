Swedish Match is contemplating issuance of public note and a tender of part of outstanding note

Swedish Match is contemplating the issuance of senior unsecured EUR
denominated notes and a tender of part of Swedish Match’s outstanding
EUR denominated notes due 24 November 2017. A capital markets
transaction will follow, subject to market conditions.
STOCKHOLM, Sweden–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:
Deutsche Bank and SEB are mandated as joint lead managers for the
issuance of the new notes and dealer managers for the tender.
Important notice
This announcement does not constitute an offer to participate in the
issuance of the new notes or to participate in the tender of the
outstanding notes.
Swedish Match (STO:SWMA) develops, manufactures, and sells quality
products with market-leading brands in the product areas Snus and moist
snuff, Other tobacco products (cigars and chewing tobacco), and Lights
(matches, lighters, and complementary products). Production is located
in six countries, with sales concentrated in Scandinavia and the US. The
Group’s global operations generated sales of 14,951 MSEK for the twelve
month period ending 30 June 2016. The Swedish Match share is listed on
Nasdaq Stockholm (SWMA).
Swedish Match’s vision is a world without cigarettes. Some of its
well-known brands include: General, Longhorn, White Owl, Red Man, Fiat
Lux, and Cricket.
Swedish Match AB (publ), SE-118 85 Stockholm, Sweden Visiting address:
Sveavägen 44, 8th Floor. Telephone: +46 8 658 0200 Corporate Identity
Number: 556015-0756 www.swedishmatch.com
This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged
to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the
Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication,
through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.30 p.m. CET
on 13 September, 2016.
