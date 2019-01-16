TurboTax Launches Comprehensive Spanish Language Tax Resources Available to Hispanics

Spanish Speaking Customers Now Have Access to Free Tools and
Financial Tax Information in Their Language of Choice Through NEW
TurboTax Bilingual Blog
SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TurboTax,
from Intuit
Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax prep, processing over
30 million returns last year alone in the U.S. – announced that its
award-winning TurboTax
Blog will now be available in both Spanish
and English, making it one of the most comprehensive free tax
information resources available to U.S. Spanish-speaking audiences.
“Engaging with the Latino community is a priority for TurboTax. For
several years we have embarked on a mission to empower and inform the
Latino consumer about finances and taxes and we are excited to be taking
the next step in that journey today with the launch of the only
bilingual blog in the tax industry,” said Mary-Ann Somers, Chief Growth
Officer for Intuit TurboTax. “We recognize the need for Hispanic
consumers to have access to the same quality of content in Spanish and
English.”
According to Pew
Research, there are roughly 60 million Hispanics in the U.S., and
Hispanic population accounts for half of the overall population growth
in the US. By 2050, the Latino population is projected to be 132.8
million, or 30.2% of the total projected U.S. population. Moreover, Spanish
is the second most spoken language in the U.S., by approximately 40
million Hispanics, and the U.S.
is also the second largest Spanish speaking country in the world bigger
than Spain. Furthermore, in-language online financial resources
available to Hispanics are vital to connect with this market.
The new
bilingual TurboTax Blog will offer consumers hundreds of pieces of
content, videos and tools designed to educate and empower them to plan
and save more money. Content categories include tax
deductions and credits, income
and investments, tax
planning, tips
for self-employed, and an entire section dedicated to helping
taxpayers understand the impact of tax
reform.
In addition to our new bilingual blog content, TurboTax will also
continue to provide bilingual tax advice and product support to help
taxpayers through their filing experience.
“We know that many people have questions when they file their taxes,”
said Mary-Ann Somers, Chief Growth Officer. “We want to make sure we are
providing them answers in their language of choice to give them total
confidence they are getting taxes done right and their biggest refund.”
TurboTax
is already accepting tax returns and will securely hold them for
transmission to the IRS and States once they begin accepting e-file.
TurboTax and TurboTax
Live assisted tax preparation with Bilingual TurboTax Live CPAs and
Enrolled Agents are open and ready for taxpayers to prepare their
returns.
To access the new TurboTax bilingual blog, please visit: https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com/es/
