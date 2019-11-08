The Latin Recording Academy® Releases Limited-Edition Merchandise Collection to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards®

The collection is a partnership with Footaction, with select designs by 424 on Fairfax’s co-founder Guillermo Andrade; inspired by current Latin GRAMMY® nominees Bad Bunny, Greeicy, Christian Nodal and Sebastián Yatra

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards®, The Latin Recording Academy® has partnered with Footaction to release a limited-edition capsule t-shirt collection featuring select designs by renowned streetwear designer Guillermo Andrade. The six-piece collection is inspired by and created in partnership with Bad Bunny, Greeicy, Christian Nodal, and Sebastián Yatra, all four of which are nominated for the 20th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards®.

“We’re thrilled to unveil these limited-edition designs to celebrate a once in a lifetime 20th anniversary of the Latin GRAMMY Awards in collaboration with Footaction, these four talented artists and designer Guillermo Andrade,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., President/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy. “This collection continues to forward our mission of enhancing Latin music around the world and it’s also a testament to what the U.S. Latin community can achieve when we work together.”

The collection will be sold exclusively online during the week of the Latin GRAMMY Awards®, Monday, Nov. 11 through Friday, Nov. 15. For more information, visit LatinGRAMMY.com/merchandise. $5 from the sale of each T-shirt will benefit the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation, whose mission is to further international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers through college scholarships, grants and educational programs. The limited-edition capsule collection will allow music fans to own a piece of history while supporting the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s mission. As of today, the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation has allocated a remarkable $5 million USD toward scholarships, grants, musical instrument donations, and educational events in Ibero-America and the U.S. Latin markets in only five years since its establishment.

The capsule collection came to life through The Latin Recording Academy and Footaction’s shared mission for self-expression through music, and the creative vision of renowned streetwear fashion designer Guillermo Andrade. Andrade—a Latin designer who proudly represents his heritage in his designs—has gained a large following among Latin artists and was a natural fit for the collaboration. Andrade was commissioned to lead the design process for the pack, ideating designs reflective of the artists’ style; then the artists complemented the designs with their own personal touch. Beyond the artist-specific tees, the capsule collection also features two shirts donning the iconic Latin GRAMMY statuette.

“We’re excited to partner with Guillermo Andrade in support of the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation,” says Richard Mcleod, Vice President of Marketing at Footaction. “Guillermo is a visionary designer who bridges art, politics, culture, and now music. He, along with the musical artists from which he drew inspiration, embody the spirit of No 1 Way and we’re thrilled to launch this project and celebrate the individual paths to success that these creative forces have forged.”

This capsule collection is part of Footaction’s No 1 Way brand platform, inspired by the next generation of creators pushing the culture forward. Through unique campaigns, social activations and engagement opportunities, No 1 Way celebrates individuality and champions different roads to success while creating opportunities for creators across music, art and designs to share their stories.

The collection will retail for $49.50 including shipping costs. For each T-shirt sold, $5 will be donated to the Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation’s philanthropic efforts. Each piece will be available in sizes XS-XXL. For more information, visit LatinGRAMMY.com/merchandise.

ABOUT THE LATIN RECORDING ACADEMY:

The Latin Recording Academy is an international, membership-based organization comprised of Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking recording artists, musicians, songwriters, producers and other creative and technical recording professionals. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and cultural condition for Latin music and its makers. In addition to producing the Latin GRAMMY Awards to honor excellence in the recorded arts and sciences, The Latin Recording Academy provides educational and outreach programs for the Latin music community either directly or through its Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation®. For more information about The Latin Recording Academy, please visit LatinGRAMMY.com.

ABOUT THE LATIN GRAMMY CULTURAL FOUNDATION:

The Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation® was established by The Latin Recording Academy® to promote international awareness and appreciation of the significant contributions of Latin music and its makers to the world’s culture, and to protect its rich musical legacy and heritage. The Foundation’s primary charitable focus is to provide scholarships to students interested in Latin music, as well as grants to scholars and organizations worldwide for research and preservation of diverse Latin music genres. Take action in supporting our mission by donating today via our Facebook page. For additional information, please visit us at www.latingrammyculturalfoundation.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, follow us at @latingrammyfdn on Twitter and Instagram, and Latin GRAMMY Cultural Foundation on Facebook.

ABOUT FOOTACTION:

Footaction is part of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading global retailer of athletically inspired shoes and apparel. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates approximately 3,175 athletic retail stores in 27 countries, as well as websites and mobile apps, under the brand names Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Kids Foot Locker, Footaction, Lady Foot Locker, Runners Point and Sidestep. With its various marketing channels and experiences across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, the company’s purpose is to inspire and empower youth culture around the world, by fueling a shared passion for self-expression and creating unrivaled experiences at the heart of the sport and sneaker communities.

