The Oscar Mayer Brand’s Most Iconic Product Undergoes Major Quality Improvements for the Love of Hot Dogs

Brand sets new standard for hot dog quality; launches summer-long
mission to get Oscar Mayer hot dogs in American’s hands
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–From the same hot dog enthusiasts that created the first-ever hot dog on
wheels, here comes a line of the world’s best hot dogs. The Oscar
Mayer brand is making radical changes to their full line, making it
the first to market with no added nitrates or nitrites1, no
artificial preservatives in their meat, and no by-products in every
single one of their hot dogs. They’re celebrating the change with a
massive summer mission to get a hot dog in every hand – all for the love
of hot dogs.
The exciting overhaul is coming after more than a year of recipe testing
and tinkering. As an authority on quality, delivering great taste and
superior products, Oscar Mayer has gone to great lengths to
develop a line of hot dogs it could call the world’s best. And it is
going to even greater lengths to make sure everyone has a chance to try
them through their national integrated marketing campaign, launching
today.
“Oscar Mayer is America’s most iconic hot dog brand, and, as the
equity leader, we felt it was time to take a stand for the love of a
better hot dog,” said head of marketing at Oscar Mayer, Greg
Guidotti. “We heard from hot dog fans across the country that they
wanted a hot dog without artificial preservatives in meat or added
nitrates and nitrites2 – all without compromising on the
great Oscar Mayer taste they know and love.”
Guidotti added that “while it wasn’t an easy task, we’re excited to say
that we did it. Across every single one of our hot dogs…No added
nitrates or nitrites. No artificial preservatives. No by-products. And,
all while delivering the same great taste. Oscar Mayer is the
first national brand to do it across every single one of our hot dogs,
and we did this without changing the price to our consumers. We’re
excited that everyone will now have access to a better quality hot dog
with the best quality ingredients.”
With these quality improvements, the brand is making sure they get a hot
dog in every hand this summer with the help of the beloved Wienermobile
teams, who are quite literally taking the vehicle where it’s never been
before.
From the Statue of Liberty, to remote towns like Whittier, Alaska and
tons of out-there stops in between, the Hotdoggers are taking the fleet
on an unparalleled mission to America’s most uncharted hot dog
territories.
“When we say we’re going to great lengths to get our hot dogs in every
hand, we mean it,” said director Oscar Mayer brand build, Whitney
Shaw. “We’re putting the Wienermobile on-water in New York Harbor
for the first time, visiting remote towns outside the contiguous United
States, and empowering the Wienermobile drivers to make as many
off-the-beaten-path stops as they can make. We’re doing it all for the
love of hot dogs.”
When these hot dog pioneers aren’t at sea or scaling winding roads, they
will be on the lookout for special stops to make on their three-month
journey. The six Wienermobile vehicles will be on the road all
summer long, and the Hotdoggers will be popping up at hundreds of events
across the country. Fans are encouraged to use #ForTheLoveOfHotDogs to
tell the Wienermobile teams where to go next. The mission is being
supported with a holistic and dynamic marketing campaign, featuring TV,
print, digital, social and PR support, spreading the news to the
hot-dog-loving masses that the time has come for a better dog.
1 Except those naturally occurring in celery juice
2
Except those naturally occurring in celery juice
