Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Launches EXTRA Slot Stars for Mobile Devices

Featuring the Voice and Likeness of EXTRA Host Mario Lopez, the Game
Combines the Best of Social Casino Gaming and Hollywood Entertainment
BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment today announced the release of EXTRA
Slot Stars, developed by Open Wager Studios, now available on
the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices.
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment partnered with “EXTRA” – the 2016
Emmy-Award-winner for Outstanding Entertainment News Program – to create
the casino slots mobile game featuring the “EXTRA” brand and host Mario
Lopez.
EXTRA Slot Stars features the best of casino-style slots
combined with Hollywood glitz and glamour for players looking to unwind
and experience the A-list lifestyle. The game brings to life all of the
compelling components of “EXTRA” from the charismatic Mario Lopez to the
lively set, with the never ending fun of Vegas-style slots, making EXTRA
Slot Stars the perfect go-to mobile game for players seeking a
quick break to win big. EXTRA Slot Stars also keeps
players in the know on the latest entertainment news, while they play,
via the real-time “EXTRA” news ticker displayed on the bottom of the
game screen.
“I am thrilled to be featured in this one-of-a-kind mobile gaming
experience combining entertainment news and the excitement of Vegas
jackpots,” said Mario Lopez. “The game allows ‘EXTRA’s’ biggest fans to
get the feel of the Hollywood lifestyle enjoyed by their favorite
celebrities – anytime, any place.”
Each level theme brings players to a new phase in their mobile journey
to the top of the A-list, including spa getaways, neon nightlife, luxury
vacations, and more. As new levels are unlocked, players see their
achievements come to life, accessing an array of wardrobe items, for
their custom EXTRA Slots Stars avatars. Players are able
to share their experience by logging into Facebook to connect with
friends and post about their tournament wins, jackpots and more.
EXTRA Slot Stars is free-to-play and available on the App
store and on Google Play via this
link. Trailer can be found here.
About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment:
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, a division of Warner Bros. Home
Entertainment, Inc., is a premier worldwide publisher, developer,
licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive
space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and
PC-based gaming for both internal and third party game titles.
About EXTRA:
Emmy® Award winning “Extra” is the second longest-running entertainment
news magazine on U.S. television, with hosts Mario Lopez, Charissa
Thompson, and Tracey Edmonds reporting in front of a live audience from
the show’s hot location at Universal Studios Hollywood. “Extra” most
recently winning its second Daytime Emmy® Award for Outstanding
Entertainment News Program is unlike any other show in the genre,
“Extra’s” audience becomes a part of an electric new experience, getting
to interact live with the hosts and the A-list celebrities who come to
Universal Studios Hollywood and take part in interactive, unpredictable
and “event-style” interviews. The show takes viewers on a coast-to-coast
trip in every episode, from Hollywood to our studio at H&M in Times
Square and beyond. “Extra” continues to provide a hip, fresh and unique
approach to breaking entertainment news. “Extra” is produced by
Telepictures Productions and is distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic
Television Distribution. Check your local listings for stations and
times.
About Open Wager:
Open Wager is the premier partner in delivering unparalleled branded
casino-style entertainment to enjoy anywhere, anytime.
Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in
Bucharest, Romania, and Budapest, Hungary, the company develops,
publishes and operates customizable social casino products for
entertainment giants all around the world.
EXTRA is a trademark of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.
All
related characters, materials and other elements of EXTRA are ©
Telepictures Productions Inc.
(s16)
Apple, iPhone, iPod, and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered
in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple
Inc.
