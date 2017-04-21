The Manufacturing Institute Recognizes AGCO Employees with Women in Manufacturing 2017 STEP Ahead Awards

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGWN–AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor

of agricultural equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce that two

AGCO employees have received 2017 STEP (Science, Technology,

Engineering, and Production) Ahead Awards. Emily

Hardie, Manager, Global Fuse® Marketing & Business Support, and Susanne

Lauda, Global Project Lead, Manufacturing Automation, both from

AGCO’s global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, received this industry

recognition.





As part of a three-day event, The Manufacturing Institute recognized 130

award recipients at the STEP Ahead Awards Dinner Gala in Washington,

D.C. last night.

“Emily and Susanne are great examples of the talented women who work at

AGCO. I’m proud of the business results they’ve generated and

relationships they’ve fostered to inspire these nominations,”

said Lucinda Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Business Services

at AGCO. “I’m also proud of this important recognition as the STEP Ahead

program supports the same diversity and inclusion approach as the AGCO

Global Women’s Network (AGWN).”

AGWN is a business advisory group focused on the attraction, retention,

development and advancement of women at all levels of the organization.

The organization was established to provide a platform to proactively

cultivate the leadership skills of women and men, thus driving

excellence in innovation, customer service and business outcomes.

The fifth annual STEP Ahead Awards recognized manufacturing women who

exemplify leadership within their companies. This national honor

identified the best of the best women in the manufacturing industry, and

further encouraged women to mentor and support the next generation of

female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

“These women exemplify the path an exciting career in manufacturing can

take,” said Heidi Alderman, 2017 Chair of STEP Ahead and Senior Vice

President of Intermediates North America, BASF Corporation and STEP

Ahead Chair. “STEP Ahead recognizes women nationwide for their

significant achievements in the field of manufacturing, and the positive

contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.”

The STEP Ahead Awards, part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative,

launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing

industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting,

advancing, and retaining strong female talent.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and

distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive

farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO

products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®,

Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies

and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a

combination of over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more

than 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth,

GA, USA. In 2016, AGCO had net sales of $7.4 billion. For more

information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For

company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter:

@AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag

#AGCOIR.

About The Manufacturing Institute

The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate

of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan

organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge

information and services to the nation’s manufacturers. The Institute is

the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of

world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.

