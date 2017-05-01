The Oscar Mayer Brand’s Most Iconic Product Undergoes Major Quality Improvements for the Love of Hot Dogs

Brand sets new standard for hot dog quality; launches summer-long

mission to get Oscar Mayer hot dogs in American’s hands

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From the same hot dog enthusiasts that created the first-ever hot dog on

wheels, here comes a line of the world’s best hot dogs. The Oscar

Mayer brand is making radical changes to their full line, making it

the first to market with no added nitrates or nitrites1, no

artificial preservatives in their meat, and no by-products in every

single one of their hot dogs. They’re celebrating the change with a

massive summer mission to get a hot dog in every hand – all for the love

of hot dogs.

The exciting overhaul is coming after more than a year of recipe testing

and tinkering. As an authority on quality, delivering great taste and

superior products, Oscar Mayer has gone to great lengths to

develop a line of hot dogs it could call the world’s best. And it is

going to even greater lengths to make sure everyone has a chance to try

them through their national integrated marketing campaign, launching

today.

“Oscar Mayer is America’s most iconic hot dog brand, and, as the

equity leader, we felt it was time to take a stand for the love of a

better hot dog,” said head of marketing at Oscar Mayer, Greg

Guidotti. “We heard from hot dog fans across the country that they

wanted a hot dog without artificial preservatives in meat or added

nitrates and nitrites2 – all without compromising on the

great Oscar Mayer taste they know and love.”

Guidotti added that “while it wasn’t an easy task, we’re excited to say

that we did it. Across every single one of our hot dogs…No added

nitrates or nitrites. No artificial preservatives. No by-products. And,

all while delivering the same great taste. Oscar Mayer is the

first national brand to do it across every single one of our hot dogs,

and we did this without changing the price to our consumers. We’re

excited that everyone will now have access to a better quality hot dog

with the best quality ingredients.”

With these quality improvements, the brand is making sure they get a hot

dog in every hand this summer with the help of the beloved Wienermobile

teams, who are quite literally taking the vehicle where it’s never been

before.

From the Statue of Liberty, to remote towns like Whittier, Alaska and

tons of out-there stops in between, the Hotdoggers are taking the fleet

on an unparalleled mission to America’s most uncharted hot dog

territories.

“When we say we’re going to great lengths to get our hot dogs in every

hand, we mean it,” said director Oscar Mayer brand build, Whitney

Shaw. “We’re putting the Wienermobile on-water in New York Harbor

for the first time, visiting remote towns outside the contiguous United

States, and empowering the Wienermobile drivers to make as many

off-the-beaten-path stops as they can make. We’re doing it all for the

love of hot dogs.”

When these hot dog pioneers aren’t at sea or scaling winding roads, they

will be on the lookout for special stops to make on their three-month

journey. The six Wienermobile vehicles will be on the road all

summer long, and the Hotdoggers will be popping up at hundreds of events

across the country. Fans are encouraged to use #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs to

tell the Wienermobile teams where to go next. The mission is being

supported with a holistic and dynamic marketing campaign, featuring TV,

print, digital, social and PR support, spreading the news to the

hot-dog-loving masses that the time has come for a better dog.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is the third-largest food and

beverage company in North America and the fifth-largest food and

beverage company in the world, with eight $1 billion+ brands. A globally

trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides

high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether

at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands

include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri

Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell

House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Weight

Watchers Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz

Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet

and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

1 Except those naturally occurring in celery juice

2

Except those naturally occurring in celery juice

