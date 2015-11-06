The Invasion Begins Summer 2016 — World of Warcraft®: Legion™ Now Available for Pre-Purchase

Prepare for the Burning Legion’s return with early access to the
expansion’s Demon Hunter hero class†
Instantly boost one character to level 100 TODAY†
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Burning Legion’s assault on Azeroth begins next summer†—but
for heroes around the world, hunting preparations start now.
Today at BlizzCon® 2015, Blizzard Entertainment announced
that World
of Warcraft®: Legion™,
the sixth expansion to its acclaimed massively multiplayer online
role-playing game, is now available for pre-purchase at www.wowlegion.com.
Players who pre-purchase World of Warcraft: Legion digitally can immediately
boost one character of their choosing to level 100. In addition, those
who pre-purchase will get early access to the brand-new hero class
coming with Legion, the Demon Hunter, prior to the expansion’s
release.†
During today’s BlizzCon opening ceremony, Blizzard also unveiled the intro
cinematic for the expansion, setting the stage for the demonic
Burning Legion’s devastating return. As the Horde and the Alliance
battle against hopeless odds, heroes of both factions must seek
salvation among the Broken Isles—ancient center of a doomed night elf
civilization. There, they’ll take up mighty Artifact weapons and make a
forbidden pact with the dread Demon Hunters of the Illidari—a final,
desperate bid to save their world from falling under the Great Burning
Shadow.
“World of Warcraft: Legion is one of the most intense chapters in
the Warcraft saga yet, filled with features and content that will push
new and veteran heroes to their limits,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and
co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether players want to boost a
new character or get a head start on mastering a Demon Hunter, they’ll
be primed and ready to battle the Burning Legion when the expansion
launches next summer.”
Prepare for Battle
World of Warcraft: Legion will be available in a Standard Edition
(physical and digital versions available; SRP $49.99), which players can
pre-purchase digitally now at www.wowlegion.com.
Players also have the option to upgrade their pre-purchase to the
Digital Deluxe Edition (SRP $69.99), which contains the following
in-game bonuses for World of Warcraft and other Blizzard games
(available upon or before the expansion’s launch):
-
World of Warcraft – Illidari Felstalker Mount and
Nibbles Pet—Stalk the invading demonic forces atop one of the
Burning Legion’s own twisted hounds of war, and summon a delightfully
demented companion to keep you warm by the fel fire—both available
immediately upon pre-purchase.
-
Heroes of the Storm™ –
Felstalker Mount—Charge down the lanes of the Nexus and wreak
havoc on the opposing team astride this fierce fanged terror.
-
StarCraft® II
– Fel Protoss Portraits—Take back Aiur in infernal style with
psionic-infused StarCraft II portraits of Illidan and Gul’dan.
-
Diablo® III –
Wings of the Betrayer—Equip your hero with Illidan’s wings and
strike terror into the hearts of Sanctuary’s demons.
Players who pre-purchase either the digital Standard Edition or Digital
Deluxe Edition of Legion through www.wowlegion.com
will be able to immediately† boost one character to
level 100, allowing them to experience the latest World of
Warcraft content alongside their friends††. Players who
wish to prepare multiple characters for battle against the Burning
Legion also now have the option to purchase additional level-100
character boosts directly through the game at $60 each. Further details
on character boosts, including information on the gear, skills, and
Garrison upgrades boosted level-100 characters will receive, can be
found at www.worldofwarcraft.com.
Pre-purchasing Legion will also grant early access to the
Demon Hunter prior to the expansion’s release.† This
dexterous and deadly new hero class turns the twisted power of the
Burning Legion against them; drawing on fel forces to fuel their
attacks, Demon Hunters pursue their prey with uncanny agility, unleash
pent-up fury in the form of devastating attacks, and metamorphose into
terrifying demonic forms. As a hero class, Demon Hunters begin their
journey at a higher level than other World of Warcraft classes.
During the pre-launch early-access period, players will be able to
complete the Demon Hunter’s unique starting experience and achieve level
100—leaving them fully prepared to join their allies on the Broken Isles
the moment the expansion launches. Further details on the Demon Hunter
upcoming early-access period, including the timing and duration, will be
announced at a later date.
World of Warcraft: Legion will also be available in a retail-only
Collector’s Edition (SRP $89.99), which includes the digital bonuses
from the Digital Deluxe Edition along with a full-color hardcover art
book, a behind-the-scenes two-disc Blu-ray/DVD set, a CD soundtrack, and
a Legion mouse pad. Supplies are limited; players should check
with their local retailer for pre-order details and availability.
World of Warcraft: Legion Features
World of Warcraft: Legion is filled with features and content
that will transform Azeroth’s heroes into Legion-slaying avatars of
vengeance, including:
-
New Hero Class: Demon Hunter—Unleash the demon within as an
all-new melee hero class gifted with preternatural mobility—and the
ability to metamorphose into hellish new forms.
-
New Feature: Artifact Weapons—Smite the Legion with
class-specific weapons of lore. Unlock awesome abilities and traits,
and customize your weapon to suit your needs.
-
New Continent: The Broken Isles—Discover the fate of a lost
night elf civilization, confront twisted fragments of the Emerald
Nightmare, and hunt agents of the Legion in all-new zones.
-
Boost to Level 100—Come fully prepared to battle the Legion
with a level-100 character boost, and fight alongside your friends in
this epic new chapter of World of Warcraft—available
immediately upon pre-purchase†.
-
New Feature: Order Hall—Unite fellow NPC members of your
class’s order to carry out missions at your command.
-
New PvP Honor System—Fight for fame, glory, and a range of new
PvP-specific powers as you face the opposing faction in Arenas and
Battlegrounds.
For more information about World of Warcraft: Legion or to sign
up for the upcoming beta test, visit www.wowlegion.com.
For screenshots, videos, and other media, visit the Blizzard
Entertainment press site at http://blizzard.gamespress.com/world-of-warcraft.
With multiple games in development, Blizzard has numerous positions
currently available—visit http://jobs.blizzard.com
for more information and to learn how to apply.
†Players upgrading from World of Warcraft
Starter Edition must wait for trial restrictions to be removed (up to 72
hours) before using character boost. World of Warcraft: Legion
will launch in summer 2016 (winter 2016 in regions in southern
hemisphere; on or before September 21, 2016); Demon Hunter early access
timing will be announced at a later date. Only one Demon Hunter per
realm; requires at least one level 70 character on realm.
††Corresponding World of Warcraft expansions
required.
