Tech Data CEO Signs the Hispanic Promise

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech Data (Nasdaq: TECD) today announced that chief executive officer Rich Hume has signed the Hispanic Promise. By joining more than 45 other corporations in a public commitment to champion Hispanics in the U.S. workplace, Tech Data reinforces its Diversity and Inclusion mission to cultivate an environment of inclusion to enrich the company, its culture and colleagues.

The Hispanic Promise is the first-of-its-kind national pledge to hire, promote, retain and celebrate Hispanics in the workplace. Launched at the World Economic Forum in 2019, the Hispanic Promise is a non-legally binding sign of intention, a result of the joint effort of multiple Hispanic organizations as a call to action for business leaders and companies of corporate America to create a more inclusive work environment for Hispanics. The pledge was introduced by the We Are All Human Foundation during the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“Inclusion is a critical part of our culture at Tech Data as one of our shared values, so we are proud to sign the Hispanic Promise as a reinforcement of our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce,” Hume said. “We celebrate the diversity of our colleagues throughout our diversity and inclusion program and business resource groups (BRGs). In particular, we introduced Fuerza earlier this year, which is a BRG focused on contributing to Tech Data’s success by advocating for the professional development of all Hispanic/Latinx colleagues and providing education around the inspiring and diverse cultures from across Latin America.”

In addition to signing the promise, Tech Data has received numerous accolades for its commitment to diversity and inclusion, earning a 100 percent rating on Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index for 14 years. In addition, the company has in place a global diversity and inclusion program focused on ensuring Tech Data nurtures a diverse workforce, encourages an inclusive workplace and helps other companies do the same.

Diversity and inclusion also are important components of Tech Data’s overall commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen in alignment with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles. For more information on Tech Data’s diversity and inclusion efforts, please visit https://www.techdata.com/corpcomm/diversity-inclusion.aspx.

