TurboTax Live Puts Virtual Team of Credentialed Tax Experts at Your Fingertips

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, TurboTax, from Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) – the leader in online tax preparation, processing over 37 million tax returns last year alone in the U.S. – announced the launch of its TurboTax Live products for tax year 2019. TurboTax Live combines the ease, convenience and technology that taxpayers love about TurboTax with on-demand access to the expertise of an elite team of credentialed tax experts – ALL Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), IRS-licensed Enrolled Agents (EAs) or Tax Attorneys.

Taxpayers can easily click and connect with real tax experts live on screen, either on-demand or by appointment, for unlimited tax advice, answers and even a line-by-line review of their tax return before they file, so they can be 100% confident their taxes are done right. TurboTax Live tax experts are available year-round, as often as you need – in English or Spanish.

“ At TurboTax we are continuously innovating on ways to help our customers easily and accurately get their biggest refund. Each year there are millions of Americans that would like to do their taxes themselves but are worried they will make a mistake,” said Greg Johnson, executive vice president and GM of Intuit’s Consumer Group. “ That’s why we launched TurboTax Live. TurboTax Live combines the ease and convenience of doing taxes online with the confidence that comes with a credentialed tax expert. Now taxpayers can file their taxes when, where and how they want.”

Only TurboTax Live gives taxpayers:

Real Credentialed Tax Experts: TurboTax Live connects users to a team of tax experts – made up of ONLY credentialed CPAs, EAs and Tax Attorneys with an average of 15-years’ experience. With some of the most respected tax experts in the business available at their fingertips, taxpayers can be confident that they are getting every deduction and credit they deserve, and their taxes are done right.

Line-by-line Review: Taxpayers can file with total confidence by getting a final review from your tax expert before they e-file their tax return. Those who want even more assurance can even get their tax return reviewed line-by-line, signed by a CPA, and filed for them.

Unlimited Tax Advice – All Year: Taxpayers get anytime, easy access to highly qualified CPAs or EAs, to get tax advice and answers specific to their unique tax situation. Whether taxpayers have a question about how a life event impacts their taxes or how to make the most of your self-employment income and expenses, TurboTax Live has them covered.

Ultimate Convenience: Taxpayers can connect via mobile or web with a tax expert on-demand or at a pre-scheduled time that works best for them via one-way video or chat. Customers can also get an offline expert review to get answers, advice or a final review via email, offering taxpayers yet another convenient way of doing taxes on their own time.

100% Accuracy Guarantee: TurboTax Live has a 100% Accuracy Guarantee for all tax return tax questions, advice or review provided by a credentialed TurboTax Live expert.

TurboTax Live and TurboTax Online products are now available at www.TurboTax.com, the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

