Trigg Labs Awarded Prize at 2017 AVN ‘O’ Awards Outstanding Lubricant Product of Line: Wet® Unicorn Spit™

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trigg

Laboratories, manufacturers of Wet® personal lubricants

are proud to receive the 2017 AVN “O” Award for their outstanding

delicious donut-flavored & scented lubricant, Unicorn

Spit™.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized

for excellence among this industry’s leaders,” says Michael Trigg,

Founder and CEO of Trigg Labs “We take pride in the quality and

innovation of all of our products, but we definitely had fun and worked

hard to create this magically delicious lube that tastes like your

favorite donut without all of the fat or sugar.”

Wet®

Unicorn Spit™ is silky smooth, sugar-free, colorless,

non-staining, paraben-free, latex friendly, and because it’s

water-based, washes away and cleans up easily with warm water.

This year marked the 8th year of the AVN “O” awards, which

was held at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on January 19th,

recognizing the best of the best within the adult industry. Thirteen

awards were given in categories from outstanding packaging, body or skin

care, to outstanding lingerie collection.

The awards were held in conjunction with AVN’s annual Novelty Expo Show,

where Wet® showcased its recently released hybrid,

water/silicone Wet® ELITE® and its 100% natural,

aloe-based Wet® Organics™ lubricants. The company

has also just debuted Wet® Dessert For Two™,

featuring two new scrumptious flavors, Bananas Foster and Crème Brûlée.

“As Trigg Labs prepares to launch production and distribution from our

brand new, 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas,

Nevada, we will continue striving to create quality personal products

that promote intimacy, fun and safe sex,” adds Trigg.

Founded by Michael Trigg in 1989, Trigg Laboratories, Inc. develops,

formulates and packages premium sexual wellness and consumer healthcare

products, and is the parent company to Wet® International,

Inc., a world-wide leader in personal lubricants, aromatherapy massage

oils and intimacy products. Trigg Labs creates all of Wet®’s

80+ products, in-house, along with select private-label formulas, for

international distribution. Certified with the FDA’s strict Medical

Device Quality System Regulations (QSR), all formulas are developed to

ensure exceptional purity, consistency and comfort levels, ensuring that

our quality systems are in compliance with current Good Manufacturing

Practices (cGMP) for medical devices. Currently available in nearly 70

countries, Wet® offers a full range of formulas for every

desire, and is available nationwide at all leading retailers where

personal products are sold. For more information about Trigg

Laboratories, Inc. visit us at www.stayswetlonger.com.

Contacts

Trigg Laboratories

Dara Shlifka, 847-858-9933

media@trigglabs.com