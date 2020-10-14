Walmart Announces Black Friday Deals for Days, A Reinvented Black Friday Shopping Experience

Retailer to Spread Out Best Savings of the Season from One Single Day to Three Events in November

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Walmart announced last month that it is adapting to meet the evolving needs of its customers this holiday season. The biggest and most exciting shopping day of the year – Black Friday – will be no exception. That’s why today, Walmart is announcing a revamped Black Friday savings event that will deliver the incredible prices customers expect from the retailer in an entirely new way to help provide a safer and more convenient shopping experience.

Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings this year from one single day to three events to bring customers “Black Friday Deals for Days.” This reinvented Black Friday experience will offer customers the retailer’s best prices of the season on the most sought-after items on 2020 holiday wish lists during three separate savings events across the month of November. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue in Walmart stores. And new this year, customers will have the option to pick up their online Black Friday order through Walmart’s contact-free curbside pickup service.

“Customers trust Walmart to deliver an amazing Black Friday year after year. Although this year’s event looks different, our commitment to what our customers depend on us for – the absolute best prices of the season on hot gifts from top brands – hasn’t changed,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S. “I’m really excited that this year, when it matters most to our customers, we’re offering them more convenient and safer ways to shop Black Friday at Walmart, whether that’s from the shelf in one of our stores, ordering online and picking it up curbside or having it delivered right to their front door.”

During Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event, customers will discover savings on new items from top brands, like HP, Instant Pot, LEGO, L.O.L. Surprise!, Roku and Shark, including deals on many items that can only be found at Walmart. The retailer will have increased availability of event items to help ensure as many customers as possible can take advantage of the season’s best pricing. Here’s what customers can expect for Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 4 with new deals in stores Nov. 7): To kick-off “Black Friday Deals for Days,” Walmart will offer amazing deals on toys, electronics and home products.

Starting online at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. ET, customers can purchase amazing deals like an onn. brand 42-inch UHD Roku TV for only $88 and popular Hotel Style bath towels for $5.

New deals continue in Walmart stores on Sat., Nov. 7 starting at 5 a.m. local time with items like the Magic Bullet Blender available for $15 and a New Bright 1:6 scale RC Truck for $40. New deals will also go live at Walmart.com on Sat., Nov. 7 at 12 a.m. ET.

Walmart will also hold its annual Tire Event in-stores and online Nov. 7-13 where customers will receive $20 off per tire and free lifetime balance service from its Walmart Auto Care Centers for all modular Goodyear branded tires.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 11 with new deals in stores Nov. 14): Walmart’s second event will offer techies great deals on electronics, like TVs, computers and tablets. Amazing savings on movies, music and items in apparel, hardlines, home and more will also be available.

Deals will begin online at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET with new deals at Walmart.com on Sat., Nov. 14 at 12 a.m. ET and in stores starting at 5 a.m. local time.

Walmart will also host its biggest wireless phone event ever in-stores and online on Sat., Nov. 14 with amazing deals on iPhones and Samsung phones.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 25 with new deals in stores Nov. 27): Walmart will wrap up a month of savings with a third event that will offer great prices on even more electronics, toys and gifts across apparel and home, as well as seasonal décor favorites.

Deals will first be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. New deals will be available at Walmart.com at 12 a.m. ET and in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Fri., Nov. 27.

“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” added McCall.

The health and safety of its customers and associates is Walmart’s top priority. To help provide a safer shopping experience, all Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday in-store event days. Customers will form a single, straight line to enter the store. Associates will hand out sanitized shopping carts to customers to help with social distancing, and Health Ambassadors will be placed at entrances to greet customers and remind them to put on a mask.

During these in-store Black Friday events, Walmart will meter customers into the store to help reduce congestion and promote social distancing inside stores. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to be able to easily – and safely – select the Black Friday items they’re interested in purchasing.

Customers will find incredible savings at Walmart outside of its “Black Friday Deals for Days” event. In addition to its everyday low prices, the retailer is offering Rollbacks on items across every department in stores and on Walmart.com all season long, giving customers even more savings as they check items off their loved ones’ wish lists.

