Twentieth Edition of Premios de la Radio to Take Place at The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas

The #1 regional Mexican music awards show in the United States to be broadcast live from Dallas, Texas in 2019

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HispanicMedia–EstrellaTV, a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today that its number one music awards show, “Premios de la Radio,” will be held in Dallas, Texas in 2019.

“Premios de la Radio” will be broadcast live on November 7, 2019 directly from The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas. Following its 20-year tradition, the live show will feature Regional Mexican music’s top brass artists and performances during the three hour transmission, and a surprise special musical tribute to be announced soon.

Considered the largest, uninterrupted and single-handedly most important awards show that honors, recognizes and celebrates regional Mexican music in the U.S., “Premios de la Radio” will take place for a second consecutive year outside of California. The decision to move the awards show to the state of Texas is attributed to the rich history the state has in fostering and supporting Regional Mexican music, which includes the state’s prolific and widely popular Norteño and Tejano music genres.

“We are very excited to take this awards show to the great state of Texas. There are many surprises we have in store, which we will share as we get closer to the date of the event. This year marks the 20th anniversary of this great awards ceremony; the only one of its kind in the United States,” stated Pepe Garza, founder of Premios de la Radio and director of programming for La Que Buena Radio 94.3FM/105.5FM in Los Angeles.

The complete list of nominees and guest performers will be officially announced on October 7, 2019.

About LBI Media, Inc.

LBI Media is the largest privately held, minority-owned Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, with ten television stations and seventeen radio stations operating in top U.S. Hispanic markets. LBI Media operates the EstrellaTV Network, Don Cheto Radio Network, Fenomeno Studios MCN, Que Buena Radio and La Raza Radio. The Company produces over 50 hours of original television programming at its Burbank Television Studios each week. The EstrellaTV® programming catalog consists of over 7,500 hours of original, Spanish-language television programming in genres including talk, drama, comedy, variety, reality, music and more. To learn more about LBI Media and see company updates, please visit www.lbimedia.com.

Contacts

Marco Gonzalez



LBI Media, Inc.



Phone: 818.729.5334



magonzalez@lbimedia.com