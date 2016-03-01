U.S. Cellular Launches 2nd Annual “Community Connections” Program

Local youth groups are encouraged to apply for sponsorship

consideration at www.pearup.com/uscellular

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Cellular announced today that it is continuing its “Community

Connections” program for the second consecutive year to support local

youth organizations. Last year, the company sponsored more than 700

school groups and youth sports teams through a partnership with Pear, an

online platform that connects local brands with local community needs.

Beginning today, academic and athletic groups (K-12) within U.S.

Cellular’s markets can sign up at www.pearup.com/uscellular

to receive sponsorship from the company to go towards the needs of their

group.

“As a neighbor and dedicated member of our communities, U.S. Cellular is

committed to supporting programs and organizations that have a positive

impact in the lives of our youth,” said Grant Leech, vice president of

brand management at U.S. Cellular. “These organizations provide valuable

learning experiences, and this program provides an easy and fun way for

the community to rally together to support them.”

Through the “Community Connections” program, U.S. Cellular sponsors

hundreds of local youth groups, school programs and sports teams, such

as little leagues, youth soccer clubs, school dance teams and bands.

Once an interested group signs up at the website, they have ten days to

generate support from neighbors, friends, family and their community to

earn points by completing simple tasks such as visiting U.S. Cellular’s

website, following U.S. Cellular on its social channels or answering a

short survey. Points are then converted into dollars that go directly to

the organization or group, and each group can earn up to $1,000 that can

be used towards uniforms, equipment or other program needs.

Last year, U.S. Cellular provided $295,000 to youth organizations and

school groups through this program, and this year the company will

provide up to $300,000. In addition, in 2015 the company contributed

$1.35 million to Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)

focused education programs through its partnerships with Boys & Girls

Clubs of America and National 4-H Council.

