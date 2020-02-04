The Author Incubator Launches New Program for Spanish Speaking Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Author Incubator today announced La Vía del Autor, a new non-fiction book writing program for Spanish speaking entrepreneurs. It is the first book writing and coaching program to offer courses in both English and Spanish and offers a new way for Spanish speaking authors to write, publish & promote their books.

This program is for aspiring coaches and entrepreneurs who are ready to share their message of hope, healing and transformation, but feel that they can achieve better results writing in the Spanish language.

“We are thrilled to offer La Vía del Autor to a new community of entrepreneurs,” says Dr. Angela Lauria, founder and CEO of The Author Incubator. “We’ve added this program in an effort to serve our country’s rising Latinx population of aspiring authors and we’re so excited that with this addition, more authors can publish more books, which will reach more people, impact more lives, and generate the momentum needed to fuel transformational movements.”

More than 90% of people aspire to write a book but without help less than 3% will get it done. With coaching from The Author Incubator over 98% of authors complete their manuscript in just 9 weeks.

Now Spanish speaking authors will get all of the same tools that have empowered over 1,076 English speaking authors to maximize their impact and affect healing and change in hundreds of thousands of readers.

La Vía del Autor is available now and is being offered at half price to the first three customers. For more information, visit www.TheAuthorIncubator.com/aplicar.

About The Author Incubator: The Author Incubator was founded in 2013, by Dr. Angela Lauria, with a mission to amplify the voices of coaches and transformational entrepreneurs by helping them write, publish & promote their non-fiction books. In nine weeks they write their books, then use them to drive leads for their transformational businesses, creating six-and seven-figure revenue streams that help them make the difference they want to make. Learn more at www.TheAuthorIncubator.com

