Synchrony Financial and Discount Tire Extend Consumer Financing Agreement

Discount Tire CarCareONESM Card Available
Through more than 900 Locations in 31 States Nationwide
STAMFORD, Conn. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synchrony Financial and Discount Tire, the nation’s leading independent
tire retailer, today announced a multi-year renewal of its consumer
credit program to continue providing financing for customers of Discount
Tire.
The Discount Tire CarCareONE credit
card program, which began in 1997, provides customers with
convenient payment options and savings on full-service tire and wheel
sales and replacement, and maintenance and repair purchases at any of
the company’s more than 900 stores in the United States and online at discountire.com
or tires.com.
Qualifying cardholders* can enjoy product rebates, special financing,
exclusive savings, e-bill and e-payment services. The Discount Tire
CarCareONE card is also accepted at more than 13,000 gas stations across
the United States. More information on gas locations and promotional
financing features of the card can be found by visiting www.mysynchrony.com/automotive.
“The CarCareONE financing program is an essential tool for supporting
our growth initiatives and an important part of our retail offering,
giving customers payment options that enable them to buy the best tire
for their needs and budget for planned and unplanned tire and wheel
purchases,” said Christian Roe, CFO of Discount Tire. “Synchrony
Financial understands the emphasis we place on exceptional customer
service and safety and shares the same commitment to grow our business.”
Established in 1960 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Discount
Tire operates more than 900 stores in 31 states and offers one of the
largest selections of leading brand tires and wheels, as well as tire
service and repair. Over the past half century, Discount Tire has grown
to become the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer.
“For nearly 20 years, we’ve partnered with Discount Tire to help build
their business and provide their customers with convenient payment
options,” said Glenn Marino, executive vice president and CEO of Payment
Solutions for Synchrony Financial. “It’s great to continue to grow our
relationship and bring value to Discount Tire’s customer service and
satisfaction guarantee.”
*Subject to terms and conditions.
About Discount Tire
Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is America’s largest
independent tire retailer. Also referred to as America’s Tire in Oregon
and some parts of California and Washington, Discount Tire currently
operates over 900 stores in 31 states nationwide. Discount Tire has
built its success on the motto, “Be fair, be truthful, work hard, be
there on time, and help people.” At discounttire.com
and tires.com,
customers can research, order and schedule appointments for service.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)
is one of the nation’s premier consumer financial services companies.
Our roots in consumer finance trace back to 1932, and today we are the
largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States
based on purchase volume and receivables.* We provide a range of credit
products through programs we have established with a diverse group of
national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying
groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers to help
generate growth for our partners and offer financial flexibility to our
customers. Through our partners’ over 300,000 locations across the
United States and Canada, and their websites and mobile applications, we
offer our customers a variety of credit products to finance the purchase
of goods and services. Synchrony Financial (formerly GE Capital Retail
Finance) offers private label and co-branded Dual Card™ credit cards,
promotional financing and installment lending, loyalty programs and
FDIC-insured savings products through Synchrony Bank. More information
can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com,
facebook.com/SynchronyFinancial
and twitter.com/SYFNews.
