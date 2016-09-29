Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Launches EXTRA Slot Stars for Mobile Devices

Featuring the Voice and Likeness of EXTRA Host Mario Lopez, the Game

Combines the Best of Social Casino Gaming and Hollywood Entertainment

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced the release of EXTRA

Slot Stars, developed by Open Wager Studios, now available on

the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment partnered with “EXTRA” – the 2016

Emmy-Award-winner for Outstanding Entertainment News Program – to create

the casino slots mobile game featuring the “EXTRA” brand and host Mario

Lopez.

EXTRA Slot Stars features the best of casino-style slots

combined with Hollywood glitz and glamour for players looking to unwind

and experience the A-list lifestyle. The game brings to life all of the

compelling components of “EXTRA” from the charismatic Mario Lopez to the

lively set, with the never ending fun of Vegas-style slots, making EXTRA

Slot Stars the perfect go-to mobile game for players seeking a

quick break to win big. EXTRA Slot Stars also keeps

players in the know on the latest entertainment news, while they play,

via the real-time “EXTRA” news ticker displayed on the bottom of the

game screen.

“I am thrilled to be featured in this one-of-a-kind mobile gaming

experience combining entertainment news and the excitement of Vegas

jackpots,” said Mario Lopez. “The game allows ‘EXTRA’s’ biggest fans to

get the feel of the Hollywood lifestyle enjoyed by their favorite

celebrities – anytime, any place.”

Each level theme brings players to a new phase in their mobile journey

to the top of the A-list, including spa getaways, neon nightlife, luxury

vacations, and more. As new levels are unlocked, players see their

achievements come to life, accessing an array of wardrobe items, for

their custom EXTRA Slots Stars avatars. Players are able

to share their experience by logging into Facebook to connect with

friends and post about their tournament wins, jackpots and more.

EXTRA Slot Stars is free-to-play and available on the App

store and on Google Play via this

link. Trailer can be found here.

For more information, follow:

EXTRA Slot Stars on Facebook

on Facebook EXTRA TV on YouTube

and Twitter

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home

Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer,

licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive

space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and

PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.

About EXTRA:

Emmy® Award winning “Extra” is the second longest-running entertainment

news magazine on U.S. television, with hosts Mario Lopez, Charissa

Thompson, and Tracey Edmonds reporting in front of a live audience from

the show’s hot location at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Extra” most

recently winning its second Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding

Entertainment News Program is unlike any other show in the genre,

“Extra’s” audience becomes a part of an electric new experience, getting

to interact live with the hosts and the A-list celebrities who come to

Universal Studios Hollywood and take part in interactive, unpredictable

and “event-style” interviews. The show takes viewers on a coast-to-coast

trip in every episode, from Hollywood to our studio at H&M in Times

Square and beyond. “Extra” continues to provide a hip, fresh and unique

approach to breaking entertainment news. “Extra” is produced by

Telepictures Productions and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution. Check your local listings for stations and

times.

About Open Wager:

Open Wager is the premier partner in delivering unparalleled branded

casino-style entertainment to enjoy anywhere, anytime.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in

Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary, the company develops,

publishes and operates customizable social casino products for

entertainment giants all around the world.

EXTRA is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.

All

related characters, materials and other elements of EXTRA are ©

Telepictures Productions Inc.

Apple, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered

in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple

Inc.

