Universal Electronics to Announce Third Quarter 2016 Financial Results on November 3

SANTA ANA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ:UEIC) announced it will host a
conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 03, 2016 to
discuss its third quarter 2016 earnings results. Management will provide
a financial and business update as well as answer questions.
To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for
international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 10 minutes prior to
the start of the conference. The conference ID is 3883368. The
conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com
where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a
replay will be available via telephone for two business days, beginning
two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please
dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access
code is 3883368.
About Universal Electronics
Universal
Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal
control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more
information, please visit www.uei.com/about.
Contacts
UEI
Paul Arling, 714-918-9500
or
IR Agency
Becky
Herrick, 415-433-3777