Washos App Ready to Clean Up Cars Post SoCal Rains

Announces new class of graduates from its Academy ready to serve from
its on-demand app in Southern California
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Washos,
the largest auto detailing app in Southern California, will graduate its
seventeenth class of auto detailers ready to take on the devastating
effects of recent storms to vehicles throughout Los Angeles and Orange
County. The company detailed more than 10,000 cars in 2016 alone and has
outlived competitors in an industry that took a hit when the rain kept
people from washing their cars.
“We expect this weekend to be insane as the sun comes out, and people
can see just how bad their cars look,” said Bertrand
Patriarca, Washos CEO. “The graduates of this week’s Washos
Academy will have the opportunity to make $1,000 a week
decontaminating the paint on the cars, sanitizing it, which is
especially compelling after a rough flu season, and restoring headlight
visibility more than 50 percent with our methods. This is one of the
highest paying jobs in the app world.”
Washos won’t be using much water though. The company estimates
a gallon per car compared to the roughly 30 gallons used by
traditional car washes. The Washos
app is free and services
start at $29.99. The company’s reliable technology ensures customers
can have a detailer be at their car in as little as 90 minutes or
schedule a wash a week or more out – no spinning wheel that pops up to
say “not available.”
“We were sensitive to the specific pain consumers go through on other
service apps where timely promises are made but not delivered,”
Patriarca said. “We engineered our app to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
About Washos, Inc.
Washos is a Los Angeles-based startup with a strong tech backbone which
delivers mobile car washes using professionally trained detailers to
various areas in SoCal via its app and website. All detailers are fully
insured, graduate from the Washos Academy and undergo an extensive
background check to guarantee 100 percent satisfaction for customers.
Washos currently serves Los Angeles County and most areas in
Southern California. For more information, please visit www.washos.com.
Contacts
Olmstead Williams Communications
Paulo Acuña, 310-824-9000
pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com