Universal Electronics to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 3

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ:UEIC) announced it will host a

conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 03, 2016 to

discuss its third quarter 2016 earnings results. Management will provide

a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for

international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 10 minutes prior to

the start of the conference. The conference ID is 3883368. The

conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com

where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a

replay will be available via telephone for two business days, beginning

two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please

dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access

code is 3883368.

About Universal Electronics

Universal

Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal

control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more

information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Contacts

UEI

Paul Arling, 714-918-9500

or

IR Agency

Becky

Herrick, 415-433-3777