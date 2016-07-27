The Thread Group and Open Connectivity Foundation Create Liaison Agreement to Increase Application Connectivity and Choice in Connected Home

Collaboration will help Thread Group and Open Connectivity Foundation

members easily design and build products that leverage both technologies

SAN RAMON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today the

Thread Group and the Open

Connectivity Foundation (OCF) announced that the two alliances will

work together in their mission to advance the adoption of connected home

products. The Thread Group and OCF share many member companies who will

benefit from this liaison agreement, and both groups are committed to

driving improved cross-application interoperability and device

connectivity in the connected home.

To help the internet of things realize its full potential, companies

across the product development spectrum – including silicon, software,

platform, and finished-goods ­- must ensure interoperability across

common technology areas. The organizations will work together to ensure

that OCF’s application layer will be fully compatible with Thread’s

low-power, secure and scalable IPv6-based wireless mesh network layer.

“Thread Group members identified and prioritized OCF as a strategically

important application layer to run over the Thread wireless mesh

network,” noted Thread Group president, Grant Erickson. “In order for

consumers to put their faith in the connected home, their experience

must be simple, reliable, and effortless. This agreement takes us one

step closer to our common goal of ensuring that consumers will have

smart home devices that seamlessly work together out of the box,

regardless of their brand or function.”

While the Thread Group focuses on the networking layer and OCF sits at

the application layer, both support low-power technologies at the center

of their approaches to the connected home. In addition, both

technologies were designed to scale up from the internet of small things

to the internet of larger things, which is an easier task than scaling

down. Together, the Thread Group and OCF are committed to providing

consumers with a continuous and seamless product experience, and a

fully-functioning connected home framework that is easy-to-use from

setup and configuration, all the way through application-to-application

interactions.

“We work every day to unlock the opportunity of IoT that

interoperability will enable,” said Mike Richmond, executive director,

OCF. “But this collaboration with Thread is special. With Thread, we are

able to provide both of our members with a joint solution that enables

companies to more easily develop solutions for the connected home. ”

About Thread

Designed for consumers and devices in and around the home, Thread is an

IPv6 networking protocol built on open standards for low-power 802.15.4

mesh networks that can easily and securely connect hundreds of devices

to each other and directly to the cloud. The non-profit Thread Group is

focused on making Thread the foundation for the Internet of Things in

the home, educating product developers and consumers on the unique

features and benefits of Thread and ensuring a great user experience

through rigorous, meaningful product certification. Thread is backed by

industry-leading companies including ARM, Haiku Home, Nest Labs, NXP,

OSRAM, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, Schneider Electric, Silicon Labs,

Somfy, Tyco and Yale Security. Since opening its membership in October

2014, Thread has quickly grown to more than 240 members. For more

information, please visit http://www.threadgroup.org.

About Open Connectivity Foundation

Billions of connected devices (devices, phones, computers and sensors)

should be able to communicate with one another regardless of

manufacturer, operating system, chipset or physical transport. The Open

Connectivity Foundation (OCF) is creating a specification and sponsoring

an open source project (IoTivity, www.iotivity.org)

to make this possible. OCF will unlock the massive opportunity in the

IoT market, accelerate industry innovation and help developers and

companies create solutions that map to a single open specification. With

more than 200 members that include top companies from around the world,

OCF will help ensure secure interoperability for consumers, business,

and industry. For more information, please visit www.openconnectivity.org.

