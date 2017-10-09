Wells Fargo Invites Students to Apply for Disability Scholarships

Company also celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness
Month in October
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Wells
Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Scholarship
America announced the second annual People with Disabilities
Scholarship Program. The program’s goal is to help people with
disabilities obtain the education or training they need to succeed in
the careers they choose.
Applications for the scholarship program are being accepted online
through Nov. 28, 2017, or until 700 applications are submitted.
“Scholarship America is pleased to work with Wells Fargo in offering
this scholarship,” said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO,
Scholarship America. “We are committed to making postsecondary success
possible for all students. Students with disabilities have overcome many
challenges, and this scholarship can help make the dream of
postsecondary education attainable.”
In 2016, Wells Fargo committed $1 million over four years to Scholarship
America to develop and implement the program. In the first year of the
program, 38 students from throughout the U.S. received scholarships.
“We were thrilled with the overwhelming response and outpouring of
gratitude from recipients in the first year,” said Kathy Martinez, head
of disability and accessibility strategy at Wells Fargo. “It was a clear
indicator that there is a need for programs that help make career
aspirations a reality for people with disabilities. We look forward to
offering the program for a second year.”
Selection Criteria
The selection criteria include academic performance, demonstrated
leadership, work experience, a brief statement of career and educational
goals, and an outside appraisal. Financial need will be considered.
Application Process
Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:
-
Have an identified disability (defined as someone who has, or
considers themselves to have, a long-term or recurring issue that
impacts one or more major life activities).
-
Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or
equivalent.
-
Be a high school senior or graduate who plans to enroll (or already is
enrolled) in full-time or half-time (at least 6 credits per term)
undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college or
university in the U.S. for the entire 2018–2019 academic year
Applicants are required to complete the online application and provide a
current academic transcript. The online application is accessible for
users of all abilities. A dedicated toll-free phone number and email
address will be provided to applicants who may need additional
assistance.
Each applicant also is required to submit an essay on the question: What
life experiences have shaped who you are today?
Awards
Awards are available for qualifying full-time students up to $2,500 per
year and are renewable up to three years. Awards are available for
qualifying half-time students up to $1,250 and are renewable up to seven
years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.
For more information about the scholarships, please visit https://scholarsapply.org/pwdscholarship.
Wells Fargo’s Overall Commitment to People with Disabilities and
National Disability Employment Awareness Month
In addition to the Scholarship America and other philanthropic
initiatives, the company has an array of disability awareness programs
for Wells Fargo team members to help foster inclusion, including:
-
Fireside Chat: Disability Inclusion Starts with Me
The
internal “chat” on Oct. 4 will feature five senior leaders discussing
Wells Fargo’s commitment to people with disabilities, including the
company’s companywide strategy, benefits, resources, tools, community
outreach, and upcoming innovation for team members and customers.
-
Juggling it all Caregiving – Special Guest Speaker and Panel
Discussion
On Oct. 18, Wells Fargo will host special
guest speaker Sherri Snelling, CEO and founder of Caregiving Club and
author of Cast of Caregivers – Celebrity Stories to Help Prepare to
Care. She and a panel of Wells Fargo leaders will discuss how team
member caregivers can balance self-care while caring for a loved one.
-
Accessibility Hackathon
In 2016, Wells Fargo
implemented its first ever Accessibility Hackathon, in which 30
internal teams in the U.S. and abroad worked for two days in a virtual
environment to develop technology that would improve the accessibility
of a product, service, or platform used by team members at Wells
Fargo. The hackathon winners produced insightful recommendations and
solutions to improve accessibility for tracking time in the workplace
for team members who have low-vision or are blind. Wells Fargo hosts
its second Accessibility Hackathon in November.
-
Awareness Month Signature Event for Team Members in Des Moines,
Iowa
For the third consecutive year, Wells Fargo’s
Diverse Abilities Team Member Network in Iowa will host a Signature
Event Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The event is designed to educate people
about various disabilities through interactive tables at two locations.
To learn more about Wells Fargo’s commitment to accessibility, please
visit www.wellsfargo.com/about/diversity/accessibility/
About Scholarship America
For nearly 60 years, Scholarship America has worked directly with
students, parents, donors, colleges, businesses and communities to
empower people to achieve their educational goals. As the nation’s
largest private education support organization, having distributed over
$3.7 billion to more than 2.3 million students, Scholarship America is
now working to further engage the private sector to support programs and
policies that advance equity in postsecondary education and help
students overcome barriers to access, persistence and attainment. More
information is available at scholarshipamerica.org.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and
consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,500 locations,
13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has
offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct
business in the global economy. With approximately 271,000 team members,
Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells
Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of
America’s largest corporations. The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked
Wells Fargo No. 3 on its most recent list of the top corporate cash
philanthropists. In 2016, Wells Fargo donated $281.3 million to 14,900
nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members volunteered 1.73 million hours
with 50,000 nonprofits. Wells Fargo’s corporate social responsibility
efforts are focused on three priorities: economic empowerment in
underserved communities, environmental sustainability, and advancing
diversity and social inclusion. News, insights and perspectives from
Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
Contacts
Media
Lisa Westermann, 415-845-7759
Lisa.B.Westermann@wellsfargo.com
Twitter
@LWestermannWF