Trigg Labs Awarded Prize at 2017 AVN ‘O’ Awards Outstanding Lubricant Product of Line: Wet® Unicorn Spit™

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trigg
Laboratories, manufacturers of Wet® personal lubricants
are proud to receive the 2017 AVN “O” Award for their outstanding
delicious donut-flavored & scented lubricant, Unicorn
Spit™.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized
for excellence among this industry’s leaders,” says Michael Trigg,
Founder and CEO of Trigg Labs “We take pride in the quality and
innovation of all of our products, but we definitely had fun and worked
hard to create this magically delicious lube that tastes like your
favorite donut without all of the fat or sugar.”
Wet®
Unicorn Spit™ is silky smooth, sugar-free, colorless,
non-staining, paraben-free, latex friendly, and because it’s
water-based, washes away and cleans up easily with warm water.
This year marked the 8th year of the AVN “O” awards, which
was held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on January 19th,
recognizing the best of the best within the adult industry. Thirteen
awards were given in categories from outstanding packaging, body or skin
care, to outstanding lingerie collection.
The awards were held in conjunction with AVN’s annual Novelty Expo Show,
where Wet® showcased its recently released hybrid,
water/silicone Wet® ELITE® and its 100% natural,
aloe-based Wet® Organics™ lubricants. The company
has also just debuted Wet® Dessert For Two™,
featuring two new scrumptious flavors, Bananas Foster and Crème Brûlée.
“As Trigg Labs prepares to launch production and distribution from our
brand new, 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas,
Nevada, we will continue striving to create quality personal products
that promote intimacy, fun and safe sex,” adds Trigg.
Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. develops,
formulates and packages premium sexual wellness and consumer healthcare
products, and is the parent company to Wet® International,
Inc., a world-wide leader in personal lubricants, aromatherapy massage
oils and intimacy products. Trigg Labs creates all of Wet®’s
80+ products, in-house, along with select private-label formulas, for
international distribution. Certified with the FDA’s strict Medical
Device Quality System Regulations (QSR), all formulas are developed to
ensure exceptional purity, consistency and comfort levels, ensuring that
our quality systems are in compliance with current Good Manufacturing
Practices (cGMP) for medical devices. Currently available in nearly 70
countries, Wet® offers a full range of formulas for every
desire, and is available nationwide at all leading retailers where
personal products are sold. For more information about Trigg
Laboratories, Inc. visit us at www.stayswetlonger.com.
Contacts
Trigg Laboratories
Dara Shlifka, 847-858-9933
media@trigglabs.com