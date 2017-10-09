Wells Fargo Invites Students to Apply for Disability Scholarships

Company also celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness

Month in October

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Wells

Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) and Scholarship

America announced the second annual People with Disabilities

Scholarship Program. The program’s goal is to help people with

disabilities obtain the education or training they need to succeed in

the careers they choose.

Applications for the scholarship program are being accepted online

through Nov. 28, 2017, or until 700 applications are submitted.

“ Scholarship America is pleased to work with Wells Fargo in offering

this scholarship,” said Robert C. Ballard, president and CEO,

Scholarship America. “ We are committed to making postsecondary success

possible for all students. Students with disabilities have overcome many

challenges, and this scholarship can help make the dream of

postsecondary education attainable.”

In 2016, Wells Fargo committed $1 million over four years to Scholarship

America to develop and implement the program. In the first year of the

program, 38 students from throughout the U.S. received scholarships.

“ We were thrilled with the overwhelming response and outpouring of

gratitude from recipients in the first year,” said Kathy Martinez, head

of disability and accessibility strategy at Wells Fargo. “ It was a clear

indicator that there is a need for programs that help make career

aspirations a reality for people with disabilities. We look forward to

offering the program for a second year.”

Selection Criteria

The selection criteria include academic performance, demonstrated

leadership, work experience, a brief statement of career and educational

goals, and an outside appraisal. Financial need will be considered.

Application Process

Applicants must meet all of the following criteria:

Have an identified disability (defined as someone who has, or

considers themselves to have, a long-term or recurring issue that

impacts one or more major life activities).

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, or

equivalent.

equivalent.

equivalent. Be a high school senior or graduate who plans to enroll (or already is

enrolled) in full-time or half-time (at least 6 credits per term)

undergraduate study at an accredited two-year or four-year college or

university in the U.S. for the entire 2018–2019 academic year

Applicants are required to complete the online application and provide a

current academic transcript. The online application is accessible for

users of all abilities. A dedicated toll-free phone number and email

address will be provided to applicants who may need additional

assistance.

Each applicant also is required to submit an essay on the question: What

life experiences have shaped who you are today?

Awards

Awards are available for qualifying full-time students up to $2,500 per

year and are renewable up to three years. Awards are available for

qualifying half-time students up to $1,250 and are renewable up to seven

years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, whichever occurs first.

For more information about the scholarships, please visit https://scholarsapply.org/pwdscholarship.

Wells Fargo’s Overall Commitment to People with Disabilities and

National Disability Employment Awareness Month

In addition to the Scholarship America and other philanthropic

initiatives, the company has an array of disability awareness programs

for Wells Fargo team members to help foster inclusion, including:

Fireside Chat: Disability Inclusion Starts with Me

The

internal “chat” on Oct. 4 will feature five senior leaders discussing

Wells Fargo’s commitment to people with disabilities, including the

company’s companywide strategy, benefits, resources, tools, community

outreach, and upcoming innovation for team members and customers.

Juggling it all Caregiving – Special Guest Speaker and Panel

Discussion

On Oct. 18, Wells Fargo will host special

guest speaker Sherri Snelling, CEO and founder of Caregiving Club and

author of Cast of Caregivers – Celebrity Stories to Help Prepare to

Care. She and a panel of Wells Fargo leaders will discuss how team

member caregivers can balance self-care while caring for a loved one.

Accessibility Hackathon

In 2016, Wells Fargo

implemented its first ever Accessibility Hackathon, in which 30

internal teams in the U.S. and abroad worked for two days in a virtual

environment to develop technology that would improve the accessibility

of a product, service, or platform used by team members at Wells

Fargo. The hackathon winners produced insightful recommendations and

solutions to improve accessibility for tracking time in the workplace

for team members who have low-vision or are blind. Wells Fargo hosts

its second Accessibility Hackathon in November.

Awareness Month Signature Event for Team Members in Des Moines,

Iowa

For the third consecutive year, Wells Fargo’s

Diverse Abilities Team Member Network in Iowa will host a Signature

Event Oct. 17 and Oct. 24. The event is designed to educate people

about various disabilities through interactive tables at two locations.

To learn more about Wells Fargo’s commitment to accessibility, please

visit www.wellsfargo.com/about/diversity/accessibility/

About Scholarship America

For nearly 60 years, Scholarship America has worked directly with

students, parents, donors, colleges, businesses and communities to

empower people to achieve their educational goals. As the nation’s

largest private education support organization, having distributed over

$3.7 billion to more than 2.3 million students, Scholarship America is

now working to further engage the private sector to support programs and

policies that advance equity in postsecondary education and help

students overcome barriers to access, persistence and attainment. More

information is available at scholarshipamerica.org.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s

vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them

succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,

Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and

consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,500 locations,

13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has

offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct

business in the global economy. With approximately 271,000 team members,

Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells

Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of

America’s largest corporations. The Chronicle of Philanthropy ranked

Wells Fargo No. 3 on its most recent list of the top corporate cash

philanthropists. In 2016, Wells Fargo donated $281.3 million to 14,900

nonprofits and Wells Fargo team members volunteered 1.73 million hours

with 50,000 nonprofits. Wells Fargo’s corporate social responsibility

efforts are focused on three priorities: economic empowerment in

underserved communities, environmental sustainability, and advancing

diversity and social inclusion. News, insights and perspectives from

Wells Fargo are also available at Wells

Fargo Stories.

