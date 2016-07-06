Waterford Awarded Additional Contract for UPSTART; Expanding Kindergarten Readiness in Utah

Roughly 10,000 children can now enroll in this school year’s

program

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Waterford

Institute was recently awarded the contract for the High Quality

School Readiness Program Expansion for High Quality Education Software,

which provides an allocation of up to $2 million in Temporary Assistance

for Needy Families (TANF) funds each year for the next three years. The

funding will be used to expand Waterford’s UPSTART

kindergarten readiness program. The allocation, in combination with

current funding sources, will enable UPSTART to serve approximately

10,000 children throughout Utah, roughly 20 percent of the state’s

four-year-olds.

Waterford Institute took part in the Request for Proposal (RFP) process

issued by the Utah State Board of Education (USBE) and won based on

efficacy demonstrated through multiple student

outcomes data. The RFP came about by the passage in the 2016 Utah

Legislative Session of Senate Bill 101 (S.B. 101) sponsored by Sen. Ann

Millner and Rep. Bradley G. Last.

“UPSTART is all about supporting the family in preparing young children

for kindergarten and a love of learning,” said Claudia Miner, Executive

Director of UPSTART and vice president of development for the nonprofit

Waterford Institute. “This new funding source will permit more at-risk

children throughout Utah to participate in the program—all of whom are

from lower income or non-English speaking families. UPSTART has proven

to be one of the most successful kindergarten readiness programs for

children in every district across the state.”

“With the additional allocation, Utah will be able to serve even more

preschool aged students and support them in building a solid foundation

for school readiness,” said Jennifer Throndsen, PreK-12 Literacy and

Library Media Coordinator, Utah State Board of Education.

According to the Award Justification Statement, Waterford was determined

to meet the requirements of the RFP and reasonable pricing compared to

other potential contractors. “After evaluating the proposal and

reviewing the costs proposed, the evaluation team determined that

awarding the contract to Waterford was in the best interest of the

procurement unit,” the statement read. Waterford was also selected for

its parent support model and its ability to recruit at-risk children.

UPSTART uses Waterford Early Learning, a cloud-based adaptive learning

curriculum to provide children lessons in early literacy, math and

science at home, the year before kindergarten. Now starting its eighth

year in Utah, UPSTART is offered at no cost to participating families

through funding by the Utah State Legislature.

“There is no question that UPSTART is giving Utah great and economically

viable results,” said State Senator Stuart Adams.

Independent evaluations by the Utah State Office of Education show

UPSTART children significantly outperform state averages on standardized

tests in grades kindergarten through fourth across language arts, math

and science.

UPSTART is open to everyone, prioritizing low-income and English

language learners. Qualifying families receive use of a free computer

and free Internet during the program if they do not have access to these

resources at home.

Families can pre-register now for UPSTART at www.utahupstart.org

or by phone at 800-669-4533.

About Waterford Institute

Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Waterford Institute is a nonprofit

research center that creates personalized cloud-based instruction

through an award-winning curriculum, content and assessment for children

aged pre-K to 2nd grade. As a nonprofit, Waterford is uniquely focused

on providing accessibility, equity and excellence for our youngest

learners to position them for a lifetime of learning and success. For

more information, visit www.waterford.org

or call 801-349-2200.

