Vela and Village Concepts Host Cannabis 101 for Seattle Seniors

Seniors from Sound Vista Village discovered both cannabis’ therapeutic
and recreational purposes, consumption methods, strain effect
differences and a primer on laws in Washington state.
“Our communities have expressed curiosity about marijuana,” said Tracy
Willis, Director of Corporate Development. “With our Village Concepts
University initiative, we hope to deliver answers and recontextualize
alternative therapies for generations taught that cannabis was taboo.”
Research
from the University of Washington’s ADAI shows pot use by older
Americans is rising. For Washingtonians over 65, the proportion
consuming pot in the previous month increased from 0.9 percent in 2011
to 2.4 percent in 2014.
Erin Green, Vela Operations Director, and John Ulrey, resident cannabis
expert, opened the session in front of Field Day’s indoor grow
operation, demystifying plant anatomy, different strains of hemp and
cannabis, THC and CBD.
Anthony Dalton, Suncliff’s lab manager, unraveled the extraction process
and distributed terpene vials to sniff, like glasses of fine wine.
Elena Mishko, Vela guide, assisted seniors as they perused flower,
vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet-friendly products.
For more information about Vela, visit www.velacommunity.com.
For more information about Village Concepts, visit www.villageconcepts.com.
About Vela:
Vela, a premium cannabis retailer, elevates recreational and medicinal
experiences through curating personalized journeys for guests. The space
welcomes first-time explorers and regular purveyors as Vela’s expert
guides help guests make personal cannabis choices using the Vela SpectrumTM.
The unique facility in which three separate businesses share a corridor
allows guests to see the various stages of cannabis product production,
growth, extraction, finishing and sale.
About Village Concepts:
Since 1975, Village Concepts owns and operates residential and assisted
living communities throughout Washington State and provides property
management and consulting services for assisted living communities.
Village Concepts is a third-generation family-owned business, drawing
upon 40 years of experience providing personalized care to over 1,400
residents in 16 senior living communities throughout Puget Sound, the
Olympic Peninsula and Central Washington. Each community encourages
residents to “bring retirement to life” by providing personalized care,
fostering new relationships and encouraging independence.
