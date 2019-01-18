War Hero, Triple-Amputee Veteran behind Fund the Wall GoFundMe Announces New Organization to Build U.S. Southern Border Wall

Team pledges to build portions of the wall, cut U.S. government

costs in half

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heartened by the overwhelming support of fellow Americans who have

donated over $20 million to the viral GoFundMe campaign “We

the People Will Fund the Wall,” war hero and triple-amputee veteran

Brian Kolfage announced the launch of a 501(c)4 called “We Build the

Wall, Inc.” which will fund the private construction of a wall along the

United States’ Southern Border.

“We are grateful for the President’s steadfast commitment to border

security, the single most important issue plaguing our country,” said

Kolfage. “Rather than subsidizing the federal government, which has

betrayed the American people by obstructing President Donald Trump’s

agenda, ‘We

Build the Wall’ is taking the President’s signature campaign promise

into our own hands. I personally will not take a penny of compensation

from these donations incurred in the furtherance of this mission.”

Kolfage launched

“Fund the Wall” on December 17th, and so far, the campaign has raised

over $20 million from more than 330,000 American patriots across the

country.

“Better equipped than our own federal government, we have made

significant progress in less than a month, having begun extensive due

diligence and commenced feasibility studies,” Kolfage commented. “We are

already taking action on identifying the most densely crossed areas of

the border, soliciting affected landowners along the Southern border,

and ascertaining the willingness of border landowners to provide no or

low-cost easements on their property for wall construction.”

“We

Build the Wall” has assembled a board of directors led by Kolfage

and engaged an impressive team of advisors to provide critical guidance

on the project’s legal, engineering, contracting, environmental,

accounting, maintenance, and real estate issues and serve on the

advisory board and or the construction, finance and or audit committees:

Kris Kobach — Secretary Kobach served as the Secretary of State

of the State of Kansas from 2011-2019. A leader in the national effort

to stop voter fraud, he drafted and pushed for the Kansas Secure and

Fair Elections (SAFE) Act of 2011, which made Kansas the first state in

the Union to combine photo ID requirements at the polls, equivalent ID

requirements for mail-in ballots, and proof of citizenship at the time

of registration.

John Daniel Moran, Jr. — Mr. Moran is an American businessman,

entrepreneur and industrialist best known for his role as President &

CEO of Moran Industries, Inc., a premier warehousing, logistics and

transportation company based in Pennsylvania that was founded in 1975.

Erik Prince — Mr. Prince is an American businessman and Navy SEAL

best known as the founder of the security firm Blackwater. He serves as

Chairman of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity fund investing in

natural resource opportunities in frontier markets.

Dr. Robert S. Spalding III, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.) — General

Spalding is an accomplished innovator in government and a national

security policy strategist. He was the chief architect of the framework

for national competition in the Trump Administration’s widely praised

National Security Strategy (NSS), and the Senior Director for Strategy

to the President.

“Angel Dad” Steve Ronnebeck — Mr. Ronnebeck lost his

21-year-old son Grant, who was brutally executed by a criminal illegal

immigrant over for a pack of cigarettes while working at a convenience

store in 2015. Steve has dedicated himself to protecting other families

from suffering needless tragedies at the hands of people who have no

business being here in the first place through his work with the

Ronnebeck Foundation. He is frequently seen campaigning with President

Trump.

“Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza — Ms. Mendoza lost her son Brandon

in 2014, after his police car was hit by an intoxicated driver who was

in the U.S. illegally. She is one of several parents who have been

meeting with President Trump about how to tighten restrictions on

immigrants in the country illegally.

Sara Carter — Ms. Carter is an award-winning Fox News commentator

who specializes in reporting on the border and opioid crisis.

Sheriff David Clarke — Sheriff Clarke is an American former law

enforcement official who served as Sheriff of Milwaukee County,

Wisconsin. He is an outspoken activist and commentator on illegal

immigration.

Congressman Tom Tancredo — Mr. Tancredo is a former United States

Congressman who has been referred to as Congress’ most vociferous critic

of current immigration policy. He served in the Reagan Administration

and ran for President of the United States in the 2008 election.

“When government fails in its most important duties — protecting its

citizens and preserving the country’s sovereignty — We the People have

the right to do it ourselves,” said Kris Kobach, who led the

Presidential Commission on Election Integrity with Vice President Mike

Pence and helped launch the Administration’s immigration reforms.

“Our team firmly believes that we can complete our segments of the wall

for less than half of the government’s estimated costs on a per mile

basis, and in a much shorter time frame,” said Erik Prince, an expert in

security and logistics for some of the most challenging projects across

the globe.

“With millions of citizens united behind our mission, we look forward to

taking a hands-on role in securing our porous Southern Border and

protecting Americans from the tragedy my family suffered due to our

flawed immigration system,” said Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed

by an illegal alien in Arizona. “We have taken it upon ourselves to

prevent the illegal entry of foreign invaders who suppress our workers’

wages, bring opioids that fall into our children’s hands, and commit

violent crimes.”

Given the organization’s new tax-exempt status, those who have

contributed to the “Fund the Wall” campaign can opt-in such that these

donations will be transferred to the “We Build the Wall” fund.

To make a contribution to “We

Build the Wall,” please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall.

Please visit http://www.webuildthewall.us

for more information.

ABOUT BRIAN KOLFAGE

Brian Kolfage was born in Detroit and grew up in Waikiki, Hawaii. The

Air Force sent him to Iraq in 2003. He was hand-picked to perform

security for high profile missions in direct support of IRAQI FREEDOM

where he performed high risk combat convoy security operations ensuring

all assets remained safe and secure, with zero loses. On September 11,

2004, during his second tour, his airbase in Balad, Iraq fell under

rocket attack. He was thrown into the air, losing both of his legs and

his right arm instantly. He remained conscious the entire time. The

doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center began to prepare Mr.

Kolfage’s family for his death. He remained in a coma for three weeks

but made a miraculous recovery. With incredible determination, He walked

out of Walter Reed only 11 months after being injured. In 2005-2007 he

worked as a United States Air Force civilian overseeing personnel

security by administering the foreign travel program: briefed/outlined

potential known security threats abroad–zero incidents. He masterfully

oversaw a security/force protection training program for 105+ personnel.

In 2017, Mr. Kolfage co-founded Military Grade Coffee Company which

became a top 50 grocery product on Amazon in 1 year. He worked on

Congresswoman Gabby Gifford’s Veterans Advisory Committee, from

2009-2011. Mr. Kolfage is the most severely wounded Airman to survive

any war. He is driven by his love for life, his country and his family.

In 2014, he earned his bachelor’s in architecture design at the

University of Arizona.

