 Walmart Announces the Hottest Toys of the Year with the Release of its Top Rated by Kids Toy List

BENTONVILLE, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It’s the most fun announcement of the year from America’s Best Toy Shop – the reveal of Walmart’s Top Rated by Kids toy list. This year’s list includes 48 toys, more than in previous years, and a new featured trend: gaming! The toys that made the list include the most Walmart exclusive toys to-date, all at incredible prices.

“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for parents to find the perfect toys for their children,” said Anne Marie Kehoe, vice president of toys at Walmart. “Our customers count on us to have an unbelievable selection of top toys at incredible prices for every gifting occasion. And, that’s especially true during the holidays.”

In addition to the Top Rated by Kids toys, customers will find more toys than ever before in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, guaranteeing something exciting for every toy shopper. Customers can shop from a 25 percent increase in toy exclusives in stores and online and over 40 new toys from kid-influencer brands, and enjoy fun in-store experiences, including National Play Day on September 14.

The 2019 Top Rated by Kids Toy List

Cue the toy drum soldier for the drumroll, please…This year’s Top Rated by Kids toy list has expanded to reflect the broad array of toys that appeal to today’s kids. To make it easy for families and friends to shop for toys based on any kid’s interests, here are this year’s top toy trends:

Famous Friends: Inspired by the make-believe adventures of their favorite famous characters, kids are bringing their furry friends, heroes and role models into playtime. Toys based on this year’s hottest cinema and TV shows are inspiring kids to reenact the action from the big and small screens and create their own adventures. Here are a few of the exciting toys chosen in this trend: 6V Plush Simba ( *Walmart exclusive ) Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak ( *Walmart exclusive gift box ) Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Super Paws Lookout Tower

Unboxing Toys : The thrill of surprise toys continues to excite kids. Adding an extra layer of fun, this year’s unboxing toys are more than just collecting the most sought-after items – they inspire kids to find new ways to play with their toys and create unique adventures based on their interests. This trend includes toys like: LOL Surprise 2-N-1 Glamper Tic Tac Toy XOXO Friends Multipack What’s In My Purse – Doll Purse ( *Walmart exclusive )

Interactive Toys: Kids love toys that respond while playing. From toys that talk, hug, dance and change color, these toys engage the imagination and creativity of kids as they express their personalities through play. This year’s interactive toys are sure to excite, and include the following show-stoppers: Build A Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Value Box ( *Walmart exclusive ) Juno The Baby Elephant Nascar Crash Racers Track Set( *Walmart exclusive )

Outdoor Fun : The desire to play in the great outdoors is big for kids this year, and they are looking to roll up to their playdates in style. Whether they’re driving, sliding, scooting or hovering, kids are finding new ways to get around and play outside. Here are a few of the toys sure to drive excitement this year: 24V Real Tree UTV ( *Walmart exclusive ) Hover-1 Hoverboard and Kart Combo ( *Walmart exclusive ) Hover-1 Transport Scooter ( *Walmart exclusive )

Aspirational Play: Whether preparing to take flight, go glamping, own a pet, or cook a gourmet meal, there are no limits to creativity and no boundaries on what kids can be when playing with these toys. Kids these days are also inspired to do their part in making the world a better place which is evident through kids’ top toy choices that involve caring for their pretend friends. These are just a few of the toys inspiring kids this holiday season: Barbie Dreamplane Kindi Kids Doll Scruff-A-Luv My Real Rescue ( *Walmart exclusive )

Gaming: Whether it’s a rainy day or as kids get older, they want to enhance their digital adventures as clearly influenced by the ever-growing gaming community. Kids who are looking to get in on the action want consoles and accessories to guarantee a superior gaming experience. The toys that will help kids step up their game include: Cynosa Chroma Keyboard HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop Kraken Grn 2019

Click here for the full list of Top Rated by Kids toys.

And, if all that isn’t enough fun, in addition to incredible prices for all of the toys on this year’s list in stores and on Walmart.com, Walmart is excited to offer several convenient shopping options for the toy shopping season including in-store Pick-up, free two-day shipping, layaway (beginning Aug. 30), and delivery options on many of the top toys of the year, where eligible.

For more information on the Top Rated by Kids top toys list, visit www.walmart.com/TopRatedByKids. For press materials, visit www.corporate.walmart.com/newsroom.

