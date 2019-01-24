Wells Fargo Launches New Brand Campaign, ‘This is Wells Fargo,’ Focused on Customer Experience

Company introduces new visual identity





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells

Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is launching a new integrated marketing campaign

called “This is Wells Fargo,” highlighting changes the company continues

to make to its operations and culture as it works to deliver exceptional

service and rebuild trust with customers. The campaign launches across

the U.S. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 25 and will run through the fourth

quarter.

As part of the campaign, the company also will introduce a new visual

identity, including an evolved logo, modern stagecoach, and digitally

friendly colors and tone. For the first time in Wells Fargo’s 167-year

history, the campaign prominently features Wells Fargo team members

helping customers with their everyday financial needs.

“Our company’s transformation continues,” said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo’s

CEO and president. “Our goal of delivering exceptional service to

customers and helping them succeed financially remains central to

everything we do. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this

campaign highlights that Wells Fargo is transforming to provide easier,

more personal and helpful solutions.”

“This is Wells Fargo” follows the 2018 “Re-established” campaign and

demonstrates the

company’s ongoing progress in building a better bank. One ad

features team members who were involved in the development of Control

Tower, a new feature providing customers simple, secure and

centralized access to their cards and account information. Another

features team members who are Financial

Health Bankers. Both ads highlight how people and technology

together create the human ingenuity vital to transforming Wells Fargo’s

customer experience.

The campaign will be featured across print, broadcast, online and mobile

channels. Future campaign commercials will air in Spanish and Mandarin.

Starting later this month, Wells Fargo will introduce new visual

identity changes across the company, taking a phased approach beginning

with mobile and digital properties, and later extending to Wells Fargo

physical locations. The company is communicating directly with customers

via email and at branches about the changes taking place to ensure they

are well informed about the new look. Customers who have concerns or

questions about the validity of any material claiming to be from Wells

Fargo are encouraged to visit Wells

Fargo’s Fraud Information Center.

“‘This is Wells Fargo’ and the changes to our stagecoach and logo will

pay homage to our history while signaling our transformation to a

contemporary, dynamic and ever more innovative bank,” said Jamie

Moldafsky, chief marketing officer. “At the center of this

transformation are our team members, who are delivering this new and

improved experience for our customers.”

Examples of the advertisements can be found on Wells

Fargo’s YouTube channel.

The “This is Wells Fargo” campaign was developed with BBDO-San

Francisco, Wells Fargo’s agency of record since March 2014.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based

financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s

vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them

succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,

Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and

services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800

locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and

mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to

support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With

approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three

households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26

on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,

insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells

Fargo Stories.

