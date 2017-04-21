The Manufacturing Institute Recognizes AGCO Employees with Women in Manufacturing 2017 STEP Ahead Awards

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AGWN–AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor
of agricultural equipment and solutions, is pleased to announce that two
AGCO employees have received 2017 STEP (Science, Technology,
Engineering, and Production) Ahead Awards. Emily
Hardie, Manager, Global Fuse® Marketing & Business Support, and Susanne
Lauda, Global Project Lead, Manufacturing Automation, both from
AGCO’s global headquarters in Duluth, Georgia, received this industry
recognition.
As part of a three-day event, The Manufacturing Institute recognized 130
award recipients at the STEP Ahead Awards Dinner Gala in Washington,
D.C. last night.
“Emily and Susanne are great examples of the talented women who work at
AGCO. I’m proud of the business results they’ve generated and
relationships they’ve fostered to inspire these nominations,”
said Lucinda Smith, Senior Vice President, Global Business Services
at AGCO. “I’m also proud of this important recognition as the STEP Ahead
program supports the same diversity and inclusion approach as the AGCO
Global Women’s Network (AGWN).”
AGWN is a business advisory group focused on the attraction, retention,
development and advancement of women at all levels of the organization.
The organization was established to provide a platform to proactively
cultivate the leadership skills of women and men, thus driving
excellence in innovation, customer service and business outcomes.
The fifth annual STEP Ahead Awards recognized manufacturing women who
exemplify leadership within their companies. This national honor
identified the best of the best women in the manufacturing industry, and
further encouraged women to mentor and support the next generation of
female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.
“These women exemplify the path an exciting career in manufacturing can
take,” said Heidi Alderman, 2017 Chair of STEP Ahead and Senior Vice
President of Intermediates North America, BASF Corporation and STEP
Ahead Chair. “STEP Ahead recognizes women nationwide for their
significant achievements in the field of manufacturing, and the positive
contributions to their companies and the industry as a whole.”
The STEP Ahead Awards, part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative,
launched to examine and promote the role of women in the manufacturing
industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting,
advancing, and retaining strong female talent.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and
distribution of agricultural solutions and supports more productive
farming through its full line of equipment and related services. AGCO
products are sold through five core brands, Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®,
Massey Ferguson® and Valtra®, supported by Fuse® precision technologies
and farm optimization services, and are distributed globally through a
combination of over 3,000 independent dealers and distributors in more
than 150 countries. Founded in 1990, AGCO is headquartered in Duluth,
GA, USA. In 2016, AGCO had net sales of $7.4 billion. For more
information, visit http://www.AGCOcorp.com. For
company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter:
@AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag
#AGCOIR.
About The Manufacturing Institute
The Manufacturing Institute (the Institute) is the 501(c)(3) affiliate
of the National Association of Manufacturers. As a non-partisan
organization, the Institute is committed to delivering leading-edge
information and services to the nation’s manufacturers. The Institute is
the authority on the attraction, qualification and development of
world-class manufacturing talent. For more information, please visit www.themanufacturinginstitute.org.
Contacts
AGCO Corporation
Lindsey Pettyjohn
lindsey.pettyjohn@agcocorp.com