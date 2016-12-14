Waste Management Publishes 2016 Sustainability Report and Launches Companion Interactive Website

Report focuses on greenhouse gas emissions reductions and leading
change in the midst of recycling challenges
HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CSR–Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its 2016 Sustainability Report
today. Titled “Leading Change”, the report highlights progress toward
making recycling sustainable, reducing the Company’s greenhouse gas
footprint, keeping employees and communities safe and giving back to the
communities it serves.
The addition of the Company’s first-ever interactive report invites
visitors to go on a digital journey to see the many ways Waste
Management collects, processes and safely manages waste.
In the report, the Company’s president and chief executive officer, Jim
Fish, highlights the important and growing focus on making recycling
sustainable over the long term. “It’s time for recycling to evolve.
We’ve started to see progress on this front, and steady progress is what
we need—for the good times and the bad,” said Fish. “When we encounter
roadblocks like those we’ve seen in our recycling business over the past
few years, we see our role as leading change to overcome them.”
Fish describes the Company as a pragmatic optimist, looking over the
life cycle of materials management to reduce waste, handle customers’
wastes safely, all while looking for new technologies that might one day
handle waste even more efficiently and effectively.
Additional 2016 report highlights include:
-
Recycling. Waste Management recycled and composted more than 14
million tons of materials from the waste stream in 2015. The Company
is focused on raising awareness of the urgent need to get serious
about recycling — its economics and its environmental value. Putting
recycling on its best foot for the future means acknowledging some
very real challenges facing the recycling industry, including a
changing waste stream, slowing global demand, low commodity prices and
rising processing costs. To adapt to recycling challenges, the Company
has worked to increase operational efficiencies and lower operating
costs at recycling facilities; as well as work with customers,
communities, and environmental organizations across the country to get
the word out on contamination and reinvigorate a spirit of
environmental stewardship.
-
Lowering emissions. As a company, Waste Management is a net
greenhouse gas reducer — by a lot. In 2015, the Company’s GHG-reducing
services — recycling, landfill renewable natural gas projects,
landfill gas-to-energy projects and carbon sequestration in landfills
— saved over three times the total greenhouse gas emissions its
operations generated all year.
-
Growing cleaner fleet. In 2015, the Company currently operated
more than 5,100 of natural gas vehicles, the largest fleet of its kind
in North America.
-
Harnessing energy at the landfill. When materials are disposed
of at landfills there’s still an opportunity to produce electricity
using naturally occurring landfill gas. Waste Management currently
uses this technology at landfill-gas-to-energy facilities, which
powers the equivalent of 470,000 households, offsets 2.5 million tons
of coal per year and offsets 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide
emissions per year.
-
Reducing waste. By working with myriad businesses and
organizations, Waste Management helped create customized solutions
that lower waste production, increase reuse and improve the
recyclability of products.
The report also includes statistics on the Company’s environmental
performance, from fleet emissions to wildlife habitat protection to the
variety of materials managed each year.
The report’s content is prepared in accordance with the core application
level of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 guidelines. GRI sets
the global standards for sustainability reporting, including criteria
for a range of economic, environmental, and social impacts.
Learn more by visiting our new site, and reading our 2016 Sustainability
Report at sustainability.wm.com
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of
comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its
subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and
resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading
developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in
the United States. The company’s customers include residential,
commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North
America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com
or www.thinkgreen.com.
Contacts
Waste Management
Analysts
Ed Egl, 713.265.1656
eegl@wm.com
or
Media
Toni
Beck, 713.394.5093
tbeck3@wm.com