TurboTax Launches Comprehensive Spanish Language Tax Resources Available to Hispanics

Spanish Speaking Customers Now Have Access to Free Tools and

Financial Tax Information in Their Language of Choice Through NEW

TurboTax Bilingual Blog

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TurboTax,

from Intuit

Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax prep, processing over

30 million returns last year alone in the U.S. – announced that its

award-winning TurboTax

Blog will now be available in both Spanish

and English, making it one of the most comprehensive free tax

information resources available to U.S. Spanish-speaking audiences.

“Engaging with the Latino community is a priority for TurboTax. For

several years we have embarked on a mission to empower and inform the

Latino consumer about finances and taxes and we are excited to be taking

the next step in that journey today with the launch of the only

bilingual blog in the tax industry,” said Mary-Ann Somers, Chief Growth

Officer for Intuit TurboTax. “We recognize the need for Hispanic

consumers to have access to the same quality of content in Spanish and

English.”

According to Pew

Research, there are roughly 60 million Hispanics in the U.S., and

Hispanic population accounts for half of the overall population growth

in the US. By 2050, the Latino population is projected to be 132.8

million, or 30.2% of the total projected U.S. population. Moreover, Spanish

is the second most spoken language in the U.S., by approximately 40

million Hispanics, and the U.S.

is also the second largest Spanish speaking country in the world bigger

than Spain. Furthermore, in-language online financial resources

available to Hispanics are vital to connect with this market.

The new

bilingual TurboTax Blog will offer consumers hundreds of pieces of

content, videos and tools designed to educate and empower them to plan

and save more money. Content categories include tax

deductions and credits, income

and investments, tax

planning, tips

for self-employed, and an entire section dedicated to helping

taxpayers understand the impact of tax

reform.

In addition to our new bilingual blog content, TurboTax will also

continue to provide bilingual tax advice and product support to help

taxpayers through their filing experience.

“We know that many people have questions when they file their taxes,”

said Mary-Ann Somers, Chief Growth Officer. “We want to make sure we are

providing them answers in their language of choice to give them total

confidence they are getting taxes done right and their biggest refund.”

TurboTax

is already accepting tax returns and will securely hold them for

transmission to the IRS and States once they begin accepting e-file.

TurboTax and TurboTax

Live assisted tax preparation with Bilingual TurboTax Live CPAs and

Enrolled Agents are open and ready for taxpayers to prepare their

returns.

To access the new TurboTax bilingual blog, please visit: https://blog.turbotax.intuit.com/es/

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. Our global

products and platforms, including TurboTax,

QuickBooks,

Mint

and Turbo,

are designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to

improve their financial lives, finding them more money with the least

amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions

and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management

solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide,

unleashing the power of many for the prosperity of one. Please visit us

for the latest news and in-depth information about

Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Contacts

Alejandra Molinari

(858) 215-9474

Intuit

alejandra_molinari@intuit.com