The GSMA Welcomes the Commission’s Efforts in Pressing Ahead with the Telecoms Regulatory Reform

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GSMA applauds the Commission’s launch of a Public Consultation for
the Telecoms Regulatory Reform.
The European telecoms market has changed radically since the current set
of telecommunications regulations was adopted. Consumers today can
choose from a wide selection of products, services and providers, many
of which come from neighbouring industries.
The GSMA strongly encourages the modernisation of regulation in the
sector to respond to the changed realities in the market. Europe needs
policies that boost investment and encourage innovation, enabling
service providers to continue to offer European citizens the quality of
service they require. This will ensure that Europe can put itself at the
fore of technological innovation on a global scale.
“The GSMA believes that telecommunications reform is the linchpin for
Europe’s industrial strategy in the digital sector and could lead to
unparalleled prospects for economic growth and social progress,” said
Afke Schaart, Vice President Europe, GSMA. “Customers expect to be able
to run their small business remotely and they will increasingly expect
everyday objects, such as cars or household appliances, to be connected
to the internet. At the moment, this is not always possible. The
European market needs a new regulatory framework that enhances the
region’s ability to be a hub for investment and innovation, as well as
protecting European citizens as consumers of communications services.”
Advances in technology are increasingly delivering new and innovative
products and services to European citizens, and the GSMA supports the
Commission in creating a level playing field to ensure that similar
services, including those from non-traditional sources, adhere to the
same rules. These regulations should be principles-based and be able to
withstand the test of time, focused in particular on removing
unnecessary regulatory burdens.
The Telecoms Framework Review also provides a fresh opportunity to look
at reforms to spectrum policy, supporting deployment of new and
harmonised spectrum for mobile broadband across Europe.
