Tom Cruise Returns in the Explosive $650m+ Worldwide Blockbuster MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION, Debuting on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack December 15 and Digital HD November 17

the global hit MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION takes off

on Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD and On Demand December 15, 2015 from

Paramount Home Media Distribution. The critically acclaimed

action-thriller will also be available as part of the Mission:

Impossible 5-movie Blu-ray collection, the perfect gift for the

holiday season. The film arrives four weeks early on Digital HD November

17.





Loaded with “killer action and tight suspense” (Peter Travers, Rolling

Stone), Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media’s MISSION:

IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION was directed and written for the screen

by Christopher McQuarrie. Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg and Ving

Rhames return to their iconic roles and the movie also stars Alec

Baldwin and newcomer Rebecca Ferguson in a “star-turning role” (Brian

Viner, Daily Mail) as a mysterious double

agent.

With his elite organization shut down by the CIA, agent Ethan Hunt

(Cruise) and his team (Renner, Pegg, Rhames) race against time to stop

the rise of a new global threat, The Syndicate, a dangerous network of

rogue operatives turned traitors. To stop them, Ethan must join forces

with an elusive, disavowed agent (Ferguson) who may or may not be on his

side as he faces his most impossible mission yet.

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION Blu-ray Combo Pack

with Digital HD is loaded with cast and crew interviews and a commentary

by Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie. Plus, get an inside look at the

movie’s incredible stunts, including the jaw-dropping Airbus stunt, the

nail-biting underwater sequence and the riveting Moroccan car and

motorcycle chase, and much more.

The Blu-ray Combo Pack also features a Dolby Atmos®

soundtrack*, which delivers captivating sound that places and moves

audio anywhere in the room, including overhead, to bring entertainment

alive all around the audience.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION

Blu-ray Combo Pack

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION Blu-ray is presented

in 1080p high definition with English Dolby Atmos* (Dolby TrueHD 7.1

compatible), French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital,

Portuguese 5.1 Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English,

English SDH, French, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles. The DVD in the

combo pack is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs with English

5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish and

Portuguese subtitles. The combo pack includes access to a Digital HD

copy of the film as well as the following:

Blu-ray

Feature film in high definition Commentary by Tom Cruise and director/screenwriter Christopher

McQuarrie

Lighting the Fuse

Cruise Control

Heroes

Cruising Altitude

Mission: Immersible

Sand Theft Auto

The Missions Continue

DVD

Feature film in standard definition

The Blu-ray Combo Pack available for purchase includes a Digital HD

Version of the film that can be accessed through UltraViolet™, a way to

collect, access and enjoy movies. With UltraViolet, consumers can add

movies to their digital collection in the cloud, and then stream or

download them—reliably and securely—to a variety of devices.

*To experience Dolby Atmos at home, Dolby Atmos enabled AV receivers and

additional speakers are required; however, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are

fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and

legacy home entertainment equipment.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE Blu-ray

Collection

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 5-Movie Collection includes access

to a Digital HD copy of each film as well as the following special

features:

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE

Feature film in high definition

Mission: Remarkable – 40 Years of Creating the Impossible

Mission: Explosive Exploits

Mission: Spies Among Us

Mission: Catching the Train

And Much More!

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 2

Feature film in high definition Commentary by director John Woo

Behind the Mission

Mission Incredible

Impossible Shots

And Much More!

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 3

Feature film in high definition Commentary by Tom Cruise and director J.J. Abrams



MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – GHOST PROTOCOL

Feature film in high definition

Mission Accepted: On-set action with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams &

director Brad Bird

Impossible Missions: The sandstorm brought to life and the secrets

behind the gadgets

Deleted scenes and alternate opening

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – ROGUE NATION

Feature film in high definition Commentary by Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie

Lighting the Fuse

Cruise Control

Heroes…

Cruising Altitude

Mission: Immersible

Sand Theft Auto

The Missions Continue

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION

Single-Disc DVD

The single-disc DVD is presented in widescreen enhanced for 16:9 TVs

with English 5.1 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1

Dolby Digital and English Audio Description and English, French, Spanish

and Portuguese subtitles. The disc includes the feature film in standard

definition.

http://www.MissionImpossible.com/

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media present a Tom Cruise/Bad Robot

Production: Tom Cruise “Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation.” Starring

Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Sean Harris

and Alec Baldwin. Music by Joe Kraemer. Executive producer Jake Myers.

Produced by Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, David Ellison, Dana

Goldberg, and Don Granger. Based on the television series created by

Bruce Geller. Story by Christopher McQuarrie and Drew Pearce. Screenplay

by Christopher McQuarrie. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

About Paramount Home Media Distribution

Paramount Home Media Distribution (PHMD) is part of Paramount Pictures

Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed

entertainment. PPC is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), home to

premier media brands that create television programs, motion pictures,

consumer products, and digital content for audiences in 180 countries

and territories. The PHMD division oversees PPC’s home entertainment and

transactional digital distribution activities worldwide. The division is

responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of home

entertainment content on behalf of Paramount Pictures, Paramount

Animation, Paramount Vantage, Paramount Classics, MTV, Nickelodeon,

Comedy Central and CBS and applicable licensing and servicing of certain

DreamWorks Animation titles. PHMD additionally manages global licensing

of studio content and transactional distribution across worldwide

digital distribution platforms including online, mobile and portable

devices and emerging technologies.

About Skydance Media

Skydance is a diversified media company founded by David Ellison in 2010

to create elevated, event-level entertainment for global audiences. The

Company brings to life stories of immersive worlds across platforms,

including feature film, television, gaming and digital. Among Skydance

Media’s commercially and critically successful feature films are

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, Terminator Genisys, World War Z,

Jack Reacher, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Mission: Impossible – Ghost

Protocol, Star Trek Into Darkness and True Grit. Its 2015 feature films,

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Terminator Genisys have together

grossed over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. Skydance’s future

feature film slate includes Star Trek Beyond, the follow-up to Jack

Reacher and Geostorm. The Company’s Emmy-nominated television series are

Grace and Frankie on Netflix and Manhattan on WGN America.

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—ROGUE NATION Street Date: December 15, 2015 (Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand) November 17, 2015 (Digital HD) SRP: $39.99 U.S. (Blu-ray Combo Pack) $29.99 U.S. (DVD) $64.99 U.S (5-Pack Movie Collection) U.S. Rating: PG-13 for sequences of action and violence, and brief partial nudity Canadian Rating: PG for violence; not recommended for young children

