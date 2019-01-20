War Hero, Triple-Amputee Veteran behind Fund the Wall GoFundMe Announces New Organization to Build U.S. Southern Border Wall

Team pledges to build portions of the wall, cut U.S. government
costs in half
WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Heartened by the overwhelming support of fellow Americans who have
donated over $20 million to the viral GoFundMe campaign “We
the People Will Fund the Wall,” war hero and triple-amputee veteran
Brian Kolfage announced the launch of a 501(c)4 called “We Build the
Wall, Inc.” which will fund the private construction of a wall along the
United States’ Southern Border.
“We are grateful for the President’s steadfast commitment to border
security, the single most important issue plaguing our country,” said
Kolfage. “Rather than subsidizing the federal government, which has
betrayed the American people by obstructing President Donald Trump’s
agenda, ‘We
Build the Wall’ is taking the President’s signature campaign promise
into our own hands. I personally will not take a penny of compensation
from these donations incurred in the furtherance of this mission.”
Kolfage launched
“Fund the Wall” on December 17th, and so far, the campaign has raised
over $20 million from more than 330,000 American patriots across the
country.
“Better equipped than our own federal government, we have made
significant progress in less than a month, having begun extensive due
diligence and commenced feasibility studies,” Kolfage commented. “We are
already taking action on identifying the most densely crossed areas of
the border, soliciting affected landowners along the Southern border,
and ascertaining the willingness of border landowners to provide no or
low-cost easements on their property for wall construction.”
“We
Build the Wall” has assembled a board of directors led by Kolfage
and engaged an impressive team of advisors to provide critical guidance
on the project’s legal, engineering, contracting, environmental,
accounting, maintenance, and real estate issues and serve on the
advisory board and or the construction, finance and or audit committees:
Kris Kobach — Secretary Kobach served as the Secretary of State
of the State of Kansas from 2011-2019. A leader in the national effort
to stop voter fraud, he drafted and pushed for the Kansas Secure and
Fair Elections (SAFE) Act of 2011, which made Kansas the first state in
the Union to combine photo ID requirements at the polls, equivalent ID
requirements for mail-in ballots, and proof of citizenship at the time
of registration.
John Daniel Moran, Jr. — Mr. Moran is an American businessman,
entrepreneur and industrialist best known for his role as President &
CEO of Moran Industries, Inc., a premier warehousing, logistics and
transportation company based in Pennsylvania that was founded in 1975.
Erik Prince — Mr. Prince is an American businessman and Navy SEAL
best known as the founder of the security firm Blackwater. He serves as
Chairman of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity fund investing in
natural resource opportunities in frontier markets.
Dr. Robert S. Spalding III, Brig Gen, USAF (Ret.) — General
Spalding is an accomplished innovator in government and a national
security policy strategist. He was the chief architect of the framework
for national competition in the Trump Administration’s widely praised
National Security Strategy (NSS), and the Senior Director for Strategy
to the President.
“Angel Dad” Steve Ronnebeck — Mr. Ronnebeck lost his
21-year-old son Grant, who was brutally executed by a criminal illegal
immigrant over for a pack of cigarettes while working at a convenience
store in 2015. Steve has dedicated himself to protecting other families
from suffering needless tragedies at the hands of people who have no
business being here in the first place through his work with the
Ronnebeck Foundation. He is frequently seen campaigning with President
Trump.
“Angel Mom” Mary Ann Mendoza — Ms. Mendoza lost her son Brandon
in 2014, after his police car was hit by an intoxicated driver who was
in the U.S. illegally. She is one of several parents who have been
meeting with President Trump about how to tighten restrictions on
immigrants in the country illegally.
Sara Carter — Ms. Carter is an award-winning Fox News commentator
who specializes in reporting on the border and opioid crisis.
Sheriff David Clarke — Sheriff Clarke is an American former law
enforcement official who served as Sheriff of Milwaukee County,
Wisconsin. He is an outspoken activist and commentator on illegal
immigration.
Congressman Tom Tancredo — Mr. Tancredo is a former United States
Congressman who has been referred to as Congress’ most vociferous critic
of current immigration policy. He served in the Reagan Administration
and ran for President of the United States in the 2008 election.
“When government fails in its most important duties — protecting its
citizens and preserving the country’s sovereignty — We the People have
the right to do it ourselves,” said Kris Kobach, who led the
Presidential Commission on Election Integrity with Vice President Mike
Pence and helped launch the Administration’s immigration reforms.
“Our team firmly believes that we can complete our segments of the wall
for less than half of the government’s estimated costs on a per mile
basis, and in a much shorter time frame,” said Erik Prince, an expert in
security and logistics for some of the most challenging projects across
the globe.
“With millions of citizens united behind our mission, we look forward to
taking a hands-on role in securing our porous Southern Border and
protecting Americans from the tragedy my family suffered due to our
flawed immigration system,” said Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son was killed
by an illegal alien in Arizona. “We have taken it upon ourselves to
prevent the illegal entry of foreign invaders who suppress our workers’
wages, bring opioids that fall into our children’s hands, and commit
violent crimes.”
Given the organization’s new tax-exempt status, those who have
contributed to the “Fund the Wall” campaign can opt-in such that these
donations will be transferred to the “We Build the Wall” fund.
To make a contribution to “We
Build the Wall,” please visit: https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall.
Please visit http://www.webuildthewall.us
for more information.
ABOUT BRIAN KOLFAGE
Brian Kolfage was born in Detroit and grew up in Waikiki, Hawaii. The
Air Force sent him to Iraq in 2003. He was hand-picked to perform
security for high profile missions in direct support of IRAQI FREEDOM
where he performed high risk combat convoy security operations ensuring
all assets remained safe and secure, with zero loses. On September 11,
2004, during his second tour, his airbase in Balad, Iraq fell under
rocket attack. He was thrown into the air, losing both of his legs and
his right arm instantly. He remained conscious the entire time. The
doctors at Walter Reed National Medical Center began to prepare Mr.
Kolfage’s family for his death. He remained in a coma for three weeks
but made a miraculous recovery. With incredible determination, He walked
out of Walter Reed only 11 months after being injured. In 2005-2007 he
worked as a United States Air Force civilian overseeing personnel
security by administering the foreign travel program: briefed/outlined
potential known security threats abroad–zero incidents. He masterfully
oversaw a security/force protection training program for 105+ personnel.
In 2017, Mr. Kolfage co-founded Military Grade Coffee Company which
became a top 50 grocery product on Amazon in 1 year. He worked on
Congresswoman Gabby Gifford’s Veterans Advisory Committee, from
2009-2011. Mr. Kolfage is the most severely wounded Airman to survive
any war. He is driven by his love for life, his country and his family.
In 2014, he earned his bachelor’s in architecture design at the
University of Arizona.
