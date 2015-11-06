The Invasion Begins Summer 2016 — World of Warcraft®: Legion™ Now Available for Pre-Purchase

Prepare for the Burning Legion’s return with early access to the

expansion’s Demon Hunter hero class†

Instantly boost one character to level 100 TODAY†

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Burning Legion’s assault on Azeroth begins next summer†—but

for heroes around the world, hunting preparations start now.

Today at BlizzCon® 2015, Blizzard Entertainment announced

that World

of Warcraft®: Legion™,

the sixth expansion to its acclaimed massively multiplayer online

role-playing game, is now available for pre-purchase at www.wowlegion.com.





Players who pre-purchase World of Warcraft: Legion digitally can immediately

boost one character of their choosing to level 100. In addition, those

who pre-purchase will get early access to the brand-new hero class

coming with Legion, the Demon Hunter, prior to the expansion’s

release.†

During today’s BlizzCon opening ceremony, Blizzard also unveiled the intro

cinematic for the expansion, setting the stage for the demonic

Burning Legion’s devastating return. As the Horde and the Alliance

battle against hopeless odds, heroes of both factions must seek

salvation among the Broken Isles—ancient center of a doomed night elf

civilization. There, they’ll take up mighty Artifact weapons and make a

forbidden pact with the dread Demon Hunters of the Illidari—a final,

desperate bid to save their world from falling under the Great Burning

Shadow.

“World of Warcraft: Legion is one of the most intense chapters in

the Warcraft saga yet, filled with features and content that will push

new and veteran heroes to their limits,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and

co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether players want to boost a

new character or get a head start on mastering a Demon Hunter, they’ll

be primed and ready to battle the Burning Legion when the expansion

launches next summer.”

Prepare for Battle

World of Warcraft: Legion will be available in a Standard Edition

(physical and digital versions available; SRP $49.99), which players can

pre-purchase digitally now at www.wowlegion.com.

Players also have the option to upgrade their pre-purchase to the

Digital Deluxe Edition (SRP $69.99), which contains the following

in-game bonuses for World of Warcraft and other Blizzard games

(available upon or before the expansion’s launch):

World of Warcraft – Illidari Felstalker Mount and

Nibbles Pet— Stalk the invading demonic forces atop one of the

Burning Legion’s own twisted hounds of war, and summon a delightfully

demented companion to keep you warm by the fel fire— both available

immediately upon pre-purchase .

Stalk the invading demonic forces atop one of the Burning Legion’s own twisted hounds of war, and summon a delightfully demented companion to keep you warm by the fel fire— . Heroes of the Storm ™ –

Felstalker Mount— Charge down the lanes of the Nexus and wreak

havoc on the opposing team astride this fierce fanged terror.

Charge down the lanes of the Nexus and wreak havoc on the opposing team astride this fierce fanged terror. StarCraft ® II

– Fel Protoss Portraits— Take back Aiur in infernal style with

psionic-infused StarCraft II portraits of Illidan and Gul’dan.

Take back Aiur in infernal style with psionic-infused portraits of Illidan and Gul’dan. Diablo® III –

Wings of the Betrayer—Equip your hero with Illidan’s wings and

strike terror into the hearts of Sanctuary’s demons.

Players who pre-purchase either the digital Standard Edition or Digital

Deluxe Edition of Legion through www.wowlegion.com

will be able to immediately† boost one character to

level 100, allowing them to experience the latest World of

Warcraft content alongside their friends††. Players who

wish to prepare multiple characters for battle against the Burning

Legion also now have the option to purchase additional level-100

character boosts directly through the game at $60 each. Further details

on character boosts, including information on the gear, skills, and

Garrison upgrades boosted level-100 characters will receive, can be

found at www.worldofwarcraft.com.

Pre-purchasing Legion will also grant early access to the

Demon Hunter prior to the expansion’s release.† This

dexterous and deadly new hero class turns the twisted power of the

Burning Legion against them; drawing on fel forces to fuel their

attacks, Demon Hunters pursue their prey with uncanny agility, unleash

pent-up fury in the form of devastating attacks, and metamorphose into

terrifying demonic forms. As a hero class, Demon Hunters begin their

journey at a higher level than other World of Warcraft classes.

During the pre-launch early-access period, players will be able to

complete the Demon Hunter’s unique starting experience and achieve level

100—leaving them fully prepared to join their allies on the Broken Isles

the moment the expansion launches. Further details on the Demon Hunter

upcoming early-access period, including the timing and duration, will be

announced at a later date.

World of Warcraft: Legion will also be available in a retail-only

Collector’s Edition (SRP $89.99), which includes the digital bonuses

from the Digital Deluxe Edition along with a full-color hardcover art

book, a behind-the-scenes two-disc Blu-ray/DVD set, a CD soundtrack, and

a Legion mouse pad. Supplies are limited; players should check

with their local retailer for pre-order details and availability.

World of Warcraft: Legion Features

World of Warcraft: Legion is filled with features and content

that will transform Azeroth’s heroes into Legion-slaying avatars of

vengeance, including:

New Hero Class: Demon Hunter— Unleash the demon within as an

all-new melee hero class gifted with preternatural mobility—and the

ability to metamorphose into hellish new forms.

Unleash the demon within as an all-new melee hero class gifted with preternatural mobility—and the ability to metamorphose into hellish new forms. New Feature: Artifact Weapons— Smite the Legion with

class-specific weapons of lore. Unlock awesome abilities and traits,

and customize your weapon to suit your needs.

Smite the Legion with class-specific weapons of lore. Unlock awesome abilities and traits, and customize your weapon to suit your needs. New Continent: The Broken Isles— Discover the fate of a lost

night elf civilization, confront twisted fragments of the Emerald

Nightmare, and hunt agents of the Legion in all-new zones.

Discover the fate of a lost night elf civilization, confront twisted fragments of the Emerald Nightmare, and hunt agents of the Legion in all-new zones. Boost to Level 100— Come fully prepared to battle the Legion

with a level-100 character boost, and fight alongside your friends in

this epic new chapter of World of Warcraft — available

immediately upon pre-purchase † .

Come fully prepared to battle the Legion with a level-100 character boost, and fight alongside your friends in this epic new chapter of — . New Feature: Order Hall— Unite fellow NPC members of your

class’s order to carry out missions at your command.

Unite fellow NPC members of your class’s order to carry out missions at your command. New PvP Honor System—Fight for fame, glory, and a range of new

PvP-specific powers as you face the opposing faction in Arenas and

Battlegrounds.

For more information about World of Warcraft: Legion or to sign

up for the upcoming beta test, visit www.wowlegion.com.

For screenshots, videos, and other media, visit the Blizzard

Entertainment press site at http://blizzard.gamespress.com/world-of-warcraft.

With multiple games in development, Blizzard has numerous positions

currently available—visit http://jobs.blizzard.com

for more information and to learn how to apply.

†Players upgrading from World of Warcraft

Starter Edition must wait for trial restrictions to be removed (up to 72

hours) before using character boost. World of Warcraft: Legion

will launch in summer 2016 (winter 2016 in regions in southern

hemisphere; on or before September 21, 2016); Demon Hunter early access

timing will be announced at a later date. Only one Demon Hunter per

realm; requires at least one level 70 character on realm.

††Corresponding World of Warcraft expansions

required.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®

and the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo®

franchises, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. (www.blizzard.com),

a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer

and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of

the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s

track record includes nineteen #1 games* and multiple Game of

the Year awards. The company’s online-gaming service, Battle.net®,

is one of the largest in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads. Based on internal company records and

reports from key distribution partners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking

Statements: Information in this press release that involves

Blizzard Entertainment’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies

regarding the future, including statements about World of Warcraft:

Legion, including with respect to its launch date, features, and

gameplay, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve

a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Blizzard

Entertainment’s actual future results to differ materially from those

expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release

include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the

risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report

on Form 10-K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The

forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information

available to Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Blizzard as of the

date of this release, and neither Blizzard Entertainment nor Activision

Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking

statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may

ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of

the future performance of Blizzard Entertainment or Activision Blizzard

and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which

are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially

from current expectations.

Contacts

Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Rob Hilburger

VP, Global

Communications

949-242-8404 dir

rhilburger@blizzard.com

or

Emil

Rodriguez

Director, Global Public Relations

949-955-1380 x12064

elrodriguez@blizzard.com

or

Blake

Shuster

Public Relations Manager

949-955-1380 x15271

bshuster@blizzard.com