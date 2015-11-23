U.S. Bank Supports United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign; Announces Additional Donation Opportunity with Apple Pay™

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Bank, for the third consecutive year, is the exclusive partner of

NBC affiliate KARE 11 in its annual campaign to collect toys for the

United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. New this year, U.S.

Bank will offer an additional donation opportunity for customers who use

Apple Pay™.

Each time a customer uses a U.S. Bank credit or debit card with Apple

Pay™ to complete a transaction in Minnesota now through Dec. 19, 2015,

an additional $1 donation will be made by U.S. Bank to Toys for Tots, up

to $50,000.

“U.S. Bank is focused on making it easier and more convenient for our

customers to do business with us and the businesses where they shop,”

said Cliff Cook, Senior Vice President for U.S. Bank Retail Payment

Solutions. “This holiday season, we’re encouraging customers to try

using Apple Pay™ and at the same time support the Toys for Tots

campaign. Joining us in promoting this additional donation opportunity

with Apple Pay™ are more than 140 small businesses in the Twin Cities

and we appreciate their support.”

In addition to the Apple Pay™ donation opportunity, U.S. Bank will again

accept any new, un-wrapped toy at any participating U.S. Bank Twin

Cities location from Dec. 4 – Dec. 19, 2015. As an added bonus, anyone

dropping off a toy donation will receive a free children’s pass to the

Science Museum of Minnesota (up to four children’s passes per family,

while supplies last).

“Supporting the efforts by the United States Marine Corps to collect

toys is one of the highlights of the year for us,” said Christine

Hobrough, Metropolitan Regional Manager for U.S. Bank. “We know your

donations and toys will the holidays happier and brighter for children

and families in our communities.”

For additional information on the campaign, visit usbank.com/toys.

For more information on Apple Pay, visit http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/.

About U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB),

with $416 billion in assets as of September 30, 2015, is the parent

company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth largest commercial

bank in the United States. The Company operates 3,151 banking offices in

25 states and 5,001 ATMs and provides a comprehensive line of banking,

investment, mortgage, trust and payment services products to consumers,

businesses and institutions. Visit U.S. Bancorp on the web at www.usbank.com.

