The GSMA Welcomes the Commission’s Efforts in Pressing Ahead with the Telecoms Regulatory Reform

BRUSSELS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The GSMA applauds the Commission’s launch of a Public Consultation for

the Telecoms Regulatory Reform.

The European telecoms market has changed radically since the current set

of telecommunications regulations was adopted. Consumers today can

choose from a wide selection of products, services and providers, many

of which come from neighbouring industries.

The GSMA strongly encourages the modernisation of regulation in the

sector to respond to the changed realities in the market. Europe needs

policies that boost investment and encourage innovation, enabling

service providers to continue to offer European citizens the quality of

service they require. This will ensure that Europe can put itself at the

fore of technological innovation on a global scale.

“The GSMA believes that telecommunications reform is the linchpin for

Europe’s industrial strategy in the digital sector and could lead to

unparalleled prospects for economic growth and social progress,” said

Afke Schaart, Vice President Europe, GSMA. “Customers expect to be able

to run their small business remotely and they will increasingly expect

everyday objects, such as cars or household appliances, to be connected

to the internet. At the moment, this is not always possible. The

European market needs a new regulatory framework that enhances the

region’s ability to be a hub for investment and innovation, as well as

protecting European citizens as consumers of communications services.”

Advances in technology are increasingly delivering new and innovative

products and services to European citizens, and the GSMA supports the

Commission in creating a level playing field to ensure that similar

services, including those from non-traditional sources, adhere to the

same rules. These regulations should be principles-based and be able to

withstand the test of time, focused in particular on removing

unnecessary regulatory burdens.

The Telecoms Framework Review also provides a fresh opportunity to look

at reforms to spectrum policy, supporting deployment of new and

harmonised spectrum for mobile broadband across Europe.

