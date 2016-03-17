TD Ameritrade Hosts Free Investor Education Day; Empowering Investors Along Their Retirement Journey

March 23 Event Includes Seven Free Webcasts on Timely Retirement

Investing Topics; Open to Public

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–No matter where you are in your retirement journey, TD

Ameritrade’s Investor Education Day offers investors education

around retirement planning and investment strategies. TD Ameritrade,

Inc. (“TD Ameritrade”), a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD Ameritrade

Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AMTD), wants to help educate investors

about various ways to plan and prepare for retirement by hosting a free

investor education day on Wednesday, March 23, 2016.

TD

Ameritrade’s Investor Education Day will feature seven webcasts on a

variety of topics, from central bank policies and presidential elections

impacting your stock portfolio to how much retirement actually costs and

the process to better estimate retirement’s true cost. A lineup of TD

Ameritrade and 3rd party industry professionals will share

their unique strategies and insights into today’s top retirement topics

to help investors align their portfolio to their financial goals. Each

webcast will last approximately one hour, and investors can pick and

choose sessions based on their individual needs. The event, which is

free and open to the public, will begin at 10 a.m. EDT and end at 8 p.m.

EDT.

“Now is a pivotal time for all investors to evaluate their investment

strategies as the events of the next year, including the presidential

election, will have an impact on retirement,” said Robert Miller,

managing director of investor education for TD Ameritrade. “We want to

provide investors with education that will allow them to gain a

knowledge and comfort level with concepts including ways to make the

best selections for their portfolio, hedge potential risks and get

closer to reaching their retirement goals.”

The full agenda includes:

Time (EDT) Topic 10:00-11:00 a.m. The Bucket Approach to Portfolio Construction,

Presented

by Christine Benz, Morningstar Inc. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Using Options as a Stock Buying or Selling Strategy,

Presented

by Brett Crowther, Investools 1:00-2:00 p.m. Central Banks and Presidential Elections: Equity Outlook 2016,

Presented

by Sam Stovall, S&P Capital IQ 2:30-3:30 p.m. Can You Achieve Your Retirement Goals While Weathering the Risks

to Your Plan?,

Presented by Lule Demmissie, TD Ameritrade 4:00-5:00 p.m. Selecting ETFs for Your Portfolio,

Presented by Dominic

Maister, BlackRock 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fixed Income Trends in 2016 and Their Potential Impact on Your

Portfolio,

Presented by Craig Laffman, TD Ameritrade 7:00-8:00 p.m. Estimating the True Cost of Retirement,

Presented by

David Blanchett, Morningstar

To register and get more information about the webcasts, visit TD

Ameritrade Investor Education Day.

TD Ameritrade was evaluated against 17 others in the 2015

Barron’s Online Broker Review, March 7, 2015, and was awarded the

highest star rating (4.5) overall (shared with 2 others). The firm was

ranked 1st in the categories “Best for Long-Term Investing” and “Best

for Novices.” TD Ameritrade was also awarded the highest star ratings

(4.5) in “Best for Options Traders” (shared with 2 others) and (4) in

“Best for In-Person Service” (shared with 4 others). Also received 4

stars in “Best for Frequent Traders”. Star ratings are out of a possible

5. Barron’s is a trademark of Dow Jones. L.P. All rights reserved.

TD Ameritrade was recognized in Corporate Insight’s 2015 Monitor Awards

series (published January 2016), receiving a Gold Monitor award in the

category of “Education Center” for the fourth consecutive year.

Investools Inc. and TD Ameritrade, Inc. are separate but affiliated

companies that are not responsible for each other’s services or policies.

Investools® does not provide financial advice and is not in the business

of transacting trades.

Unaffiliated guest presenters do not represent TD Ameritrade, which is

not responsible for their services, policies, or commentary.

Source: TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors

(RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade’s (Nasdaq: AMTD) technology,

people

and education

to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online

or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer

or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help

them decide how – bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 40

years. An official

sponsor of the 2016 U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams, as well as an official

sponsor of the National Football League, TD Ameritrade has time and

again been recognized

as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrade’s newsroom

or www.amtd.com

for more information, or read our stories at http://freshaccounts.amtd.com.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org)/SIPC

(www.SIPC.org)

