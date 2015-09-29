Tom Cruise Returns in the Explosive $650m+ Worldwide Blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION, Debuting on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack December 15 and Digital HD November 17

“The best Mission: Impossible yet.”— Scott Mantz, “Access
Hollywood”
HOLLYWOOD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hailed as “relentlessly thrilling” (Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment
Weekly) and filled with “jaw-dropping stunts” (Scott Mendelson, Forbes),
the global hit MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION takes off
on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand December 15, 2015 from
Paramount Home Media Distribution. The critically acclaimed
action-thriller will also be available as part of the Mission:
Impossible 5-movie Blu-ray collection, the perfect gift for the
holiday season. The film arrives four weeks early on Digital HD November
17.
Loaded with “killer action and tight suspense” (Peter Travers, Rolling
Stone), Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s MISSION:
IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION was directed and written for the screen
by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Ving
Rhames return to their iconic roles and the movie also stars Alec
Baldwin and newcomer Rebecca Ferguson in a “star-turning role” (Brian
Viner, Daily Mail) as a mysterious double
agent.
With his elite organization shut down by the CIA, agent Ethan Hunt
(Cruise) and his team (Renner, Pegg, Rhames) race against time to stop
the rise of a new global threat, The Syndicate, a dangerous network of
rogue operatives turned traitors. To stop them, Ethan must join forces
with an elusive, disavowed agent (Ferguson) who may or may not be on his
side as he faces his most impossible mission yet.
The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION Blu-ray Combo Pack
with Digital HD is loaded with cast and crew interviews and a commentary
by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie. Plus, get an inside look at the
movie’s incredible stunts, including the jaw-dropping Airbus stunt, the
nail-biting underwater sequence and the riveting Moroccan car and
motorcycle chase, and much more.
The Blu-ray Combo Pack also features a Dolby Atmos®
soundtrack*, which delivers captivating sound that places and moves
audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, to bring entertainment
alive all around the audience.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION
Blu-ray Combo Pack
The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION Blu-ray is presented
in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos* (Dolby TrueHD 7.1
compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital,
Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English,
English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the
combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English
5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital
and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and
Portuguese subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD
copy of the film as well as the following:
Blu-ray
-
Feature film in high definition
-
Commentary by Tom Cruise and director/screenwriter Christopher
McQuarrie
- Lighting the Fuse
- Cruise Control
-
Heroes
- Cruising Altitude
- Mission: Immersible
- Sand Theft Auto
-
The Missions Continue
DVD
- Feature film in standard definition
The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD
Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to
collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add
movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or
download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.
*To experience Dolby Atmos at home, Dolby Atmos enabled AV receivers and
additional speakers are required; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are
fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and
legacy home entertainment equipment.
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Blu-ray
Collection
The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 5-Movie Collection includes access
to a Digital HD copy of each film as well as the following special
features:
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE
-
Feature film in high definition
- Mission: Remarkable – 40 Years of Creating the Impossible
- Mission: Explosive Exploits
- Mission: Spies Among Us
-
Mission: Catching the Train
- And Much More!
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 2
-
Feature film in high definition
-
Commentary by director John Woo
- Behind the Mission
- Mission Incredible
-
Impossible Shots
- And Much More!
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 3
-
Feature film in high definition
-
Commentary by Tom Cruise and director J.J. Abrams
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – GHOST PROTOCOL
- Feature film in high definition
-
Mission Accepted: On-set action with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams &
director Brad Bird
-
Impossible Missions: The sandstorm brought to life and the secrets
behind the gadgets
- Deleted scenes and alternate opening
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION
-
Feature film in high definition
- Commentary by Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie
- Lighting the Fuse
-
Cruise Control
- Heroes…
- Cruising Altitude
- Mission: Immersible
-
Sand Theft Auto
- The Missions Continue
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION
Single-Disc DVD
The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs
with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1
Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish
and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard
definition.
http://www.MissionImpossible.com/
Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media present a Tom Cruise/Bad Robot
Production: Tom Cruise “Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation.” Starring
Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris
and Alec Baldwin. Music by Joe Kraemer. Executive producer Jake Myers.
Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana
Goldberg, and Don Granger. Based on the television series created by
Bruce Geller. Story by Christopher McQuarrie and Drew Pearce. Screenplay
by Christopher McQuarrie. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie.
About Paramount Home Media Distribution
Paramount Home Media Distribution (PHMD) is part of Paramount Pictures
Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed
entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to
premier media brands that create television programs, motion pictures,
consumer products, and digital content for audiences in 180 countries
and territories. The PHMD division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and
transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is
responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home
entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount
Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV, Nickelodeon,
Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain
DreamWorks Animation titles. PHMD additionally manages global licensing
of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide
digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable
devices and emerging technologies.
About Skydance Media
Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010
to create elevated, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The
Company brings to life stories of immersive worlds across platforms,
including feature film, television, gaming and digital. Among Skydance
Media’s commercially and critically successful feature films are
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Terminator Genisys, World War Z,
Jack Reacher, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Mission: Impossible – Ghost
Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness and True Grit. Its 2015 feature films,
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Terminator Genisys have together
grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance’s future
feature film slate includes Star Trek Beyond, the follow-up to Jack
Reacher and Geostorm. The Company’s Emmy-nominated television series are
Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Manhattan on WGN America.
|
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION
|
Street Date:
|
December 15, 2015 (Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand)
|
November 17, 2015 (Digital HD)
|SRP:
|$39.99 U.S. (Blu-ray Combo Pack)
|$29.99 U.S. (DVD)
|$64.99 U.S (5-Pack Movie Collection)
|U.S. Rating:
|PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, and brief partial nudity
|Canadian Rating:
|PG for violence; not recommended for young children
