Texas Apartment Association Issues Spanish Renter Resource Guide

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Texas Apartment Association today issued a Renter Resource Guide for Spanish-speaking apartment residents in Texas.

“ So many apartment residents will be better able to understand the many new rules on eviction delays and rental assistance programs available to them if they are able to read about them in their native language,” said Mark Hurley, president of Texas Apartment Association. “ This tool will also help apartment property managers better communicate and help our residents in need and reduce the stress language barriers can add to an already stressful situation for all.”

The Spanish Renter Resource Guide helps connect renters with information on how to seek available aid, answers frequently asked questions and provides other resources to help apartment residents navigate these uncertain times.

The Spanish Renter Resource Guide can be accessed on the TAA website at: https://www.taa.org/renters/helpful-info/

Residents without Internet access are encouraged to request a copy from their property manager.

The Texas Apartment Association is the leading association for rental housing providers in the state, with almost 12,000 member companies who are responsible for more than 2.2 million rental homes for Texans. A non-profit, statewide trade association, TAA is affiliated with the National Apartment Association and local associations in 24 Texas cities.

Contacts

