Wells Fargo Launches ‘Many hearts. One community.’ Holiday Campaign

Beneficiaries include the American Red Cross, Feeding America and small businesses in appreciation for being the “heart” of communities





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The perseverance of communities continues to be a shining light during these trying times, and Wells Fargo is celebrating the optimism and determination of our community anchors. From local food banks stepping up to meet the steep increase of people seeking assistance, to small businesses adapting to rapidly changing environments, to military service members and front-line workers committed to keeping our communities safe, Wells Fargo salutes those working together to support each other year-round, and especially during the holidays.

“For many, this will be a challenging holiday season, and at Wells Fargo, we’re working to make the holidays a bit brighter,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf. “From providing food for people in need, to supporting Main Street businesses, to reuniting military service members with their families, the holidays are about hope, gratitude, and family. We recognize that giving is not just needed one month out of the year — it’s something we’re committed to year-round — and we’re heartened by the resilience and strength of the communities in which we live and operate.”

Social media campaign targets raising $1 million for the American Red Cross

For decades, Wells Fargo and its employees have helped the American Red Cross prepare for critical needs ranging from blood drives and financial education to responding to disasters domestically and abroad. During the month of December, Wells Fargo will build upon this relationship by encouraging customers and employees to come together on social media in support of the American Red Cross. Wells Fargo will donate $5 to the American Red Cross for every post using the hashtag #WFGivesThanks, for a total donation of up to $1 million.* Social posts can thank front-line workers, teachers, military service members, and others who have worked tirelessly during the pandemic, as a collective demonstration of gratitude for their efforts in providing hope and comfort at a time when our communities need it most.

Additionally, Wells Fargo will work with the American Red Cross and the Armed Forces program to unite military families this holiday season and in emergency situations all year-long. Support of veterans and military service members is at the core of Wells Fargo’s values, and the company is committed to empowering military communities to effectively navigate life’s transitions, achieve ongoing career and financial success, and positively affect their community.

Helping to provide more food for holiday tables

Wells Fargo has a deep commitment to support people facing hunger through its long-standing relationship with Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Earlier this year, Wells Fargo launched a Drive-Up Food Bank program, in which the company helped reach families facing hunger due to the COVID-19 pandemic by working with local Feeding America member food banks to distribute food at some of the company’s branches and corporate locations. To extend this effort during the holidays, Wells Fargo will host “surprise and delight” events by directing grants to Feeding America food banks around the country — ensuring there is food on the tables for people who need it most — and fulfilling upon the company’s commitment to help provide 82 million meals** to families in need. Wells Fargo will also contribute $250,000 to nonprofits feeding families in need in countries across our global footprint.

Encouraging communities to ‘shop local’ during the holidays

More than 30 million small businesses serve communities around the country. They are often the heartbeat of local neighborhoods — and they have experienced the brunt of the pandemic’s economic impact. From local restaurants serving holiday meals to retailers making candy canes and children’s toys, many of their efforts may help brighten the holiday season in a year where hope and kindness go far. To support the efforts of small businesses, during the month of December Wells Fargo will use its online and social media platforms to shine a light on small businesses and encourage people to shop locally. Additionally, Wells Fargo will deploy approximately $50 million through its Open for Business Fund to nonprofits that help small businesses stay open and to provide relief for small businesses during this time of need.

More details about Wells Fargo’s “Many Hearts. One Community.” holiday campaign can be found on the company’s social media channels and Wells Fargo Stories.

* From 11/23/20 to 12/27/20 for every Wells Fargo card retweeted or shared on Twitter In-Feed, Instagram In-Feed, and/or Facebook In-Feed that includes the #WFGivesThanks hashtag, Wells Fargo will donate $5 to American Red Cross. (Maximum donation of $1,000,000, Wells Fargo is also guaranteeing a minimum donation of $500,000.) Social media user’s profile must be set to public in order for # share to count.

** 82 million meals calculation is based on 1) Actual number of meals distributed through Wells Fargo Food Bank Drive-Up events and 2) Wells Fargo’s financial contributions to support Feeding America food banks 7/20/20-12/31/20. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-PESG

Contacts

Media

Jennifer Dunn, 202-320-8532



Jennifer.G.Dunn@wellsfargo.com

Holly Rockwood, 415-930-0456



Holly.d.rockwood@wellsfargo.com