Wells Fargo Launches New Brand Campaign, ‘This is Wells Fargo,’ Focused on Customer Experience

Company introduces new visual identity
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Wells
Fargo (NYSE: WFC) is launching a new integrated marketing campaign
called “This is Wells Fargo,” highlighting changes the company continues
to make to its operations and culture as it works to deliver exceptional
service and rebuild trust with customers. The campaign launches across
the U.S. tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 25 and will run through the fourth
quarter.
As part of the campaign, the company also will introduce a new visual
identity, including an evolved logo, modern stagecoach, and digitally
friendly colors and tone. For the first time in Wells Fargo’s 167-year
history, the campaign prominently features Wells Fargo team members
helping customers with their everyday financial needs.
“Our company’s transformation continues,” said Tim Sloan, Wells Fargo’s
CEO and president. “Our goal of delivering exceptional service to
customers and helping them succeed financially remains central to
everything we do. As customer expectations continue to evolve, this
campaign highlights that Wells Fargo is transforming to provide easier,
more personal and helpful solutions.”
“This is Wells Fargo” follows the 2018 “Re-established” campaign and
demonstrates the
company’s ongoing progress in building a better bank. One ad
features team members who were involved in the development of Control
Tower, a new feature providing customers simple, secure and
centralized access to their cards and account information. Another
features team members who are Financial
Health Bankers. Both ads highlight how people and technology
together create the human ingenuity vital to transforming Wells Fargo’s
customer experience.
The campaign will be featured across print, broadcast, online and mobile
channels. Future campaign commercials will air in Spanish and Mandarin.
Starting later this month, Wells Fargo will introduce new visual
identity changes across the company, taking a phased approach beginning
with mobile and digital properties, and later extending to Wells Fargo
physical locations. The company is communicating directly with customers
via email and at branches about the changes taking place to ensure they
are well informed about the new look. Customers who have concerns or
questions about the validity of any material claiming to be from Wells
Fargo are encouraged to visit Wells
Fargo’s Fraud Information Center.
“‘This is Wells Fargo’ and the changes to our stagecoach and logo will
pay homage to our history while signaling our transformation to a
contemporary, dynamic and ever more innovative bank,” said Jamie
Moldafsky, chief marketing officer. “At the center of this
transformation are our team members, who are delivering this new and
improved experience for our customers.”
Examples of the advertisements can be found on Wells
Fargo’s YouTube channel.
The “This is Wells Fargo” campaign was developed with BBDO-San
Francisco, Wells Fargo’s agency of record since March 2014.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and
services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,800
locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and
mobile banking, and has offices in 37 countries and territories to
support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With
approximately 259,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three
households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26
on Fortune’s 2018 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News,
insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells
Fargo Stories.
Contacts
Christina Kolbjornsen, 786-459-9160
Christina.Kolbjornsen@wellsfargo.com
@CKolbjornsenWF
or
Holly
Rockwood, 415-396-1891
Holly.D.Rockwood@wellsfargo.com
@HollyDRockwood