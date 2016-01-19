Synchrony Financial and Discount Tire Extend Consumer Financing Agreement

Discount Tire CarCareONESM Card Available

Through more than 900 Locations in 31 States Nationwide

STAMFORD, Conn. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synchrony Financial and Discount Tire, the nation’s leading independent

tire retailer, today announced a multi-year renewal of its consumer

credit program to continue providing financing for customers of Discount

Tire.





The Discount Tire CarCareONE credit

card program, which began in 1997, provides customers with

convenient payment options and savings on full-service tire and wheel

sales and replacement, and maintenance and repair purchases at any of

the company’s more than 900 stores in the United States and online at discountire.com

or tires.com.

Qualifying cardholders* can enjoy product rebates, special financing,

exclusive savings, e-bill and e-payment services. The Discount Tire

CarCareONE card is also accepted at more than 13,000 gas stations across

the United States. More information on gas locations and promotional

financing features of the card can be found by visiting www.mysynchrony.com/automotive.

“The CarCareONE financing program is an essential tool for supporting

our growth initiatives and an important part of our retail offering,

giving customers payment options that enable them to buy the best tire

for their needs and budget for planned and unplanned tire and wheel

purchases,” said Christian Roe, CFO of Discount Tire. “Synchrony

Financial understands the emphasis we place on exceptional customer

service and safety and shares the same commitment to grow our business.”

Established in 1960 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Discount

Tire operates more than 900 stores in 31 states and offers one of the

largest selections of leading brand tires and wheels, as well as tire

service and repair. Over the past half century, Discount Tire has grown

to become the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer.

“For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with Discount Tire to help build

their business and provide their customers with convenient payment

options,” said Glenn Marino, executive vice president and CEO of Payment

Solutions for Synchrony Financial. “It’s great to continue to grow our

relationship and bring value to Discount Tire’s customer service and

satisfaction guarantee.”

*Subject to terms and conditions.

About Discount Tire

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is America’s largest

independent tire retailer. Also referred to as America’s Tire in Oregon

and some parts of California and Washington, Discount Tire currently

operates over 900 stores in 31 states nationwide. Discount Tire has

built its success on the motto, “Be fair, be truthful, work hard, be

there on time, and help people.” At discounttire.com

and tires.com,

customers can research, order and schedule appointments for service.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

is one of the nation’s premier consumer financial services companies.

Our roots in consumer finance trace back to 1932, and today we are the

largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States

based on purchase volume and receivables.* We provide a range of credit

products through programs we have established with a diverse group of

national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying

groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers to help

generate growth for our partners and offer financial flexibility to our

customers. Through our partners’ over 300,000 locations across the

United States and Canada, and their websites and mobile applications, we

offer our customers a variety of credit products to finance the purchase

of goods and services. Synchrony Financial (formerly GE Capital Retail

Finance) offers private label and co-branded Dual Card™ credit cards,

promotional financing and installment lending, loyalty programs and

FDIC-insured savings products through Synchrony Bank. More information

can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com,

facebook.com/SynchronyFinancial

and twitter.com/SYFNews.

*Source: The Nilson Report (April, 2015, Issue # 1062) –

based on 2014 data.

©2016 Synchrony Bank/Synchrony Financial, All rights reserved.

Contacts

For Synchrony Financial

855-791-8007

media.relations@synchronyfinancial.com

or

For

Discount Tire

Greg Miller, 214-891-7668

greg_miller@richards.com

dtcpartnerships@discounttire.com