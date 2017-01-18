Takeda and Ovid Therapeutics Announce Innovative Clinical Development and Commercialization Collaboration for TAK-935 in Rare Pediatric Epilepsies

Collaboration Between Big Pharma and Small Biotech Underscores

Potential for New Approaches to Partnering

Ovid and Takeda Will Share Equally in Building on the Discovery from

the Laboratories of Takeda, Bringing Together Capabilities of Both

Companies in Development, Regulatory and Commercialization Activities

OSAKA, Japan & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502) and Ovid Therapeutics

Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company committed to developing

medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological

diseases, today announced the formation of a global collaboration

focused on the clinical development and commercialization of Takeda’s

investigational new drug TAK-935, a novel, potent and highly selective

CH24H inhibitor, in rare pediatric epilepsies. TAK-935 has successfully

completed Phase 1 clinical development under Takeda’s leadership and

will be moving into Phase 1b/2a clinical studies in rare epileptic

encephalopathies where patients continue to suffer from significant

unmet medical needs.

Innovative Structure and Terms of Collaboration

Under the terms of the agreement, Takeda received equity in Ovid and may

be eligible to receive certain milestone payments based on the

advancement of TAK-935. The companies will share in the development and

commercialization costs on a 50/50 basis and, if successful, the

companies will share in the profits on a 50/50 basis. Takeda will lead

commercialization in Japan, and has the option to lead in Asia and other

selected geographies. Ovid will lead clinical development activities and

commercialization of TAK-935 in the United States, Europe, Canada and

Israel. All activities of the collaboration regarding TAK-935 will be

guided by the Takeda/Ovid “One Team” concept, an integrated and

interdisciplinary team from both companies devoted to the successful

advancement of TAK-935 across rare epilepsy syndromes. If mutually

agreed, additional orphan central nervous system indications may also be

pursued. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

“Ovid’s agility, exclusive focus on developing therapies for rare

neurological diseases and specialized capabilities in central nervous

system drug development are highly differentiated and well suited to

this important program,” said Emiliangelo Ratti, head of the central

nervous system therapeutic area for Takeda Pharmaceuticals. “Takeda is

driven by the urgent need to provide novel medicines for people with

psychiatric, neurological and rare central nervous system disorders for

whom there are no treatments available. This agreement is a prime

example of our commitment to partnering select development programs with

prominent companies that will enable us to remain at the leading edge of

innovation.”

Clinical Development Strategy

The companies expect to initiate a Phase 1b/2a study in 2017 in patients

with rare epileptic encephalopathies including Dravet syndrome,

Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. These rare

epilepsies often present in infancy and cause significant morbidities

for patients and their families throughout their lives. Despite the

availability of medicines for epilepsy, there are few treatment options

for these specific disorders, creating a significant medical need for

the development of novel therapies.

“Working together with Takeda we believe we can build on the strengths

and interests of both companies. This is a creative alliance between a

biotechnology and pharmaceutical company where not only do we both share

the passion and commitment to develop meaningful medicines that may

improve the lives of patients worldwide but also we are able to unlock

value in both companies’ pipelines and talent,” said Jeremy Levin,

DPhil, MB BChir, chairman and chief executive officer of Ovid

Therapeutics. “This alliance advances our strategy to become a leader in

the rare neurological disorders field. Building on our work with OV101

in Angelman and Fragile X syndromes, the collaboration in rare

epilepsies extends our ability to help patient communities who face

neurological conditions with limited to no therapeutic options.”

About TAK-935

TAK-935, which is being studied in rare pediatric epilepsies, is a

potent, highly-selective, first-in-class inhibitor of the enzyme

cholesterol 24-hydroxylase (CH24H). CH24H is predominantly expressed in

the brain, where it plays a central role in cholesterol homeostasis.

CH24H converts cholesterol to 24-S-hydroxycholesterol (24HC) which then

exits the brain into the blood plasma circulation.i Glutamate

is one of the main neurotransmitters in the brain and has been shown to

play a role in the initiation and spread of seizure activity.ii

Recent literature indicates CH24H is involved in over-activation of the

glutamatergic pathway through modulation of the NMDA channel,iii

implying its potential role in CNS diseases such as epilepsy. To our

knowledge, TAK-935 is the only molecule with this mechanism of action in

clinical development.

TAK-935 has been tested in preclinical models to provide data to support

the advancement of the drug into human clinical studies in patients

suffering from rare epilepsy syndromes. A novel proprietary PET ligand,

developed by Takeda and Molecular Neuroimaging, LLC (MNI), has been used

to determine target occupancy of TAK-935 in the brain.iv In

addition, TAK-935’s effect in the brain has been measured from the

change in the plasma concentration of 24HC.

TAK-935 has completed four Phase 1 clinical studiesv,vi,vii,viii

which have assessed tolerability and target engagement at doses which

are believed to be therapeutically relevant.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is a global, research and

development-driven pharmaceutical company committed to bringing better

health and a brighter future to patients by translating science into

life-changing medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on oncology,

gastroenterology and central nervous system therapeutic areas plus

vaccines. Takeda conducts R&D both internally and with partners to stay

at the leading edge of innovation. New innovative products, especially

in oncology and gastroenterology, as well as Takeda’s presence in

Emerging Markets, are currently fueling the growth of Takeda. More than

30,000 Takeda employees are committed to improving quality of life for

patients, working with Takeda’s partners in health care in more than 70

countries. For more information, visit http://www.takeda.com/news.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, New York-based,

biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicineTM approach

to develop therapies that transform the lives of patients with rare

neurological diseases. Ovid’s lead product candidate, OV101, is

currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman

syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

For more information, visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

Takeda’s Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.”

Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements

of historical fact, including plans, strategies and expectations for the

future, statements regarding the expected timing of filings and

approvals relating to the transaction, the expected timing of the

completion of the transaction, the ability to complete the transaction

or to satisfy the various closing conditions, future revenues and

profitability from or growth or any assumptions underlying any of the

foregoing. Statements made in the future tense, and words such as

“anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue,” “believe,” “plan,”

“estimate,” “pro forma,” “intend,” “potential,” “target,” “forecast,”

“guidance,” “outlook,” “seek,” “assume,” “will,” “may,” “should,” and

similar expressions are intended to qualify as forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and

assumptions made by management that are believed to be reasonable,

though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Investors

and security holders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these

forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could

cause actual results or experience to differ materially from that

expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these

risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: required

regulatory approvals for the transaction may not be obtained in a timely

manner, if at all; the conditions to closing of the transaction may not

be satisfied; competitive pressures and developments; applicable laws

and regulations; the success or failure of product development programs;

actions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; changes in

exchange rates; and claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy

of marketed products or product candidates in development.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak

only as of the date of this press release, and neither Ovid nor Takeda

undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking

statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances

after the date of the forward-looking statement. If one or more of these

statements is updated or corrected, investors and others should not

conclude that additional updates or corrections will be made.

Ovid’s Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking

statements contained in this press release include, without limitation,

statements regarding the potential use of TAK-935 to treat epilepsy and

various central nervous system indications, the scope and timing of the

clinical development of TAK-935 and Ovid’s potential payment of

milestone payments. Words such as “may,” “believe,” “will,” “expect” and

similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing

future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify

forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not

guarantees of future performance and involve a number of unknown risks,

assumptions, uncertainties and factors that are beyond Ovid’s control.

All forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s expectations and

assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results may

differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Except as

required by law, Ovid expressly disclaims any responsibility to update

any forward-looking statement contained herein, whether as a result of

new information, future events or otherwise.

i Russell DW, Halford RW, Ramirez DMO, Shah R, Kotti T.

Cholesterol 24-Hydroxylase: An Enzyme of Cholesterol Turnover in the

Brain. Annu Rev Biochem. 2009; 78: 1017–1040.

ii Mehta A, Prabhakar M, Kumar P, Deshmukh R, Sharma PL.

Excitotoxicity: bridge to various triggers in neurodegenerative

disorders. Eur J Pharmacol 2013;698(1-3):6-18.

iii Paul SM, Doherty JJ, Robichaud AJ, Belfort GM, Chow BY,

Hammond RS, et al. The major brain cholesterol metabolite

24(S)-hydroxycholesterol is a potent allosteric modulator of

N-methyl-D-aspartate receptors. J Neurosci 2013;33(44):17290-300.

iv https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02497235?term=TAK-935&rank=1

v https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02497235?term=TAK-935&rank=1

vi https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02906813?term=TAK-935&rank=2

vii https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02201056?term=TAK-935&rank=3

viii https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02539134?term=TAK-935&rank=4

Contacts

Ovid Contacts:

Investors:

Burns McClellan

Steve

Klass

Sklass@burnsmc.com

+1-212-213-0006

or

Media:

Pure

Communications, Inc.

Katie Engleman

katie@purecommunicationsinc.com

+1-910-509-3977

or

Takeda

Contacts:

Tsuyoshi Tada – Japan

tsuyoshi.tada@takeda.com

+81-3-3278-2417

or

Julia

Ellwanger – USA

julia.ellwanger@takeda.com

+1-224-554-7681