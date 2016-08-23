VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Wildfires near Spokane, Washington

SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA

Animal Hospitals announced that select eastern Washington VCA

hospitals are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,

including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are

impacted by the wildfires in the Spokane area. The Hart Road fire,

Spokane Complex fire, and the Deep North fire have scorched more than

12,000 acres, damaged local structures and forced hundreds of residents

to evacuate.

“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these

devastating wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA

Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for pets that have

been displaced by the fires so families can be assured their animals are

safe and be able to focus on their priorities during this critical time.”

Boarding assistance at participating Spokane area VCA hospitals is based

on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in

case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of

charge. VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that

have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the fires.

In addition to free boarding assistance, VCA hospital employees are

hosting collection drives for needed supplies to help victims. Pet

owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or any of the

following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more information.

In the proximity of the Spokane area fires, local VCA hospitals include:

VCA North Division Animal Medical Center

8714 N Division St.

Spokane,

WA 99218

(509) 467-5230

VCA Peone Pines Animal Hospital

14717 N Newport Hwy.

Mead,

WA 99021

(509) 466-7115

VCA Manito Animal Hospital

2304 E 57th Ave.

Spokane, WA

99223

(509) 448-1444

