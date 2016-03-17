TD Ameritrade Hosts Free Investor Education Day; Empowering Investors Along Their Retirement Journey

March 23 Event Includes Seven Free Webcasts on Timely Retirement
Investing Topics; Open to Public
OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–No matter where you are in your retirement journey, TD
Ameritrade’s Investor Education Day offers investors education
around retirement planning and investment strategies. TD Ameritrade,
Inc. (“TD Ameritrade”), a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD Ameritrade
Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD), wants to help educate investors
about various ways to plan and prepare for retirement by hosting a free
investor education day on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.
TD
Ameritrade’s Investor Education Day will feature seven webcasts on a
variety of topics, from central bank policies and presidential elections
impacting your stock portfolio to how much retirement actually costs and
the process to better estimate retirement’s true cost. A lineup of TD
Ameritrade and 3rd party industry professionals will share
their unique strategies and insights into today’s top retirement topics
to help investors align their portfolio to their financial goals. Each
webcast will last approximately one hour, and investors can pick and
choose sessions based on their individual needs. The event, which is
free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and end at 8 p.m.
EDT.
“Now is a pivotal time for all investors to evaluate their investment
strategies as the events of the next year, including the presidential
election, will have an impact on retirement,” said Robert Miller,
managing director of investor education for TD Ameritrade. “We want to
provide investors with education that will allow them to gain a
knowledge and comfort level with concepts including ways to make the
best selections for their portfolio, hedge potential risks and get
closer to reaching their retirement goals.”
The full agenda includes:
|
Time (EDT)
|
Topic
|10:00-11:00 a.m.
|
The Bucket Approach to Portfolio Construction,
Presented
by Christine Benz, Morningstar Inc.
|11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
|
Using Options as a Stock Buying or Selling Strategy,
Presented
by Brett Crowther, Investools
|1:00-2:00 p.m.
|
Central Banks and Presidential Elections: Equity Outlook 2016,
|2:30-3:30 p.m.
|
Can You Achieve Your Retirement Goals While Weathering the Risks
to Your Plan?,
Presented by Lule Demmissie, TD Ameritrade
|4:00-5:00 p.m.
|
Selecting ETFs for Your Portfolio,
Presented by Dominic
Maister, BlackRock
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|
Fixed Income Trends in 2016 and Their Potential Impact on Your
Portfolio,
Presented by Craig Laffman, TD Ameritrade
|7:00-8:00 p.m.
|
Estimating the True Cost of Retirement,
Presented by
David Blanchett, Morningstar
To register and get more information about the webcasts, visit TD
Ameritrade Investor Education Day.
TD Ameritrade was evaluated against 17 others in the 2015
Barron’s Online Broker Review, March 7, 2015, and was awarded the
highest star rating (4.5) overall (shared with 2 others). The firm was
ranked 1st in the categories “Best for Long-Term Investing” and “Best
for Novices.” TD Ameritrade was also awarded the highest star ratings
(4.5) in “Best for Options Traders” (shared with 2 others) and (4) in
“Best for In-Person Service” (shared with 4 others). Also received 4
stars in “Best for Frequent Traders”. Star ratings are out of a possible
5. Barron’s is a trademark of Dow Jones. L.P. All rights reserved.
TD Ameritrade was recognized in Corporate Insight’s 2015 Monitor Awards
series (published January 2016), receiving a Gold Monitor award in the
category of “Education Center” for the fourth consecutive year.
Investools Inc. and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated
companies that are not responsible for each other’s services or policies.
Investools® does not provide financial advice and is not in the business
of transacting trades.
Unaffiliated guest presenters do not represent TD Ameritrade, which is
not responsible for their services, policies, or commentary.
About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation
Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors
(RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade’s (Nasdaq: AMTD) technology,
people
and education
to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online
or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer
or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help
them decide how – bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 40
years. An official
sponsor of the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, as well as an official
sponsor of the National Football League, TD Ameritrade has time and
again been recognized
as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrade’s newsroom
or www.amtd.com
for more information, or read our stories at http://freshaccounts.amtd.com.
Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)/SIPC
(www.SIPC.org)
