Washos App Ready to Clean Up Cars Post SoCal Rains

Announces new class of graduates from its Academy ready to serve from

its on-demand app in Southern California

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washos,

the largest auto detailing app in Southern California, will graduate its

seventeenth class of auto detailers ready to take on the devastating

effects of recent storms to vehicles throughout Los Angeles and Orange

County. The company detailed more than 10,000 cars in 2016 alone and has

outlived competitors in an industry that took a hit when the rain kept

people from washing their cars.

“We expect this weekend to be insane as the sun comes out, and people

can see just how bad their cars look,” said Bertrand

Patriarca, Washos CEO. “The graduates of this week’s Washos

Academy will have the opportunity to make $1,000 a week

decontaminating the paint on the cars, sanitizing it, which is

especially compelling after a rough flu season, and restoring headlight

visibility more than 50 percent with our methods. This is one of the

highest paying jobs in the app world.”

Washos won’t be using much water though. The company estimates

a gallon per car compared to the roughly 30 gallons used by

traditional car washes. The Washos

app is free and services

start at $29.99. The company’s reliable technology ensures customers

can have a detailer be at their car in as little as 90 minutes or

schedule a wash a week or more out – no spinning wheel that pops up to

say “not available.”

“We were sensitive to the specific pain consumers go through on other

service apps where timely promises are made but not delivered,”

Patriarca said. “We engineered our app to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

About Washos, Inc.

Washos is a Los Angeles-based startup with a strong tech backbone which

delivers mobile car washes using professionally trained detailers to

various areas in SoCal via its app and website. All detailers are fully

insured, graduate from the Washos Academy and undergo an extensive

background check to guarantee 100 percent satisfaction for customers.

Washos currently serves Los Angeles County and most areas in

Southern California. For more information, please visit www.washos.com.

