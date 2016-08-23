VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Affected by Wildfires near Spokane, Washington

SPOKANE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VCA
Animal Hospitals announced that select eastern Washington VCA
hospitals are offering free boarding assistance for small animals,
including dogs, cats, birds and pocket pets, to families who are
impacted by the wildfires in the Spokane area. The Hart Road fire,
Spokane Complex fire, and the Deep North fire have scorched more than
12,000 acres, damaged local structures and forced hundreds of residents
to evacuate.
“Our thoughts are with the many families who are being impacted by these
devastating wildfires,” said Art Antin, Chief Operating Officer of VCA
Animal Hospitals. “We are extending free boarding for pets that have
been displaced by the fires so families can be assured their animals are
safe and be able to focus on their priorities during this critical time.”
Boarding assistance at participating Spokane area VCA hospitals is based
on space availability. Pets should be current on vaccinations, but in
case they are not, VCA veterinarians will update vaccinations free of
charge. VCA will also offer a free health assessment exam for pets that
have been evacuated or displaced as a result of the fires.
In addition to free boarding assistance, VCA hospital employees are
hosting collection drives for needed supplies to help victims. Pet
owners are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross or any of the
following VCA hospitals for boarding assistance and more information.
In the proximity of the Spokane area fires, local VCA hospitals include:
VCA North Division Animal Medical Center
8714 N Division St.
Spokane,
WA 99218
(509) 467-5230
VCA Peone Pines Animal Hospital
14717 N Newport Hwy.
Mead,
WA 99021
(509) 466-7115
VCA Manito Animal Hospital
2304 E 57th Ave.
Spokane, WA
99223
(509) 448-1444
About VCA
VCA Animal Hospitals operates more than 650 small animal veterinary
hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. The hospitals are staffed by more than
3,500 fully qualified, dedicated and compassionate veterinarians to give
pets the very best in medical care, of which over 400 are
board-certified specialists who are experts in areas such as Oncology,
Cardiology, Emergency & Critical Care, and Surgery for animals. VCA
Animal Hospitals provides a full range of general practice services to
keep pets well and specialized treatments when pets are ill. For more
information, please visit www.VCAhospitals.com
or follow on Twitter @vcapethealth.
Contacts
Agnes Huff Communications Group
Agnes Huff, PhD
(310) 641-2525
ahuff@ahuffgroup.com