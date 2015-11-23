U.S. Bank Supports United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign; Announces Additional Donation Opportunity with Apple Pay™

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Bank, for the third consecutive year, is the exclusive partner of
NBC affiliate KARE 11 in its annual campaign to collect toys for the
United States Marine Corps Toys for Tots program. New this year, U.S.
Bank will offer an additional donation opportunity for customers who use
Apple Pay™.
Each time a customer uses a U.S. Bank credit or debit card with Apple
Pay™ to complete a transaction in Minnesota now through Dec. 19, 2015,
an additional $1 donation will be made by U.S. Bank to Toys for Tots, up
to $50,000.
“U.S. Bank is focused on making it easier and more convenient for our
customers to do business with us and the businesses where they shop,”
said Cliff Cook, Senior Vice President for U.S. Bank Retail Payment
Solutions. “This holiday season, we’re encouraging customers to try
using Apple Pay™ and at the same time support the Toys for Tots
campaign. Joining us in promoting this additional donation opportunity
with Apple Pay™ are more than 140 small businesses in the Twin Cities
and we appreciate their support.”
In addition to the Apple Pay™ donation opportunity, U.S. Bank will again
accept any new, un-wrapped toy at any participating U.S. Bank Twin
Cities location from Dec. 4 – Dec. 19, 2015. As an added bonus, anyone
dropping off a toy donation will receive a free children’s pass to the
Science Museum of Minnesota (up to four children’s passes per family,
while supplies last).
“Supporting the efforts by the United States Marine Corps to collect
toys is one of the highlights of the year for us,” said Christine
Hobrough, Metropolitan Regional Manager for U.S. Bank. “We know your
donations and toys will the holidays happier and brighter for children
and families in our communities.”
For additional information on the campaign, visit usbank.com/toys.
For more information on Apple Pay, visit http://www.apple.com/apple-pay/.
