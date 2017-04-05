Vela and Village Concepts Host Cannabis 101 for Seattle Seniors

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CBD—Vela,

a premium cannabis retailer, and Village

Concepts, a family-owned business helping seniors thrive in

retirement communities, hosted a groundbreaking cannabis 101 tour for

seniors on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Seniors from Sound Vista Village discovered both cannabis’ therapeutic

and recreational purposes, consumption methods, strain effect

differences and a primer on laws in Washington state.

“Our communities have expressed curiosity about marijuana,” said Tracy

Willis, Director of Corporate Development. “With our Village Concepts

University initiative, we hope to deliver answers and recontextualize

alternative therapies for generations taught that cannabis was taboo.”

Research

from the University of Washington’s ADAI shows pot use by older

Americans is rising. For Washingtonians over 65, the proportion

consuming pot in the previous month increased from 0.9 percent in 2011

to 2.4 percent in 2014.

Erin Green, Vela Operations Director, and John Ulrey, resident cannabis

expert, opened the session in front of Field Day’s indoor grow

operation, demystifying plant anatomy, different strains of hemp and

cannabis, THC and CBD.

Anthony Dalton, Suncliff’s lab manager, unraveled the extraction process

and distributed terpene vials to sniff, like glasses of fine wine.

Elena Mishko, Vela guide, assisted seniors as they perused flower,

vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, topicals and pet-friendly products.

For more information about Vela, visit www.velacommunity.com.

For more information about Village Concepts, visit www.villageconcepts.com.

About Vela:

Vela, a premium cannabis retailer, elevates recreational and medicinal

experiences through curating personalized journeys for guests. The space

welcomes first-time explorers and regular purveyors as Vela’s expert

guides help guests make personal cannabis choices using the Vela SpectrumTM.

The unique facility in which three separate businesses share a corridor

allows guests to see the various stages of cannabis product production,

growth, extraction, finishing and sale.

About Village Concepts:

Since 1975, Village Concepts owns and operates residential and assisted

living communities throughout Washington State and provides property

management and consulting services for assisted living communities.

Village Concepts is a third-generation family-owned business, drawing

upon 40 years of experience providing personalized care to over 1,400

residents in 16 senior living communities throughout Puget Sound, the

Olympic Peninsula and Central Washington. Each community encourages

residents to “bring retirement to life” by providing personalized care,

fostering new relationships and encouraging independence.

Contacts

Richmond Public Relations

Lorne Richmond/Kendal Kemery, 206-682-6979

lorne@richmondpr.com/kendalk@richmondpr.com