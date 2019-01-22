Wells Fargo Helped to Provide 55.7 Million Meals to Families in Need

Donations from the annual Holiday Food Bank program support 150,000

meals a day for a full year

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Wells

Fargo Holiday Food Bank program secured enough food during the 2018

holiday season to help provide 55.7 million meals* to families in need

around the U.S.

Through the support of customers, team members and community members,

the Holiday Food Bank secured food contributions, monetary donations and

volunteer time for the Feeding

America® network of food banks around the U.S., with the following

impact:

55.7 million meals – enough to provide more than 150,000 meals

a day for a year.

last year’s program.

2017.

“Food banks and food pantries are critical emergency resources for

millions, and our customers and the broader community went above and

beyond to participate in our Holiday Food Bank program,” said Jon

Campbell, head of the Wells Fargo Foundation. “Their generosity is

incredibly inspiring, and it underscores the remarkable impact that is

possible when people work together. Thank you to everyone who donated,

to team members who volunteered with distribution, and to local Feeding

America member food banks for their efforts in making the season a

little brighter for those in need.”

Wells Fargo launched the effort on Nov. 13, 2018, with a $4 million

donation to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief

organization in the U.S. Wells Fargo’s 5,700 branches nationwide doubled

as food banks from the program’s kick-off through the end of 2018,

accepting donations of nonperishable food and money for their respective

local Feeding America member food banks.

Wells Fargo also offered opportunities for participants to donate

through a mobile food bank — which popped up in nine cities from

California to New York. In response to customer requests, the company

also enabled monetary contributions to Feeding America through its ATMs

and website.

In addition, nearly 2,300 Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than

9,000 hours with hunger-related nonprofit organizations over the

holidays.

“One in eight Americans struggle to put food on their tables,” said Andy

Wilson, chief development officer at Feeding America. “Hunger impacts

every single county in the United States. Efforts like the Wells Fargo

Holiday Food Bank program shine a light on this very important issue,

while providing everyone with the opportunity to help their neighbors in

need. Feeding America is grateful to Wells Fargo for helping us get

closer to a hunger-free America.”

The Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank program is part of Wells Fargo’s

year-round philanthropic support of nonprofit organizations and team

member volunteerism. Companywide last year, Wells Fargo fulfilled its

goal to increase corporate giving to community and nonprofit

organizations to more than $400

million, which averages more than $1 million a day. Beginning in

2019, the company will target two percent of its after-tax profits for

corporate philanthropy.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf

of local member food bank.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s

vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them

succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and

services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800

locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and

mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to

support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With

approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three

households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26

on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,

insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo

Stories.

