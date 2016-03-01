U.S. Cellular Launches 2nd Annual “Community Connections” Program

Local youth groups are encouraged to apply for sponsorship
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Cellular announced today that it is continuing its “Community
Connections” program for the second consecutive year to support local
youth organizations. Last year, the company sponsored more than 700
school groups and youth sports teams through a partnership with Pear, an
online platform that connects local brands with local community needs.
Beginning today, academic and athletic groups (K-12) within U.S.
Cellular’s markets can sign up at www.pearup.com/uscellular
to receive sponsorship from the company to go towards the needs of their
group.
“As a neighbor and dedicated member of our communities, U.S. Cellular is
committed to supporting programs and organizations that have a positive
impact in the lives of our youth,” said Grant Leech, vice president of
brand management at U.S. Cellular. “These organizations provide valuable
learning experiences, and this program provides an easy and fun way for
the community to rally together to support them.”
Through the “Community Connections” program, U.S. Cellular sponsors
hundreds of local youth groups, school programs and sports teams, such
as little leagues, youth soccer clubs, school dance teams and bands.
Once an interested group signs up at the website, they have ten days to
generate support from neighbors, friends, family and their community to
earn points by completing simple tasks such as visiting U.S. Cellular’s
website, following U.S. Cellular on its social channels or answering a
short survey. Points are then converted into dollars that go directly to
the organization or group, and each group can earn up to $1,000 that can
be used towards uniforms, equipment or other program needs.
Last year, U.S. Cellular provided $295,000 to youth organizations and
school groups through this program, and this year the company will
provide up to $300,000. In addition, in 2015 the company contributed
$1.35 million to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)
focused education programs through its partnerships with Boys & Girls
Clubs of America and National 4-H Council.
About U.S. Cellular
U.S. Cellular is the fifth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the
United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading
innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The
Chicago-based carrier has a strong line-up of cutting-edge devices that
are all backed by a high-quality network in big and small cities and
rural communities, and currently, 99 percent of customers have access to
4G LTE speeds. U.S. Cellular was named a J.D. Power and Associates
Customer Champion in 2014 for the third time in four years. To learn
more about U.S. Cellular, visit one of its retail stores or
uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with
U.S. Cellular on Facebook.com/uscellular,
Twitter.com/uscellular
and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.
