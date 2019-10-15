U.S. Census Bureau Kicks Off National Recruitment Campaign

Census Bureau officials to hold a live news conference detailing national hiring efforts and kick off of more than 2,020 recruitment events nationwide

U.S. Census Bureau:

What: The U.S. Census Bureau is launching the nationwide 2020 Census recruitment campaign by hosting a news conference at its National Processing Center Paper Data Capture Center – West in Phoenix.

The Census Bureau is holding informational events all over the country to answer questions about jobs and the hiring process with the goal of recruiting temporary workers for positions beginning in the spring of 2020. These jobs are critical to ensure a complete and accurate census.

The Census Bureau needs to hire about 500,000 census takers across the country in 2020. In order to meet this goal, the Census Bureau is starting peak recruiting efforts now. Applying early to work as a census taker is a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities.

Census Bureau officials and partners will give updates on 2020 Census job opportunities and hiring efforts. Census Bureau officials and partners will take questions during the news conference.

Immediately following, attendees will have an exclusive opportunity to tour the processing center to observe how census forms are processed and view new technologies being used for the 2020 Census. This opportunity is available only once every decade.

When:

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

10-11 a.m. MST: News conference and media Q&A

11 a.m. MST: Tours of the National Processing Center Paper Data Capture Center – West

Where:

U.S. Census Bureau NPC Paper Data Capture Center – West



4417 W. Buckeye Road



Phoenix, Ariz., 85043

Who:

Timothy Olson, associate director of Field Operations, U.S. Census Bureau



Michael C. Cook, Sr., chief of Public Information Office, U.S. Census Bureau



Debbie Johnson, chair, Arizona State Complete Count Committee; executive director, Arizona Office of Tourism



Dana Marie Kennedy, state director of AARP, Arizona



Brian Manderfield, national vice president of Government Relations, Boys & Girls Clubs of America



Monica Villallobos, president and CEO, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

RSVP: Members of the media who want to attend the news conference and tour in person, please RSVP via Eventbrite (click here). Non-U.S. citizens must contact the Public Information Office at 301-763-3030. This is required to enter the Paper Data Capture Center.

Access to the Paper Data Capture Center: To access the building please RSVP. Please plan to arrive early in order to go through security clearance procedures. In addition, Wi-Fi is not available in the building; please bring your own air card or hot spot.

Online Press Kit: Event materials will be posted online shortly after the event begins and can be accessed by visiting the Census Bureau Newsroom.

The event will also be webcast live.

Connect with us on social media: @uscensusbureau, #2020Census.

